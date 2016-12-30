Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE)

Name Description

Werner Wenning Mr. Werner Wenning has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2012. He is Chairman of the Presidial Committee/Mediation Committee, the Human Resources Committee and the Nominations Committee, and Member of the Audit Committee and Innovation Committee at the Company. He joined Bayer on April 1, 1966 as a commercial trainee. After completing his vocational training and a one-year program in finance and accounting, he worked for a year in Corporate Auditing before being sent to Lima, Peru, in 1970 to establish and head up the finance department at the newly founded Bayer Industrial S.A. When he returned to Germany, he spent a further three years in the Corporate Auditing department. In 1978, he went back to Lima as Managing Director and administrative head of the Peruvian company. In 1983, he was appointed head of the staff department of what was then the Health Care Sector in Leverkusen. Three years later he transferred to the Plastics Business Group as head of marketing for thermoplastics. In 1987 he assumed responsibility for this business group’s global marketing operations. Starting on April 1, 1991, he was seconded for a year to the “Treuhandanstalt,” the Berlin-based privatization agency that helped to rebuild the economy in eastern Germany following reunification. In 1992, he was appointed Managing Director of Bayer Hispania Industrial S.A., Barcelona, and Senior Bayer Representative for Spain. In April 1996 he returned to Leverkusen to become head of Corporate Planning and Controlling. He was appointed to the Bayer AG Board of Management as Chief Financial Officer in February 1997 and took over as its Chairman in April 2002. He has been on the Supervisory Board of Henkel Management AG and Siemens AG (Vice Chairman).

Werner Baumann Mr. Werner Baumann has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2016. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board, Strategy and Portfolio Management, Europe/Middle East/Africa Region at Bayer AG from January 1, 2016 till April 30, 2016. After studying economics at RWTH Aachen Universitaet and the University of Cologne, he joined Bayer in 1988. His first duties were in the Corporate Finance Department in Leverkusen. In 1991 he transferred to Bayer Hispania Comercial in Barcelona, Spain, to take up a position as controller, becoming assistant to the managing director in 1995. A year later, Baumann moved to Bayer Corporation in Tarrytown, New York, latterly heading up the global Business Planning & Administration organization of the Diagnostics Business Group. In July 2002, Baumann returned to Germany to become a member of the Executive Committee and Head of Central Administration & Organization at Bayer HealthCare. In October 2003 he was appointed a member of the Board of Management of the newly formed subgroup Bayer HealthCare AG, also serving as the company's Labor Director. As a member of the Board of Management and Labor Director of Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Berlin, Germany, from 2006 through September 2009, he actively participated in this company's integration into the subgroup. Prior to October 1, 2014, he served as Bayer AG’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Oliver Zuehlke Mr. Oliver Zuehlke has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since July 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company from April 27, 2007. He is Member of the Presidial Committee/Mediation Committee, Audit Committee and Innovation Committee at the Company. He joined Bayer AG in Leverkusen, Germany, in 1985 and trained as a chemical production technician. During his training, in 1988, he became a member of the body representing young employees and apprentices. He chaired this body from 1990 to 1994. He was elected a full-time member of the Works Council at the Leverkusen site in 1994 and was Deputy Chairman from 2002 to 2010. Since then, he has also been a member of the Economics Committee of Bayer AG. In 2009, he completed a distance learning course on human resources management. Between 2010 and 2015 he was Chairman of the Works Council at the Leverkusen site and also held various functions in the German Mining, Chemical and Power Workers' Union (IG BCE). He was a member of the District Executive, the Regional Executive, the federal industrial group for the chemical industry, and the advisory board. From 2009 to 2015 Zuehlke was Chairman of the Bayer European Forum. In 2014 he became Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayer Pharma AG. Since 2015 he has been Chairman of the Central Works Council of Bayer AG.

Johannes Dietsch Mr. Johannes M. Dietsch has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2014. He has been Member of the Management Board of the Company since September 1,2014. After graduating from high school, he joined Bayer as a commercial trainee. On completion of his training in 1984, he held a number of management positions in various departments within the company. He gained several years of overseas experience during two assignments at Bayer Japan, Ltd., latterly as Chief Financial Officer in finance and administration. In 2001 Dietsch was made Head of Corporate Finance in the Finance Division, becoming Head of Finance in the Corporate Center of Bayer AG on July 1, 2002. His area of responsibility included Treasury, Corporate Finance, Financial Controlling, Asset Management Pensions, Mergers & Acquisitions and Taxes. In September 2011, he was appointed as Senior Bayer Representative and Chief Financial Officer for Greater China at Bayer China in Shanghai.

Hartmut Klusik Dr. Hartmut Klusik has been Member of the Management Board, Director of Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability and Labor Director of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. On completing his studies in chemistry and gaining his doctorate from Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Germany, he began his professional career at Bayer’s Wolff Walsrode AG subsidiary in 1984 as a laboratory manager. He then worked as head of operations in various production areas at Wolff Walsrode. In 1990, he transferred to Bayer AG and was appointed head of the company’s crop protection production in Brazil. This was followed by assignments in the United States and Australia. In 1997, he took charge of crop protection active ingredient production in Dormagen and Elberfeld, assuming global responsibility for active ingredient production at Bayer CropScience in Monheim from 2002. In early 2005, he transferred to Bayer HealthCare as head of the Technical Operations Committee. He was appointed to the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee in July 2005 and was responsible for Product Supply. From November 2005 until his appointment to the Board of Management of Bayer AG, Dr. Klusik was Member of the Board of Management of Bayer HealthCare AG and became Labor Director as of October 2009. From March 2011 he was also Labor Director and member of the Board of Management of Bayer Pharma AG.

Liam Condon Mr. Liam Condon has been Member of the Management Board, Head of the Crop Science Division and is responsible for the Animal Health Business Unit at Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. He studied international marketing and languages at Dublin City University and at Technische Universitaet Berlin (TU Berlin). After graduating, he joined the former Schering AG and held various sales and marketing positions in the gynecology business in Germany. He then served five years as head of a business unit in Osaka, Japan. On his return to Germany, he became Regional Marketing and Medical Director for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions at Schering in Berlin. In February 2005, he was appointed Managing Director of Schering in China. Following Bayer’s acquisition of Schering, he was named Vice President of Bayer HealthCare China in November 2006. Between 2007 and 2009, he was Managing Director of Bayer HealthCare and General Manager of Bayer Pharma in China. In January 2010, Mr. Condon was appointed Managing Director of Bayer HealthCare in Germany and country representative for Bayer Schering Pharma in Germany. In December 2012, he became Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer CropScience AG. He is Member of the Board of Directors of CropLife International, an agricultural industry association.

Kemal Malik Dr. Kemal Malik has been Member of the Management Board for Innovation and the Latin America Region at Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since February 1, 2014. He studied medicine at Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School (University of London), graduating as a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in 1987. He subsequently spent several years in clinical medicine at the Northwick Park Clinical Research Centre and at Hammersmith Hospital, London. He then held various positions of increasing responsibility in medical affairs and clinical development at Bristol-Myers Squibb in the United Kingdom. Malik joined Bayer in 1995 as Head of Metabolism and Oncology Europe in the then Pharmaceuticals Business Group. He subsequently served as Head of Global Medical Development before being appointed Head of Global Development. He was Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer HealthCare AG from July 1, 2007 until his appointment to the Board of Management of Bayer AG. He was also Head of Global Development and Chief Medical Officer in the Pharmaceuticals Division.

Erica Mann Ms. Erica Mann has been Member of the Management Board and Head of the Consumer Health Division of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. She holds a degree in Analytical Chemistry and a Marketing Management Diploma from the Institute of Marketing Management in Johannesburg, South Africa. She began her career in 1982 as a medical representative at Eli Lilly & Company in South Africa. This was followed by positions in Marketing at Johnson & Johnson and Lederle Laboratories. In 1992, she became head of the Lederle pharmaceutical business in South Africa before joining Wyeth as Managing Director for South Africa and Sub-Equatorial Africa in 1994. She then held positions of increasing responsibility at the company through 2009. In 2003, she was appointed Managing Director of Wyeth in Australia and New Zealand, where she introduced a range of medicines and nutritionals. In April 2009, she became Senior Vice President for the global Nutrition business. Following the acquisition of Wyeth by Pfizer, she moved to the United States, where she was President and General Manager of Pfizer’s Nutrition Division and a member of the company’s Senior Management Team. In March 2011, she joined Bayer HealthCare as head of the Consumer Care Division and was appointed to the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee at the same time. Ms. Mann has held executive positions in various industry organizations, including the South African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PMA), Medicines Australia and the International Association of Infant Food Manufacturers. She is the immediate past chair of the World Self Medication Industry Association, which represents the interests of the global nonprescription (over-the-counter, OTC) medicines industry.

Dieter Weinand Mr. Dieter Weinand has been Member of the Management Board and Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. He earned an M.S. in pharmacology and toxicology from Long Island University, New York, and a B.A. in biology from Concordia College, New York. During a career stretching back over 25 years, he has held various responsibilities in commercial, operational and strategic areas of the pharmaceutical industry. These positions included heading business operations in markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the United States for companies including Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He has also been in charge of product marketing in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular diseases, oncology, dermatology, immunology, and respiratory and inflammatory diseases. Before moving to Bayer HealthCare, he was President, Global Commercialization & Portfolio Management at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Inc. in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. From August 1, 2014, until his appointment to the Board of Management of Bayer AG, he was Member of the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee and head of the Pharmaceuticals Division.

Paul Achleitner Dr. Paul Achleitner has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 26, 2002. In addition, he acts as Member of the Company's Presidial and Mediation Committee as well as the Nomination Committee and the Human Resources Committee. Until February 7, 2008 Dr. Achleitner was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Elementar Lebensversicherungs-AG and Allianz Elementar Versicherungs-AG, and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Investment Bank. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG until May 7, 2008. Until the end of June 2010 he served on the Supervisory Board of Allianz Deutschland AG. In addition, Dr. Achleitner has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Global Investors AG, RWE AG and as of April 2010 also of Daimler AG. Furthermore, he occupies the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors at Allianz Investment Management SE. He holds a degree from Harvard University and earned a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Universitaet St. Gallen.

Simone Bagel-Trah Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April, 2014. Previously she held positions as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Henkel Management AG and Shareholders Committee of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. from 1998 to 2000. She is Independent consultant; project management for the Association of Applied Microbiology; coordination of industrial projects for the Pharmaceutical Microbiology department of the University of Bonn. Since 2000 she has been Founding Partner and Director of Antiinfectives Intelligence Gesellschaft für klinisch-mikrobiologische Forschung und Kommunikation mbH.

Clemens Boersig Dr. Clemens A. H. Boersig has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 2007. Dr. Boersig served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG until April 29, 2008. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Bank AG. Furthermore, he has served on the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG, Linde AG as well as Emerson Electric Co. In 1973 he obtained a degree in Mathematics as well as Business Administration from Universitaet Mannheim (University of Mannheim). He also earned a Doctorate degree in Economics from Universitaet Mannheim in 1975.

Thomas Ebeling Mr. Thomas Ebeling has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2012. He is Chief Executive Officer of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.

Johanna Faber Ms. Johanna W. (Hanneke) Faber has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 30, 2016. She has been Chief E-Commerce and Innovation Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. since 2016. From 2013 to 2016 she was Chief Commercial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Koninklijke Ahold N.V., Netherlands, responsible for E-Commerce, Digital, Innovation and Customer Branding / Loyalty. From 2009 to 2013 she served as Vice President & General Manager, Global Pantene, Head & Shoulders & Herbal Essences at Procter & Gamble, the United States, and from 2005 to 2009 she was Vice President & General Manager, Beauty Care Europe & Global Distributors at Procter & Gamble, Switzerland. She joined Procter & Gamble in 1992 in Netherlands and later held various positions, including Brand Manager, Beauty, Hair, Health & Feminine Care at Procter & Gamble, Greece and Marketing Director, Hair Care Europe at Procter & Gamble, Switzerland. In 1990 she obtained Bachelor of Journalism from University of Houston and in 1992 Master of Business Administration from University of Houston.

Thomas Fischer Dr. Thomas Fischer has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2005. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Dr. Fischer has been Project Manager for Special Projects at BMS Technology Services/Covestro.

Reiner Hoffmann Mr. Reiner Hoffmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since October 11, 2006. He has been Chairman of the German Trade Union Confederation since 2014. Prior to that, he was North Rhine District Secretary of the German Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union, Duesseldorf, among others.

Yueksel Karaaslan Mr. Yueksel Karaaslan has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2012. He is Member of the Human Resources Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Works Council of the Berlin site, Vice Chairman of the Bayer Central Works Council and Chairman of the Bayer Group Works Council.

Petra Kronen Ms. Petra Kronen has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since July 2000. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Human Resources Committee of the Company. Ms. Kronen is active as Chairwoman of the Works Council of the Uerdingen site of Covestro and Chairwoman of the Central Works Council Covestro.

Frank Loellgen Mr. Frank Loellgen has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since November 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Lay judge at the Federal Labor Court, Erfurt and North Rhine District Secretary of the German Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union.

Wolfgang Plischke Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Plischke has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 30, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Innovation Committee at the Company. He was Member of the Management Board, responsible for Innovation, Technology and Environment at the Company from March 1, 2006 to 2014. From July 1, 2002 until his appointment to the Bayer AG Board, he was a Member of the Bayer HealthCare Executive Committee and head of the Pharmaceuticals Division. In 1988, he was placed in charge of marketing in the Pharmaceuticals Business Group in Germany and in 1991 he was appointed head of International Strategic Marketing. In 1995, he became President of Bayer Yakuhin Ltd., Japan, with responsibility for Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Care. In 2000, he took over as head of the Pharmaceuticals Business Group in North America. He joined Bayer in 1980. He has been Member of the Board of Walter-Siegenthaler-Gesellschaft fuer Fortschritte in der Inneren Medizin e. V., Member of the Board of Robert-Koch-Stiftung e. V., Honorary Professor of Business Chemistry at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Member of the University Council of the University of Hohenheim, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec AG and Member of the Senate of Hermann von Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft Deutscher Forschungszentren e. V. He studied Biology at Universitaet Hohenheim, where in 1979 he obtained doctorate degree.

Sue Rataj Ms. Sue H. Rataj has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2012. She is Member of the Board of Directors at Cabot Corporation. She is Member of the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation and Member of the Board of Directors of Agilent Technologies Inc. In 1985 she obtained Bachelor of Science degree in Economics & Finance from the University of Illinois and in 1988 an MBA degree in Finance from the Northwestern University, Kellogg Graduate School.

Petra Reinbold-Knape Ms. Petra Reinbold-Knape has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2012. She is Member of the Presidial Committee/Mediation Committee and the Innovation Committee at the Company. She is Member of the Executive Committee of the German Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union, responsible for education/focus groups.

Michael Schmidt-Kiessling Mr. Michael Schmidt-Kiessling has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2012. Since 2010 he has served as Vice Chairman of the Works Council of the Elberfeld site, Member of the Economics Committee of Bayer AG and Member of the Bayer Central Works Council. Since 2014 he has been Chairman of the Works Council of the Elberfeld site.

Klaus Sturany Dr. Klaus Sturany has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2007. Additionally, Dr. Sturany acts as Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He was Member of the Executive Board of RWE AG until April 30, 2007. Dr. Sturany was Member of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG until May 15, 2008. He has acted as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hannover Rueckversicherung AG and as Member of the Supervisory Board at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Oesterreichische Industrieholding AG and Sulzer AG. He holds a Doctorate degree in Mathematics from Universitaet Innsbruck, which he gained in 1970, and holds a degree in Economics from Johannes Keppler Universitaet Linz.

Andre van Broich Mr. Andre van Broich has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2012. He is Member of the Innovation Committee at the Company. He also acts as Chairman of the Works Council of the Dormagen site of Bayer and Chairman of the Cologne-Bonn District Executive Committee of the German Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union.

Heinz Webers Mr. Heinz Georg Webers has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft since July 2015. Since 1976 he has been Member of German Chemicals, Paper and Ceramics Industrial Union (now IG BCE). Since 1987 he has served as Member of the Central Works Council and since 1994 as Chairman of the Works Council of the Berkamen site (formerly Schering AG Bergkamen). Since 1999 he has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bayer Pharma AG (formerly Schering AG).