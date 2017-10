Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS)

Name Description

Chandraker Bharti Shri. Chandraker Bharti serves as Part - Time Government Director of the Company. He is a Joint Secretary(Aero) Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India.

S. Shiva Kumar Mr. S. Shiva Kumar is Chief Vigilance Officer of Bharat Electronics Limited. He is IAS (BH:87).

Mukka Babu Shri. Mukka Harish Babu serves as Part -Time Non-Official Independent Director of the Company. He is a Fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi and practicing as CA Since 1986.

Vijay Madan Shri. Vijay Shankar Madan serves as Part -Time Non-Official Independent Director of the Company. He is a retired IAS Officer with experience of 35 year.

Usha Mathur Ms. Usha Mathur serves as Part -Time Non-Official Independent Director of the Company. She is an IRAS (Retd) ex-Secretary to Govt. of India.