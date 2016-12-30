Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

Name Description

Matthias Metz Dr. Matthias Metz has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG since June 5, 2014. He began his post-secondary education with vocational training as a banker at Deutsche Bank AG. Dr Metz returned to Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt am Main as an executive assistant. He switched to Wüstenrot Bank AG in Ludwigsburg in 1988, climbing the ranks to become a full member of the executive board. He left Wüstenrot in 1993 to take over as manager of the Deutsche Bank branch in Augsburg. Two years later, he joined the B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. bank in Frankfurt am Main, where he served as the director of controlling, finances and taxes for three years. In 1998 he switched to Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall AG as a universal agent and, one year later, became the executive board member in charge of finances. He was promoted to chairman of the executive board in 2006, a position which he held until 1 June 2014. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at FFS Bank GmbH. He earned a degree in business administration from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. After graduating in 1979, he stayed at the university as a research assistant in bank management. Following his doctorate in economics in 1985,

Thomas Olemotz Dr. Thomas Olemotz has been Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Bechtle AG since January 1, 2009. He is responsible for Controlling, Finance, Logistics and Service, Corporate Communication, Investor Relations, Information Technology (IT), Human Resources and Staff Development as well as Legal at the Company. Prior to this, Dr. Olemotz was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG as of March 1, 2007, taking over financial responsibility for the Company from Mr. Relf Klenk. After having worked for the West-deutsche Landesbank and the Deutsche Bank Group, Dr. Olemotz was active in the Bad Homburger Delton AG group of companies, before moving to Microlog Logistics AG. At Microlog Logistics, he was responsible for finances and personnel in the Executive Board, for around five years. Currently, Dr. Olemotz occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at AMARAS AG, Bechtle E-Commerce Holding AG, Bechtle Systemhaus Holding AG, PP 2000 Business Integration AG, Bechtle Managed Services AG, SolidLine AG and Bechtle Holding Schweiz AG, among others.

Uli Drautz Mr. Uli Drautz has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bechtle AG since July 2, 2007. In addition, he acts as Member of the Audit Committee, Personnel Committee of the Company. From October 15, 2003 until July 2, 2007 he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Bechtle AG. Currently, he is active as Supervisory Board Member of Bechtle Systemhaus Holding AG, Bechtle E-Commerce Holding AG, Bechtle Managed Services AG, Solid Line AG G as well as PP 2000 Business Integration AG and Common Sense Solutions AG, among others.

Jochen Wolf Dr. Jochen Wolf has been Second Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Bechtle AG since October 2, 2003. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Personnel Committee and as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Dr. Wolf occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Joma-Polytec GmbH and was also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Storsack Holding GmbH until February 15, 2010. He serves as Supervisory Board Member at Bardusch GmbH + Co. KG, IMS Gear GmbH, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG as well as R-Biopharm AG. Furthermore, he acts as Member of the Board of Directors of E.G.O. Blanc & Fischer-Firmengruppe. Until September 30, 2010 Dr. Wolf was also active as Member of the Supervisory Board at Behr GmbH & Co. KG, and until March 13, 2011 he served as Member of the Advisory Board of C. Hafner GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Michael Guschlbauer Mr. Michael Guschlbauer has been Member of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG since January 1, 2009. He is responsible for Information Technology (IT) system house & managed services segment and Quality Management at the Company. After finishing his training as an officer and communication electronics engineer, Mr. Guschlbauer first worked in engineering, project management, and pre-sales and later transferred to sales. In 1994, he joined DeTeSystems, as a sales representative, then in various management positions, and finally as a member of the Board of Management of T-Systems Business Services, in which capacity Mr. Guschlbauer was in charge of the Large Enterprises division, Sales & Service management. In January 2008, he embarked on his career at Bechtle as division head of managed services. Mr. Guschlbauer also serves as Member of the Executive Board at Bechtle Systemhaus Holding AG as well as Bechtle Managed Services AG and acts as Member of the Supervisory Board of PP 2000 Business Integration AG.

Juergen Schaefer Mr. Juergen Schaefer is Member of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG since January 1, 2009. He is responsible for the Information Technology (IT) e-commerce segment at the Company. Prior to this, Mr. Schaefer was one of the Chief Operating Officers of the Company, where he was responsible for the IT e-commerce Segment and Logistics & Service Division. After completing his business administration studies and spending time in a medium-sized wholesale company, Mr. Schaefer joined Bechtle in 1989. He was responsible for the Purchasing and Organization Division and later became Managing Director of the IT System House in Wuerzburg. He subsequently set up the 'Bechtle direct' retail company and was then responsible for the Europe-wide expansion and merger of all retail processes into the Bechtle Logistics & Service business unit. Currently, Mr. Schaefer serves as Executive Board Member at Bechtle E-Commerce Holding AG as well as at the non-profit organization 'Freunde und Foerderer der Hochschule Heilbronn e.V.' Furthermore, he is also Member of the Supervisory Board of RIXIUS AG and acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gustav-Berger Stiftung. Mr. Schaefer holds a degree in Business Administration from Universitaet Mannheim.

Kurt Dobitsch Mr. Kurt Dobitsch has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Bechtle AG since 2003. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from 1999 to 2003. He is Businessman. Mr. Dobitsch occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at United Internet AG as well as Nemetschek AG. Furthermore, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at United Internet AG, United Internet Ventures AG (Deputy Chairman), DOCUWARE AG and Graphisoft S.E., and Nemetschek AG (Chairman), among others. He is a Businessman.

Daniela Eberle Ms. Daniela Eberle is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bechtle AG since October 15, 2003. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Ms. Eberle is a Clerk.

Barbara Greyer Ms. Barbara Greyer is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bechtle AG since October 15, 2003. She is Union Secretary of ver.di, State District Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Thomas Hess Prof. Dr. Thomas Hess is Member of the Supervisory Board at Bechtle AG since June 19, 2012. He is Director of the Institute for Business Information and New Media at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen.

Martin Meyer Mr. Martin Meyer has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Bechtle AG. He is a clerk.

Karin Schick Ms. Karin Schick has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG since August 9, 2004. She is a Businesswoman.

Sandra Stegmann Ms. Sandra Stegmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bechtle AG since June 9, 2016. She is a Consultant.

Volker Strohfeld Mr. Volker Strohfeld has been Member of the Supervisory Board; Employee Representative of Bechtle AG. He is an IT service engineer.