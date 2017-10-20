Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC3.SA)

Name Description

Lazaro de Mello Brandao Mr. Lazaro de Mello Brandao serves as Chairman of the Board of Banco Bradesco SA since March 1999. He is Chairman of the Bank's Remuneration Committee. He started his career in September 1942, as Clerk, at Casa Bancaria Almeida & Cia, In January 1963, he was elected Member of the Bank's Board, and in September 1977, was appointed Executive Vice President. In January 1981, he assumed the position of Chairman of the Executive Board, and in February 1990, he held cumulatively the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors. In March 1999, he appointed his successor as the Chairman of the Executive Board, and stayed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He also participates in the Administration of other Companies of Bradesco Organization. He is Chairman of the Management Board and the Chief Executive Officer in Fundacao Bradesco and in the Foundation Institute for Digestive System and Nutrition Diseases (FIMADEN). In addition to these activities, he is Chairman of the Board of Directors in Bradespar SA and Member of the Board of Directors in Banco Espirito Santo SA. He was Officer of the Bank Trade Association in the States of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board in the National Federation of Banks (FENABAN), Member of the Board of Directors in the Brazilian Federation of Bank Associations (FEBRABAN), current Chairman of the Board of Directors in the Credit Guarantor Fund (FGC) and Chairman of the Board of Directors in the Brazilian Securitization Company (CIBRASEC) and Member of the Advisory Board in VBC Participacoes SA. He is Economist and Business Administrator. He Graduated in Business Administration and Economics.

Luiz Trabuco Cappi Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco S/A since 2014. He was Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He has held these posts since 2010. He is Member of the Bank's Remuneration Committee. He began his professional activities in the Company in April 1969. He was elected Department Director in January 1984, Managing Director in March 1998, and Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Board in March 1999. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Bradesco Seguros SA since March 2003, and served as Member of the Board of Directors of Bradesco Seguros SA from March 1999 to March 2005. He also participates in the Administration of other Companies of Bradesco Organization. He is Member of the Managing Body and Managing Director of Fundacao Bradesco, and Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of the Foundation Institute for Digestive System and Nutrition Diseases. He is President of the Supplementary Health National Federation FENASAUDE, Member of Honorable Council ANSP National Academy of Insurance and Plan Association, Member of the Consultive Council of APTS Sao Paulo Association of Insurance Technicians and Vice President of the Supplementary Health Studies Institute, and Member of the Superior Board and Vice President of Federacao Nacional das Empresas de Seguros Privados e de Capitalizacao FENASEG. He was Sector Officer of the Brazilian Association of Sales Managers, Chief Executive Officer of the National Private Pension Plan Association, Member of the Managing Council of the Brazilian Association of Publicly-Held Companies and of Rio de Janeiro Commercial Association, Member of the Board of Directors of the Companhia Siderurgica Belgo-Mineira, Marketing Sector Officer and Member of the National Council of Bank Ethics of the Brazilian Federation of Bank Association. He graduated from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Alexandre da Silva Gluher Mr. Alexandre da Silva Gluher serves as Executive Vice President, Director of Investor Relations and Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco S.A. since December 31, 2016. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of Banco Bradesco SA. He has held these posts since January 2012. He is Member of the Bank's Ethical Conduct Committee, Sustainability Committee, Executive Disclosure Committee, Compliance and Internal Control Committee and Chairman of the Integrated Risk Management and Capital Allocation Committee. In March 1976 he began his career at Banco Bradesco SA. In August 2001, he was elected as Regional Officer, in March 2005, as Department Officer and in December 2010, as Executive Deputy Officer. He is Member of Fundacao Bradesco’s Managing Body and Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). He is also Deputy Vice President of the Board of Directors of Fidelity Processadora e Servicos SA. From November 2005 to November 2007, he was a Deputy Member of the Advisory Board of Associacao Brasileira das Entidades de Credito Imobiliario e Poupanca - ABECIP. He received a degree in Accounting from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Luterana do Brasil. He holds an International Executive Program from The Warthon School - Advanced Management Program - University of Pennsylvania, USA.

Marcelo de Araujo Noronha Mr. Marcelo de Araujo Noronha serves as the Executive Vice President of Banco Bradesco SA since March 10, 2016. Prior to this, he served as the Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of the company. He has been working in the financial market for over 25 years and he started his career in Banorte. From July 1996 he held the position of Commercial Officer at Banco Alvorada SA, known previously as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Brasil SA, where he later became Vice President responsible for products, trade finance, middle market and retail. In February 2004, he was elected as Department Officer of Banco Bradesco SA. In December 2010, he was elected as Executive Deputy Officer. He is Member of Fundacao Bradesco’s Managing Body and Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of CBSS - Companhia Brasileira de Solucoes e Servicos, Crediare SA, Leader SA Administradora de Cartoes de Credito, and Elo Participacoes SA (Bandeira ELO); Sitting Member of the Board of Directors of Cielo SA; Member of the Board of Directors of MPO - Processadora de Pagamentos Moveis SA; Officer and President of the Ethical Council and Self-Regulation of Associacso Brasileira das Empresas de Cartoes de Credito e Servicos - ABECS; and Member of Latin America and Caribbean Advisory Council of Visa International. He received a degree in Administration from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco, a post graduate degree in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) and attended to the Advanced Management Program of IESE.

Domingos Figueiredo de Abreu Mr. Domingos Figueiredo de Abreu serves as Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco SA since January 3, 2012. Prior to that, he also held the position of Director of Investor Relations of the Company until January 3, 2012. He previously served as Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of the Company since March 2002. He is Member of the Bank's Ethical Conduct Committee, Integrated Risk Management and Capital Allocation Committee, Sustainability Committee, Executive Disclosure Committee and Compliance and Internal Control Committee. He was hired into Banco Bradesco SA in December 1981. He was elected Department Director in June 2001 and Managing Director in March 2002. He was Director of Banco BCN SA from December 1997 to June 2001. He is Member of the Managing Body of Fundacao Bradesco and Member of the Board of Directors of Foundation Institute for Digestive System and Nutrition Diseases (FIMADEN). He is also Deputy Member of the Board of Directors of CPM Holdings Limited since March 2006. He was Officer of Banco BCN from December 1997 to June 2001 and Deputy Member of the Board of Directors of CPM Braxis SA from October 2001 to March 2007. He graduated in Economics from Faculdade de Ciencias Economicas da Universidade de Mogi das Cruzes and in Accounting from Centro Universitario Fundacao de Ensino para Osasco, with postgraduate qualification in Financial Management (CEAG) from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and Executive MBA in Finance from IBMEC- Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais.

Mauricio Machado de Minas Mr. Mauricio Machado de Minas serves as Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco S/A since 2014. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of the Company from July 2009. He joined Banco Bradesco S.A. in July 2009, as Executive Managing Officer. In January 2014 he was elected Executive Vice President. He is Member of the Managing Body and Managing Officer of Fundacao Bradesco, and Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Officer of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao, Sitting Member of the Board of Directors of Fidelity Processadora e Servicos S.A., Effective Member of the Board of Directors of MPO – Processadora de Pagamentos Móveis S.A., and Member of the Board of Directors of NCR Brasil - Indústria de Equipamentos para Automacao S.A. He was Vice-President and COO (Chief Operations Officer), and Deputy Member of the Board of Directors of CPM Braxis S.A., Senior Analyst of Banco Itau S.A., Support Services Officer of the IT Brazilian companies Eletrodigi, Flexidisk and Polymax group, and President of Scopus. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo, with specialization in Data Communication and Software Development in USA (1987-1988) and Extension Courses carried out at Wharton Business School (1996 - Finance) and at Columbia University (2001 - General Management).

Josue Pancini Mr. Josue Augusto Pancini serves as Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco S/A since 2014. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of Banco Bradesco SA. He has held these posts since January 2012. He began his career in July 1976 at Banco Bradesco S.A. He went through all the steps of the bank career, being, in July 1997, elected Regional Officer, in July 2003 Department Officer, in December 2010 Executive Deputy Officer, in January 2012 Executive Managing Officer and, in January 2014, Executive Vice President, position currently held. He is Member of the Managing Body and Managing Officer of Fundacao Bradesco, and Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Officer of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao. He was Deputy Member of the Advisory Board of ABECIP - Associacao Brasileira das Entidades de Credito Imobiliario e Poupanca (Brazilian Association of the Entities of Home Loans and Savings). He graduated in Mathematics from Centro Universitario da Fundacao de Ensino Octavio Bastos. He obtained a post graduated degree in Finance and Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Campinas. He participated in the AMP - Advanced Management Program from IESE Business School - University of Navarra, Sao Paulo.

Andre Rodrigues Cano Mr. Andre Rodrigues Cano serves as Executive Vice President at Banco Bradesco S.A. He was Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of Banco Bradesco S.A. from January 2012. He is Member of the Bank's Ethical Conduct Committee. He began his career at Bradesco Organization in April 1977 and he was elected Department Officer in December 2001. In September 2008, he was elected as Officer of Banco Bradesco Financiamentos SA, where he started to perform his duties, remaining there until December 2009, occasion in which he returned to Bradesco as Department Officer. In December 2010, he was elected as Executive Deputy Officer. He is Member of Fundacao Bradesco’s Managing Body and Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). He is also Member of the Oversight Board of the Fundacao Nacional da Qualidade - FNQ. He was an Officer and a Sitting Member of the Board of Directors of TECBAN - Tecnologia Bancaria SA; Sitting Member of the Fiscal Council of Tele Celular Sul Participacoes SA; Deputy Member of the Fiscal Council of Tele Nordeste Celular Participacoes SA, and Executive Officer of ACREFI - Associacao Nacional das Instituicoes de Credito, Financiamento e Investimento. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU). In addition he has a Masters of Business Administration and completed Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Marcos Aparecido Galende Mr. Marcos Aparecido Galende serves as Chief Accounting Officer of Banco Bradesco SA. He is also Member of the Bank's Executive Disclosure Committee. He participated in PGA – Programa de Gestao Avancada (Advanced Management Program), given by Fundacao Dom Cabral. He began his career at Banco Bradesco S.A. in April 1983. In February 2008 he was promoted to the position of Executive Superintendent, being, in August 2010, elected Officer and, in June 2011, Department Officer. He is member of Fundacao Bradesco’s Managing Body and Deputy Member of the Fiscal Council of Top Clube Bradesco, Seguranca, Educacao e Assistencia Social. He is also Sitting Member of the Fiscal Council of Fidelity Processadora e Servicos S.A. He was a Sitting Member of the Fiscal Council of Bradespar S.A. and Deputy Member of the Fiscal Council of Boavista Prev - Fundo de Pensao Multipatrocinado. He graduated in Economic and Accounting Sciences from Faculdade de Ciencias da Fundacao Instituto Tecnologico de Osasco – FACFITO, with Executive MBA in Finances from Insper - Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa and MBA Controller from FIPECAFI – Fundacao Instituto de Pesquisas Contabeis, Atuariais e Financeiras – FEA – USP.

Luiz Angelotti Mr. Luiz Carlos Angelotti serves as Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco SA. He has held these posts sine January 2012. He is Chairman of the Bank's Executive Disclosure Committee and Sustainability Committee, and Member of the Integrated Risk Management and Capital Allocation Committee. He began his career at Banco Bradesco SA in November 1987. In March 2002, he was elected as Department Officer and in December 2010, as Executive Deputy Officer. He is a Member of Fundacao Bradesco’s Managing Body and Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). He is also Deputy Member of the Board of Directors of Integritas Participacoes S.A. He was Deputy Member of the Fiscal Council of Top Clube Bradesco, Seguranca, Educacao e Assistencia Social. He graduated in Accounting and Actuarial Sciences from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), holds a degree in Law from UNIFIEO - Centro Universitario FIEO and obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER.

Altair Antonio de Souza Mr. Altair Antonio de Souza serves as the Managing Director, Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco S/A. Prior to this, he served as Deputy Executive Director of the company from January 3, 2012 to February 3, 2015.

Andre da Silva Prado Mr. Andre Marcelo da Silva Prado serves as Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of Banco Bradesco SA since January 2014. In May 1997, he joined Banco Boavista Interatlantico SA as Executive Manager, where he reached the position of Officer. In March 2001, he was transferred to Banco Bradesco SA as Executive Superintendent of Bradesco Corporate Department, and, in December 2009, he was elected as Department Officer. In January 2012, he was elected Executive Deputy Officer and, in January 2014, as Managing Director, position currently held. He is Member of Fundacao Bradesco’s Managing Body and Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). He holds a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, with a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC), Senior International Bankers Course, from The International Centre for Banking and Financial Services (Manchester Business School), Wharton Executive Development Program, from The Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania) and Advanced Management Program from INSEAD.

Octavio de Lazari Mr. Octavio de Lazari, Jr. serves as the Managing Director and Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco S/A.

Moacir Nachbar Mr. Moacir Nachbar, Jr. serves as the Managing Director and Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco S/A.

Denise Pauli Pavarina Ms. Denise Pauli Pavarina serves as the Managing Director, Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco S/A. She served as Deputy Executive Director of the company from January 3, 2012 to February 3, 2015.

Nilton Pelegrino Nogueira Mr. Nilton Pelegrino Nogueira serves as Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of Banco Bradesco SA since January 2012. He began his career at Banco Bradesco SA in July 1973. In February 1995, he was elected as Regional Officer, position he held until September 2000, when he was elected Officer of Banco BCN SA, a financial institution that, in December 1997, was acquired by Banco Bradesco SA. He held this position until March 2002, occasion in which he returned to Bradesco, being elected as Department Officer. In December 2010, he was elected as Executive Deputy Officer. He is Member of Fundacao Bradesco’s Managing Body; Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN); Superintendant Officer of Bradesco Administradora de Consorcios Ltda; and Member of the Business Development Committee of BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA. He was Officer of Banco Boavista Interatlantico SA, Banco das Nacoes SA; Sitting Member of the Fiscal Council of Boavista Prev - Fundo de Pensao Multipatrocinado and of Top Clube Bradesco, Seguranca, Educacao e Assistencia Social and Deputy Member of the Advisory Board of the Associacao Brasileira das Entidades de Credito Imobiliario e Poupanca - ABECIP. He received a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Aurelio Guido Pagani Mr. Aurelio Guido Pagani serves as Deputy Director at Banco Bradesco S/A since January 2017. He started his career at Banco Bradesco S.A. in February 1979. In November 1991, he was promoted to the position of Agency Manager. In August 2001, he was elected Director, in August 2010, Departmental Officer. He is Member of the Governing Board of Fundacao Bradesco and Permanent Representative of the Permanent Forum of Micro and Small Enterprises. He was Vice-President of the Union of Banks in the State of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina and Deputy Delegate Representative to the Board of the National Federation of Banks (FENABAN). He graduated in Business Administration from Universidade Sao Francisco - USF, Brazil and obtained MBA in Financial Management and Corporate Strategies Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Denise Aguiar Alvarez Ms. Denise Aguiar Alvarez serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco SA since February 1990. In April 1986, she was admitted as Member of the Board of Directors of Cidade de Deus Companhia Comercial de Participacoes, one of the parent companies of Banco Bradesco SA, and from July 1988 started holding the position of Director. She also serves as Member of the Board of Directors in Bradespar SA since March 2000. She is Member of the Management Council and Deputy Officer of Fundacao Bradesco, and Member of the Board of Directors and Deputy Officer of Foundation Institute for Digestive System and Nutrition Diseases (FIMADEN). Besides these activities, she is Member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Friends of Pinacoteca Museum of the State of Sao Paulo, Member of the Deliberative Council of the Solidarity Social Fund of the State of Sao Paulo (FUSSESP) and of the Museu de Arte Moderna de Sao Paulo (MAM), Curator Member of Dorina Nowill Foundation for the Blind and of Roberto Marinho Fundation, Member of the Governance Council of the Group of Institutions, Foundations and Companies (GIFE), Member of the Council of Canal Futura, Member of the General Council of Comunitas Partnership for Solidary Development, and Effective Partner of the Solidary Literacy Program Support Association (AAPAS). She graduated in Pedagogy from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo and holds a Masters degree in Education from the New York University.

Joao Aguiar Alvarez Mr. Joao Aguiar Alvarez serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco SA since February 1990. He was admitted in April 1986 as Member of the Board of Directors in Cidade de Deus Companhia Comercial de Participacoes, one of the parent companies of Banco Bradesco SA, and from April 1988 started holding the position of Director. He also holds the position of Member of the Board of Directors in Bradespar SA since March 2000. He is Member of the Managing Council and Deputy Officer of Fundacao Bradesco, and Member of the Board of Directors and Deputy Officer of the Foundation Institute for Digestive System and Nutrition Diseases (FIMADEN). He graduated in Agronomy from Centro Regional Universitario de Espirito Santo do Pinhal - UNIPINHAL.

Jose Alcides Munhoz Mr. Jose Alcides Munhoz serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A. since 2014. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Board of Banco Bradesco SA. He started his career in October 1970, at Santa Maria Branch, RS. He held all positions of the hierarchical scale in a bank, being elected Officer in March 1989, Department Officer in January 1995, Executive Deputy Officer in March 1998, Executive Managing Officer in March 1999, Executive Vice President in January 2012, and Member of the Board of Directors in March 2014, position currently held. He is Member of the Managing Body and Managing Officer of Fundacao Bradesco, Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Officer of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao. He is also: Member of the Board of Directors of Bradespar S.A., BBD Participacoes S.A., Bradesco Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil, BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A., and Cidade de Deus - Companhia Comercial de Participacoes, Officer of NCF Participacoes S.A. and of Nova Cidade de Deus Participacoes S.A. He was Member of the Advisory Board of the FIABCI/BRASIL - Brazilian Chapter of the International Federation of Real Estate Professions. He is Accounting Technician.

Aurelio Conrado Boni Mr. Aurelio Conrado Boni serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A. since April 15, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He started his career at Banco Bradesco S.A., in February 1971. He held all positions of the hierarchical scale in a bank. In December 1997, he was elected as Department Officer, in December 2001, Executive Managing Officer, in January 2012 Executive Vice President, and, in March 2015, Member of the Board of Directors, position currently held. He is Member of the Managing Body and Managing Officer of Fundacao Bradesco, Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Officer of Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao, Member of the Board of Directors of BBD Participacoes S.A., of Bradespar S.A. and of Bradesco Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil, Officer of NCF Participacoes S.A. and of Nova Cidade de Deus Participacoes S.A. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of CPM Holdings Limited and of IT Partners Ltd. and Vice President of the Board of Directors of Fidelity Processadora e Servicos S.A. He was Executive Vice President of Banco Bradesco BERJ S.A. and Managing Officer of Bradesco Seguros S.A. He is Business Administration Technician graduated from Escola Tecnica de Comercio Campos Salles.

Milton Matsumoto Mr. Milton Matsumoto serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco SA since March 2011. Previously, he acted as Member of the Executive Board and Managing Director of the Bank since March 1999 until March 2011. He is Member of the Bank's Remuneration Committee, Sustainability Committee, Compliance and Internal Control Committee and Chairman of the Ethical Conduct Committee. He also serves as the member of Audit Committee of the company. He started his career at Banco Bradesco SA in September 1957. In March 1985, he was elected as Department Officer, in March 1998 as Deputy Executive Officer, and in March 1999 as Managing Officer. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Bradesco Leasing SA - Arrendamento Mercantil; Officer of NCF Participacoes SA; Nova Cidade de Deus Participacoes SA and Top Clube Bradesco, Seguranca, Educacao e Assistencia Social. He is also Member of the Managing Body and Managing Officer of Fundacao Bradesco and Member of the Board of Directors of the Fundacao Instituto de Molestias do Aparelho Digestivo e da Nutricao (FIMADEN). In addition to these activities he is Member of the Board of Directors of Bradespar SA and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fidelity Processadora e Servicos SA. He was Director of Bradesco SA Corretora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios; First Secretary Officer of the Brotherhood of Banks of the States of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Acre, Amazonas, Para, Amapa, Rondonia and Roraima; and Deputy Member of the Board of Directors of CPM Braxis SA and of CPM Holdings Ltd; and Secretary Officer of the Brotherhood of Credit, Financing and Investment Companies of the State of Sao Paulo, and of the FENACREFI - Federacao Interestadual das Instituicoes de Credito, Financiamento e Investimentos. He graduated in Business Administration from Centro Universitario Fundacao de Ensino para Osasco.