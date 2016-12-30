Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)

Name Description

Richard Jewson Mr. Richard W. Jewson is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has served as a non-executive director and chairman of a number of public companies, following a long career at the helm of Jewsons Limited and its holding group, Meyer International plc. Richard is currently Chairman of Raven Russia Limited, which is listed on the Official List of the UKLA and specialises in commercial real estate in Russia, in particular high-quality class A warehouse complexes. He is also senior non-executive director of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc, where he chairs the audit committee. In 2014, Richard retired from Archant Limited after 32 years on the board. He was Archant’s Chairman for 17 years and also chaired the remuneration and nomination committees. His significant leadership experience also includes 18 years on the board of Grafton Group plc, ten years as the Chairman of Savills plc and 14 years as a non-executive director and Deputy Chairman of Anglian Water plc. Richard sits on all the Board committees and chairs the Nomination Committee.

Aubrey Adams Mr. Aubrey John Adams is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Aubrey has almost 40 years' experience at board level in the real estate industry. He is currently Group Chair of L&Q, the leading housing association, and non-executive director of British Land PLC, having spent a large part of his executive career as Chief Executive of Savills Plc from 1991-2008. Aubrey's previous non-executive roles have included Senior Independent Director of Associated British Ports PLC, Chairman of Air Partner plc and Max Property Group plc. He is also Chair of the Board of Trustees of Wigmore Hall and was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours lists 2017 for services to the Arts.

Mark Shaw Mr. Mark Shaw FCA is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is Chairman of Tritax Management LLP, the Company’s Manager. He has played a prominent role in developing and marketing property investments benefiting from government sponsored tax reliefs, such as enterprise zone property unit trusts, business premises renovation allowances and capital allowances generally. He is highly experienced in a range of commercial, banking and investment operations, which he gained while working as general manager of a major Kuwaiti investment bank in the late 1970s and 1980s. Returning to the UK in 1985, Mark joined a team initiating investment in the newly created enterprise zones, which in due course became a subsidiary of London & Edinburgh Trust PLC. Mark later established Collective Investments Limited to continue this activity, which became the Tritax group in 1995. In January 2015, Mark stepped down from the Audit Committee but sits on both other Board committees.

Susanne Given Ms. Susanne Given is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has served shareholders' interests in a number of UK public and private companies in senior management positions. She brings more than 20 years' experience in the retail industry, most recently at SuperGroup Plc where she was Chief Operating Officer for three years from April 2012. Previously, Susanne was Director of Fashion and Beauty at John Lewis Department Store Group, held senior positions at TK Maxx (UK Ireland) from 2005 until 2010, latterly as Managing Director, and was General Merchandise Director at Harrods Ltd. Susanne is currently Chairman of Made.com, the online designer furniture retailer, and mentor and advisor to Wayra, Telefonica's Start-up Accelerator. She is an advisor to the Danish Foreign Ministry, Economic Forum, and the Danish Embassy in the UK.