Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)

Name Description

Uday Khanna Mr. Uday Chander Khanna is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bata India Limited. He has been the Managing Director & CEO of Lafarge India since July 1, 2005. He joined Lafarge in Paris on 1st June 2003 as Senior Vice President for Group Strategy, after a long experience of 30 years with Hindustan Lever/Unilever in a variety of financial, commercial and general management roles both nationally and internationally. His last position before joining Lafarge, was Senior Vice President Finance, Unilever - Asia, based in Singapore. He has earlier been on the Board of Hindustan Lever as Director - Exports. He has also worked as Vice Chairman of Lever Brothers in Nigeria and General Auditor for Unilever-North America based in the USA. Mr. Uday Khanna is a Chartered Accountant - B.Com, FCA. He was the President of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry in 2008 & 2009 and is currently on the Managing Committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Associated Chamber of Commerce & Industry, as well as the Executive Committee of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Ram Gupta Mr. Ram Kumar Gupta has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Executive Director of the Company with effect from August 19, 2015. Mr. Gupta is a Bachelor in commerce with honors (B.Com (Hon.)).

Rajeev Gopalakrishnan Mr. Rajeev Gopalakrishnan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Bata India Ltd. He resigned as Managing Director - Bata Stores of the company with effect from October 01, 2011. He holds a Degree of Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) from the University of Kerala. He joined Bata Shoe Organization (BSO) in the year 1990 and has since been associated with BSO till date. Mr. Gopalakrishnan has been the Director-Wholesale Channels, Sales & Marketing of Bata International - Canada and Vice President of Bata India Limited in Retail Operations including its Flagship & City, Store and Wholesale Divisions. Before joining as Managing Director - Bata Stores, Mr. Gopalakrishnan was the Managing Director of Bata Bangladesh Limited for a period of one year and prior to that as Managing Director for Bata Thailand for a period of 3 years. Mr. Gopalakrishnan’s achievements and vision have earned him the ‘Retail Professional of the Year’ in CMO Asia Summit at the Asia Retail Conference in 2015. He was also honoured with the ‘Udyog Ratna Award’ and ‘Certificate of Excellence and Gold Medal’ by The Institute of Economic Studies in 2014.

Christopher Kirk Mr. Christopher MacDonald Kirk has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company, with effect from February 10, 2016. He is a Chairman of Bata Group. He is a British Citizen and holds a degree of Bachelor in Science with Honors from the University of Wales, UK. Mr. Kirk had started his career in April-1981 with SGS Group, the World’s largest testing and inspection company and later became the General Manager of the Company’s operations in New Zealand and held a number of senior positions in Thailand, Ghana, Singapore and Australia. He was appointed to Operations Council in 2002, which is the management body of SGS Group and was subsequently appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of South East Asia / Pacific Region and then in 2003 as Executive Vice President - Minerals & Environment Services based in Geneva. Mr. Kirk was also responsible for the cross-sectorial Collateral Management business. Mr. Chris Kirk became the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SGS Group in November- 2006 and held the position till his retirement in March-2015. The SGS Group has over 80,000 personnel in 150 countries worldwide. As CEO, Mr. Kirk had varied international experience with a focus on Europe, Africa and Asia. He had key leadership experience in both regional and business line roles. As CEO, Mr. Kirk re-organized, re-energized and led changes throughout the entire organization resulting in significantly improved profitability, a flatter structure and faster, cleaner lines of communication. Under his leadership the Company had 24 direct reports on the Operations Council. Improvements in growth and margin, including organic growth of almost 8% p.a. were reported during his tenure of 8.5 years. After retiring as CEO, Mr. Kirk was elected to the Board of Directors of SGS. Mr. Kirk joined the Board of Compass Limited of Bata Shoe Organization 3 years ago accepted the position as the Chairman of Compass Limited Board as of July-2015.

Shaibal Sinha Mr. Shaibal Sinha has been appointed as Additional Director of Bata India Limited., with effect from 27 May 2015. He is a Chartered Accountant and prior to joining the Company he has had experience working for Eicher Ltd., Toyota in Muscat, Shaw Wallace & Company Ltd., his last assignment being with Reckitt Benckiser in U.K. and India, where he worked for eight years.

Anjali Bansal Ms. Anjali Bansal is an Independent Director of the Company. She also serves on the Board of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. She received a Master's Degree in International Affairs from Columbia University, where she majored in International Finance and Business, as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering from Gujarat University.