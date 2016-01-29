A.G.Barr PLC (BAG.L)

Name Description

John Nicolson Mr. John Ross Nicolson is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of A.G.Barr PLC. effective January 2015. He was spent with ICI, Unilever, Fosters Brewing Group, Scottish & Newcastle PLC, and latterly as President Americas for Heineken NV. He held various positions in Marketing and Sales before moving into Corporate Development and then General Management. He Joined the Company in 2013 as a Non-Executive Director. Appointed Chairman January 2015. External Appointments Non-Executive Director of Stocks Spirits Group PLC, Deputy Chairman of CCU SA (Chile) and Non-Executive Director of North American Breweries Inc.

Roger White Mr. Roger A. White, M.A. (Hons), serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc. He is a member of the Board of Management and Executive Council and is a past President of the British Soft Drinks Association. Previously held numerous senior positions in food group Rank Hovis McDougall. Scottish PLC Chief Executive of the year in 2010. Honorary Doctorate University of Edinburgh 2014. Term of Office Joined the Company in 2002 as Managing Director. Appointed Chief Executive in 2004.

Stuart Lorimer Mr. Stuart Lorimer is Finance Director, Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc. He was with Diageo for 22 years in a range of roles and countries, ultimately as the FD for Diageo’s Global Supply Operation.

Jonathan Kemp Mr. Jonathan D. Kemp, B.A. (Hons), is Commercial Director, Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc in 2003. He has had a successful career in various commercial roles within Procter and Gamble.

Andrew Memmott Mr. Andrew L. Memmott, BSc, MSc, is Supply Chain Director, Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc. He joined the Company following three years with Co-operative Wholesale Society. Joined the Company’s Project Engineering Team in June 1990. Appointed Operations Director in 2008.

Julie Ann Barr Ms. Julie Ann Barr is Company Secretary of A.G.Barr PLC since March 1, 2008. She is a qualified lawyer and MBA graduate, joined the company in 2004 as Commercial Finance Manager.

W. Robin Barr Mr. W. Robin G. Barr, CA, is Non-Executive Director of A.G. Barr Plc. He is a past President of the British Soft Drinks Association. He Joined the Company in 1960. Appointed Director in 1964 and Chairman in 1978. Retired as Chairman and appointed Non-Executive Director in 2009.

Martin Griffiths Mr. Martin Andrew Griffiths, LLB (Hons), C.A., is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of A.G. Barr PLC, effective January 01, 2015. He is a Chartered Accountant, Martin is a former Chairman of the Scottish Finance Directors Group and a former Director of Troy Income & Growth Trust plc, Trainline Holdings Limited, RoadKing Infrastructure (HK) Limited and Citybus (HK) Limited. He is also a former Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Robert Walters plc and was young Scottish Finance Director of the year in 2004.

Pamela Powell Ms. Pamela Powell serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of A.G.Barr PLC., effective November 1, 2013. She was formerly Group Director of Strategy and Innovation at SABMiller plc, SVP Global Personal Care at Coty Beauty Inc, and VP Skincare and Global Brand Director Dove at Unilever plc. She Joined the Company in 2013 as a Non-Executive Director.