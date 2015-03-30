Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (BBRM.NS)

Name Description

Nusli Wadia Mr. Nusli Neville Wadia, Esquire., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited. He is a well-known Indian industrialist heading the Wadia Group of companies besides being a director on the Board of several Indian and foreign companies. He joined the Corporation as director in October,1980 and has been the Chairman of the Corporation since 27th July, 1982. Having extensive experience and expertise in general business management and finance, Mr. Wadia has contributed actively in the deliberations of various organizations like Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Mill Owners’ Association (MOA) etc. He is the former Chairman of TEXPROCIL and also of MOA. He was on the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade and Industry during the period 1998 to 2004. He was the Convenor of the Special Group Task Force on Food and Agro Industries’ Management Policy in September,1998. He was also a Member of the Special Subject Group to review regulations & procedures to unshackle Indian Industry and on the Special Subject Group on Disinvestment. He was a member of the ICMF from 1984- 85 to 1990-91 and is a Trustee of the Executive Committee of the prestigious Nehru Centre. Mr. Nusli Wadia has a distinct presence in public affairs and has been actively associated with leading charitable and educational institutions.

Anil Hirjee Mr. Anil K. Hirjee, Esquire., is Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited. He is B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons), Barrister-at-Law and SLOAN Fellow of London Business School, having over fifty years of experience in different areas of business management. He was the Managing Director of the Corporation from 1st October, 1988 till 30th September, 1998 and is currently the Vice-Chairman of the Corporation. His areas of expertise include finance, banking, legal, commercial, industrial and general administration. Mr. Hirjee is also actively associated with leading charitable institutions. Mr. Hirjee holds 1750 shares of the Corporation. Besides being the Chairman of Atlas Copco (India) Ltd. and HDFC Trustee Co. Ltd., Mr. Hirjee is also a director in The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., 8 foreign companies and 2 private companies.Mr. Hirjee is a member of the Audit Committees of Atlas Copco (India) Ltd. (Chairman), HDFC Trustee Co. Ltd. (Chairman) and Britannia Industries Ltd., the Remuneration Committees of Atlas Copco (India) Ltd. (Chairman) and The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd., andthe Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance Committees of Atlas Copco (India) Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd. and the Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance and Ethics & Compliance Committee of The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Ness Wadia Mr. Ness Wadia, Esquire., is Managing Director, Executive Director of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is M.Sc in Engineering Business Management (Warwick University, UK). He had received training in management at the Warwick University, UK. Mr. Ness Wadia has more than 18 years of experience and in the field of bussiness general management to run business Units. Mr. Wadia holds 1,000 shares of the Corporation. Mr. Wadia is also Director in The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., National Peroxide Limited, Gherzi Eastern Limited, Proline India Ltd., Britannia Industries Limited and 3 Private Companies.

Minnie Bodhanwala Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Minnie Bodhanwala is a BDS, MBA, MHA. TQM, FOR, PGQMAHO, FISQUA, Green Belt - Six Sigma; Principal Assessor, and NABH ISO Auditor 9001, 14001. She is presently working as Chief Executive Officer at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital and Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Parel, Mumbai. Under her mantle, the Wadia Hospitals have won 21 prestigious awards in a span of one year. Dr. Bodhanwala was honoured with more than 40 awards, which include various prestigious awards like the "International Award in Healthcare" by the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok, "Global Award for Sustainable Healthcare Models with Revenue Turnover", Dubai: "Leading Business Women of the Year" by iiGlobal. Mumbai: Life Time Achievement Award in Healthcare by National Excellence Awards 2015. She is highly-motivated, pro-active passionate individual holding a rich enormous experience of 30 years with exceptional liaison, teamwork, leadership. and organizational abilities to thrive in a fast-paced, results-oriented business environment. With an entrepreneurial spirit to foresee potential growth with a strong background of crisis management in Healthcare for Brownfield and Greenfield projects and also a Six Sigma Green Belt Expert.

Jehangir Wadia Mr. Jehangir N. Wadia, Esquire., is Non-Executive Director of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited. He served as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company till March 31, 2011. Mr. Wadia is a well qualified professional with more than 18 years of business management experience. Mr. Jeh Wadia has experience and in business management. His vision is to create value through innovation, sustainable execution plan and maintenance strategies.

Madhav Apte Mr. Madhav L. Apte, Esquire., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited. Mr. Apte is a Bachelor of Arts from Mumbai University. Mr. Apte is a well-known industrialist and well connected with textile and sugar industry. Mr. Apte is a former Sheriff of Bombay and an Ex-President of the Cricket Club of India. He is a Trustee of the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind and of the Mahalaxmi Temple Charities. He was also President of Indian Sugar Mills Association and Bombay Chambers of Commerce and Industry.