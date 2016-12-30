Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO)

Name Description

Frank McKenna The Honourable Frank J. McKenna QC, is Independent Chairman of the Board of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Mr. McKenna is Chair of the Board of the Corporation, a position he has held since August 2010. Mr. McKenna is Deputy Chair, TD Bank Group, a financial institution. Mr. McKenna is a former Ambassador of Canada to the U.S.A. and a former Premier of the Province of New Brunswick.

J. Bruce Flatt Mr. J. Bruce Flatt is Chief Executive Officer, Senior Managing Partner, Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Mr. Flatt is the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Flatt has been on many public company boards over the past two decades and, in addition to our Board, currently sits on the board of General Growth Properties, Inc. as its Chairman. Mr. Flatt does not sit on any external corporate boards. Mr. Flatt joined Brookfield in 1990 and became CEO in 2002.

Brian Lawson Mr. Brian D. Lawson serves as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. He has held senior management positions within Brookfield since the early 1990's. As Chief Financial Officer, Brian is responsible for Brookfield's financial reporting and corporate finance activities. Brian graduated from the University of Toronto and subsequently qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Jack Cockwell Mr. Jack L. Cockwell serves as Group Chairman, Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Mr. Cockwell is a former Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Cockwell is a Heritage governor of the Royal Ontario Museum, a member of the Brookfield Properties Advisory Board and Chair of the Ryerson University Real Estate Advisory Committee and member of its Board of Governors.

Jeffrey Blidner Mr. Jeffrey M. Blidner is Senior Managing Partner, Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Mr. Blidner is a Senior Managing Partner of the Corporation and is responsible for strategic planning and fundraising. Mr. Blidner is also the Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield’s Private Funds Group, Chair of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P.) and Chair of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Before joining Brookfield in 2000, Mr. Blidner was a senior partner at a Canadian law firm.

Cyrus Madon Mr. Cyrus Madon is Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. He was Managing Partner responsible for the Bridge Lending and Restructuring Groups as well as the development of platforms for new Funds of the company. He is a member of the Brookfield team since 1998 when he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield's real estate brokerage business. Cyrus has experience in corporate finance, merchant banking and restructuring across a broad range of industries, including forestry, steel and manufacturing. Cyrus began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he worked in Corporate Finance and Recovery. Cyrus is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queens University.

Samuel Pollock Mr. Samuel J. B. Pollock serves as Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. He is responsible for the expansion of infrastructure operating platform. Sam joined Brookfield's financial services operation in 1994 and has held various senior positions in the organization, including leadership of the company's financial advisory services and investment group. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a business degree from Queen's University.

Robert Harding Mr. Robert James Harding is Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Mr. Harding served as Non-Executive Chair of the Corporation from 1997 to 2010. Mr. Harding is a trustee of the Art Gallery of Ontario. Mr. Harding was the Chairman of NexJ Systems Inc. from 2006 to 2014 and a former Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Hospital for Sick Children.

David Kerr Mr. David W. Kerr, CPA, is Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Mr. Kerr is the Chairman of Halmont Properties Corp., a real estate company. Mr. Kerr is a director of the Canadian Special Olympics Foundation and an Advisory Board member of York University’s Schulich School of Business. Mr. Kerr is the former Chairman and CEO of Falconbridge Ltd., a natural resources company

M. Elyse Allan Ms. M. Elyse Allan is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Allan is the President and CEO of General Electric Canada Company Inc., a digital industrial company, a position she has held since 2004, and a Vice-President of General Electric Co. She serves on the Board of Directors for the C.D. Howe Institute and the Conference Board of Canada, and is a member of the Advisory Board of Canada’s Ecofiscal Commission and the Board of Overseers at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Ms. Allan recently completed her Board term at the Canadian Council of Chief Executives and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, where she also served as Chair.

Angela Braly Ms. Angela F. Braly is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Braly is the former Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of WellPoint, Inc., a health benefits company now known as Anthem, Inc. She was Chair of the Board from 2010 to 2012 and President and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 to 2012. Prior to that, Ms. Braly served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Public Affairs Officer of WellPoint and President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri.

Marcel Coutu Mr. Marcel R. Coutu is an Independent Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Mr. Coutu is the past Chairman of Syncrude Canada Ltd., an integrated oil sands project, and a former President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited, the largest investor in the Syncrude Joint Venture. Mr. Coutu is a director of the Calgary Exhibition & Stampede Board.

V. Maureen Darkes Ms. V. Maureen Kempston Darkes, LL.D., is Independent Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Ms. Kempston Darkes is the retired Group Vice-President and President, Latin America, Africa and Middle East of General Motors Corporation, a motor vehicle manufacturer. She was appointed to the Government of Canada’s Science, Technology & Innovation Council in 2013.

Seek Ngee Huat Dr. Seek Ngee Huat is an Independent Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. NN.H. Seek retired as President of GIC Real Estate Pte Ltd., a real estate company of sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (“GIC”) in 2011 and served two more years as advisor to the GIC Group Executive Committee and Chairman of its Latin American Business Group. N.H. Seek serves as the Chairman of the board of directors of Global Logistic Properties Ltd., Chairman of the Management Board of the National University of Singapore Institute of Real Estate Studies and Chairman of the Urban Land Institute Asia-Pacific. He is also a senior advisor to Frasers Centrepoint Ltd. and Pontiac Land Ltd. and a member of the Brookfield Properties Advisory Board.

Youssef Nasr Mr. Youssef Assad Nasr serves as an Independent Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Mr. Nasr is a former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Middle East Ltd., a multinational banking and financial services company. Before that, he was President of HSBC Bank Brazil, and President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Strategic Investments Inc., HSBC USA Inc., HSBC Bank USA and HSBC Bank Canada.