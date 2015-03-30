Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)

Name Description

Richard van der Merwe Mr. Richard van der Merwe is Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bayer CropScience Limited., February 1, 2014. He studied Finance and Administration at South African University and has a degree in International Finance Administration. Mr. van der Merwe is also a Chartered Accountant. He started his career with Bayer in 1985 in Bayer South Africa. He was there till June 1993 as Manager – Finance and Controlling, after which he moved to Leverkusen, the Bayer Group headquarters in July 1993 as an Internal Auditor. In January 1995, he returned to South Africa and was appointed Group Human Resources and Administration Manager. Richard was appointed the Managing Director of Bayer Zimbabwe (Pty) Ltd. in July 1996. He then went on to become the Chief Executive and Country Head for the then Bayer Polymers division. From July 2004 to August 2009, Richard was Chief Executive (Senior Bayer Representative) for the Bayer Group in Southern Africa, as well as Head South & Southern Africa for Bayer CropScience. From September 2009 to February 2014, Mr. van der Merwe has been the Senior Bayer Representative for the Region Cono Sur comprising of Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, and was based in Argentina. He additionally held responsibility for the Bayer HealthCare business in the region and headed the Finance & Administration functions as well.

Rajiv Wani Mr. Rajiv Wani is Vice President – Law, Patents & Compliance, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Bayer CropScience Limited.

Peter Mueller Mr. Peter Mueller is Non-Executive Director of Bayer Cropscience Ltd. Mr. Mueller joined Bayer AG as a commercial trainee in 1979 and spent two years in Corporate Auditing thereafter. He then moved to Japan where he worked for seven years with three Bayer subsidiaries in the field of Finance & Accounting. After a further period of three years at the German Bayer headquarters in Central Controlling, Mr. Mueller became the Deputy General Manager of Bayer's newly founded holding company in Beijing, China. In the following five years, he established the administrative country platform and helped to negotiate and finance twelve joint venture companies. Mr. Mueller joined the Finance Division at Bayer AG as Head of Corporate Financial Controlling in 1999 before being appointed the Head of Corporate Finance in 2002 and Head of Finance in 2011.

Vimal Bhandari Shri. Vimal Bhandari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bayer Cropscience Limited. He is a Commerce graduate from Mumbai University and a Chartered Accountant. Mr. Bhandari is a proficient and a proven top management professional with over twenty five years of experience in a range of businesses in the financial services industry. He is currently the CEO and Managing Director of Indostar Capital Finance, a wholesale credit institution sponsored by private equity houses like Everstone, Goldman Sachs, Ashmore. Prior to joining Indostar Capital, he was the Country Head of AEGON N.V., the Dutch financial services player, which has established a life insurance business in India. In his early career, Mr. Bhandari was with IL&FS, the Indian infrastructure financing and financial services institution, of which twelve years were spent as the Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company. He was directly responsible for the financial services business of IL&FS. He is on the Board of various public limited companies as an Independent Director, including Patni Computer Systems, Eveready Industries, DCM Shriram Consolidated, Kalpataru Power Transmission, MIRC Electronics, Piramal Glass, The Ratnakar Bank and JK Tyre & Industries. Mr. Bhandari is a member of the Executive Committee and the Listing Committee of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of FICCI.

Sharad Kulkarni Shri. Sharad M. Kulkarni is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bayer Cropscience Limited. He has a Degree in Engineering (B.E.) from University of Pune and is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers, India. He was a Fellow of Institution of Management, UK and Fellow of Institute of Directors, UK. He is a Business Advisor and Management Consultant. He is on the Board of several Indian and International companies and is associated with several NGOs and Educational Trusts. He has held senior positions of CEO and President with International and Indian Corporate entities during his career span of 40 years. His area of covers Business Development, International Alliance Management, Strategic Planning, Management and Technology Institutions of Learning, Venture Funding and Corporate Governance.