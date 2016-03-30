Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.BO)

Name Description

Rahul Bajaj Shri. Rahul Kumar Bajaj is Executive Chairman of the Board of Bajaj Auto Limited. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bajaj Auto in 1968 and took over later as Head of the Bajaj Group of companies.

Madhur Bajaj Shri. Madhur Bajaj is re-designated as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 1 April, 2017. He is currently serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Bajaj Auto Limited. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. After graduating in Commerce, Mr. Bajaj did his Masters of Business Administration from Lausanne, Switzerland. He joined as DGM in March 1983, took as General Manager Aurangabad Division in June 1986, as its Chief Executive in October 1988, he became President of Bajaj Auto in September 1994, Executive Director in May 2000 and as Vice Chairman in July 2001.

Kevin D'Sa Mr. Kevin P. D'Sa is Chief Financial Officer, President - Finance of Bajaj Auto Limited. He began his career with Bajaj in September 1978. After acquiring a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, he completed his Chartered Accountant in 1978 and ICWA in 1981.

S. Ravikumar Mr. S. Ravikumar is President - Business Development and Assurance of Bajaj Auto Limited. He is an active member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Rakesh Sharma Mr. Rakesh K. Sharma is President - International Business of Bajaj Auto Limited. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM - Ahmedabad.

J. Sridhar Mr. J. Sridhar is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Bajaj Auto Limited. A graduate in Commerce and Law, Mr. Sridhar also did his FCA, FCS and MMS. Prior to joining Bajaj, he was the Controller of Finance and Company Secretary, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., a Bajaj Auto joint venture.

Rajiv Bajaj Shri. Rajiv Bajaj is Managing Director, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Limited. He was Managing Director of the Company appointed on 1st April 2005. He is a Mechanical Engineer from Pune University. He later did his Masters in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from the University of Warwick. He joined as Officer on Special Duty in 1990, took over as General Manager (Products) in February 1993, as Vice President (Products) in June 1995, President in May 2000, President & Whole Time Director in March 2002, Joint Managing Director in March 2003.

Pradeep Shrivastava Mr. Pradeep Shrivastava is Whole-Time Director of the Company. He is qualified as a B.Tech (Mechanical Engineer) from IIT Delhi-1981 and also as PGDM-1986 from IIM, Bangalore. He started his career as Asst. Engineer (Maintenance) in Tata Motors during 1981-1984. He joined Bajaj Auto in 1986 and was its Chief Operating Officer, until his elevation as Executive Director with effect from 1 April 2016.

C. Tripathi Mr. C. P. Tripathi is Advisor - CSR of Bajaj Auto Limited. A Science Graduate from Agra University, Mr. Tripathi holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Niraj Bajaj Shri. Niraj Ramkrishna Bajaj is Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Limited. He started his career with Bajaj Auto Ltd (two years) and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (six months) as senior marketing executive. He has been President of the Alloy Steel Producers’ Association of India, Indian Steel Development Association, Chairman of the Indo Russian Federation —Joint Business Councils. He was selected by World Economic Forum as one of the ‘Global Leaders for Tomorrow’ in 1 993. Presently, he is a member of the Managing Committee of ASSOCHAM and Vice President of Indian Merchants’ Chamber. Having served in Mukand Ltd for over two decades in senior positions, he is the Managing Director of the company since August, 1 994. Besides being three times All India Table Tennis Champion and four times ranked India’s No.1, he represented the country consecutively between 1972-77, of which last four years were as captain. He has been the recipient of India’s highest sports honour ‘Arjuna Award’, in addition to Maharashtra’s highest sports honour and Gaurav Puraskar. His other directorships include : Mukand Ltd.; Bajaj Hindustan Ltd.; Hind Rectifiers Ltd., Mukand Engineers Ltd.; RPG Life Sciences Ltd.

Sanjiv Bajaj Shri. Sanjiv Bajaj is Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Limited since April 01, 2012. He is B.E. (Mech), first class with distinction from the University of Pune, M.Sc (Manufacturing Systems Engg) with distinction from the University of Warwick, UK and MBA from Harvard Business School, USA. Since 2008, he is the Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Bajaj Finserv operates in the insurance business through Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd. and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd., as well as in the lending business through Bajaj Finance Ltd. His role includes guiding the current businesses and building new ones in the financial services space. Vice Chairman of Bajaj Finance Ltd. with effect from 15-10-2013. Non-executive Chairman of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company with effect from 01-04-2013. (Non-executive Director of these two companies from their inception in 2001). Managing Director of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. with effect from 01-04-2012 (earlier its Non-Executive Director). Role includes building the strategy and team, and guiding this investment company, which has almost H 40,000 crore in cash and investments, including over 30% stake in Bajaj Auto and around 40% in Bajaj Finserv. Former Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd. (until 31 March 2012), having headed Finance and Control, legal and international business functions of Bajaj Auto over different periods from 1994 until 2012 and currently its Non-Executive Director.

Shekhar Bajaj Shri. Shekhar P. Bajaj is Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Limited. He has a B.Sc. (Hons.) from Pune University and MBA from New York University, USA, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. engaged in marketing of wide-range of household electrical appliances, besides undertaking turn-key engineering projects. He is the chairman of various other Bajaj group companies, viz. Bajaj Ventures Ltd. Hercules Hoists Ltd., Bajaj International Pvt. Ltd., Hind Lamps Ltd. and Bachhraj Factories Pvt. Ltd. — all engaged in diverse activities. Besides being the former director of IDBI Bank Ltd, he has been the president / chairman of various other industries / trade associations, viz. Electric Lamp & Component Manufacturers’ Association of India, (ELCOMA), Indian Fan Manufacturer’s Association (IFMA), The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Indian Merchants’ Chamber (IMC) and Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP). His other directorships include : Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Hercules Hoists Ltd.

Manish Kejriwal Shri. Manish Kejriwal is Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Limited. He is the Managing Partner of Kedaara Capital Advisors LLP, a private equity investment fund focused on India. The firm’s investors include endowments, private and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and global family offices. Kedaara offers solution-oriented capital combining deep strategic and operational expertise in focused sectors, consultative approach and global connectivity to deliver superior returns. The firm enjoys a strategic partnership with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice of the United States. He brings over 10 years of experience, encompassing the full cycle of experiences in private equity across a variety of industries and sectors in private and public companies and in other private equity funds. His achievements/previous assignments include the following: Senior Managing Director of Temasek Holdings Advisors India Pvt. Ltd., which was founded by Kejriwal in early 2004. Partner at McKinsey & Company, Inc, and had been a part of their Cleveland, New York and Mumbai offices. Worked at the World Bank in Washington D. C, and had spent the summer between his two years at business school with Goldman Sachs (Principal Investment/Corporate Finance) in Hong Kong. Received an AB from Dartmouth College, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a major in Economics and Engineering Sciences. He holds an MBA from Harvard University, where he graduated with high distinction as a Baker Scholar. He has been on the boards of Temasek Holdings Advisors India Pvt. Ltd., Punj Lloyd, Bharti Infratel, Tata Tele, Fullerton Financial Holdings and Fullerton India Credit Company. An active member of the Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO) and named a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum in 2005.

Naushad Forbes Dr. Naushad D. Forbes serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He s the Co - Chairman of Forbes Marshall, India's leading Steam Engineering and Control Instrumentation firm. He chairs the Steam Engineering Companies within the group. Forbes Marshall’s deep process knowledge helps their customers save energy, improve product quality, increase process efficiency, and run a clean and safe factory. Market leadership in India and, increasingly, internationally comes from highly trained people and the depth of their knowledge. A close connect with customers enables the design of products that address customer needs around the world. The products are made in a facility that is world-class in scale, aesthetics and work environment. Forbes Marshall has consistently ranked amongst India's Great Places to Work. Dr. Forbes was an occasional Lecturer and Consulting Professor at Stanford University from 1987 to 2004 where he developed courses on Technology in Newly Industrializing Countries. He received his Bachelors, Masters and PhD Degrees from Stanford University. Dr. Forbes is on the Board of several educational institutions and public companies. Dr. Forbes has long been an active member of CII and has chaired the National Committees on Higher Education, Innovation, Technology and International Business.

Omkar Goswami Dr. Omkar Goswami serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is the Founder and Chairperson of CERG Advisory Private Limited. CERG stands for the Corporate and Economic Research Group. Dr. Goswami did his Masters in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics in 1978 and his D.Phil (Ph.D) from Oxford in 1982. He taught at Oxford, Delhi School of Economics, Tufts, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Rutgers University and the Indian Statistical Institute. From March 1997 to July 1998, he was the Editor of Business India. From August 1998 up to March 2004, he was the Chief Economist of the Confederation of Indian Industry – the apex industry organisation of India. Dr. Goswami has served on several government committees, and has been a consultant to the World Bank, the IMF, the ADB and the OECD. He serves as an independent director on the boards of several major listed Indian companies. Other than his regular columns for newspapers and magazines, Goswami has authored three books and over 70 research papers.

Anami Roy Shri. Anami Roy serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He retired as Director General of Police, Maharashtra.

Dhirajlal Mehta Shri. Dhirajlal S. Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Auto Limited. He is B Com (Hons) from Bombay University, Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Fellow Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has around 5 decades’ experience in corporate law, taxation, finance and investment. He is the President of Kasturba Health Society, which runs Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and Kasturba Hospital at Sevagram Wardha, a 780-bed hospital and a full-fledged medical college with excellent research facility and also with a 20-bed hospital in tribal area of Melghat. He is the Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, Indore, for the welfare and upliftment of rural women and children with 450 centres spread over 23 States all over the country established by Gandhiji himself. He is the President of Shivananda Mission, which runs a well-equipped hospital at Virnagar, Rajkot, conducts eye-camps and has so far carried out more than 600,000 operations.

P. Murari Shri. P. Murari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Auto Limited. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Master of Arts (Economics), IAS, joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1957. During his career as a civil servant, he held many distinguished positions, including: ;Sub-divisional and District Magistrate, Sub-Collector, Deputy Director of Census Operations ;Chairman / Managing Director / Director in various undertakings of Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) ;Health Secretary, Commissioner for Commercial Taxes, GoTN ;Additional Secretary to Government of India (Gol), Ministry of Industry ;Secretary to Gol, Cabinet Secretariat, Implementation Committee for Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Centenary ;Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Gol ;Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Gol. He has undertaken many special projects for Gol and has chaired numerous high level commissions & committees. He has served on the boards / councils of several reputed institutions and professional bodies. He has represented India in the Asian Productivity Council. He has a number of important publications to his credit. He retired as Secretary to the President of India in August 1992. He is Adviser to President, FICCI. His directorships : Aban Offshore Ltd. Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. HEG Limited Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. Moving Picture Company (India) Ltd. South Asian Petrochem Ltd. Xpro India Ltd. Strategic Weighing Systems Ltd.

Nanoo Pamnani Shri. Nanoo Pamnani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Auto Limited. He has Bachelor of Arts (Hons) and Bachelor of Science (Economics), London School of Economics. He began his career with Citibank in India as a Management Trainee in 1967. Between 1967 and 1981, he handled important assignments in Kolkata and Chennai. Between 1982 and 1995, he was in charge of Citibank's operations and businesses in various countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and other countries. In 1995, he was appointed as Head of Operations and Technology for its businesses in over 70 countries, and was based in London. He was appointed as Chairman of Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd in 1997 and soon took over as the Global Consumer Bank Head and as the Chief Executive Officer, Citibank N A, India. In 2001, he was given the additional responsibility as Regional Head for Corporate and Investment Bank for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In 2002, he was appointed to the position of Chairman, Citibank N A, India on a non-executive capacity. In 2004, he was appointed to the role of Director, Strategic Technology, Operations and Special Projects for Asia Pacific Consumer Business and is based in Singapore. He holds other Directorships ,Bajaj Auto Ltd. ,Citibank Savings Inc. ,e-Serve International Ltd. ,Polaris Software Lab Ltd.