Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L)

John Allan Mr. John Murray Allan, CBE is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Barratt Developments Plc. He is Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. John brings a broad range of business and retail experience to the Board. He is Chairman of Tesco PLC and London First. He is a Non-Executive Director of Worldpay plc, a regent of the University of Edinburgh and will be a board member and Vice President of the CBI with effect from 1 October 2017. Previously John was Chairman of Dixons Retail plc until its merger with Carphone Warehouse Group plc. He then became Deputy Chairman of the combined business, Dixons Carphone plc, until 2015. He was also a Non-Executive Director of Royal Mail PLC (2013-2015), National Grid plc (2005-2011), 3i plc (2009- 2011) and of various other public companies in the UK, Germany and Denmark. His other previous appointments also include CFO of Deutsche Post until 2009 and Chief Executive of Exel plc until 2005.

David Thomas Mr. David F. Thomas is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. David joined as an Executive Director and Group Finance Director on 21 July 2009 and was appointed Chief Executive on 1 July 2015. During the period 19 January 2017 to 22 June 2017, David also held the position of Chief Financial Officer. Member of the Disclosure Committee and member of the Nomination Committee until 30 June 2017. David brings a wealth of financial and leadership experience acquired over a number of years in senior positions. He is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was formerly Group Finance Director and Deputy Chief Executive of The GAME Group plc (2004-2009). Before that he was the Group Finance Director at Millennium and Copthorne Hotels plc (1998-2004) and held senior financial roles with House of Fraser plc and Forte plc.

Steven Boyes Mr. Steven J. Boyes is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Barratt Developments Plc. Steven joined the Board as an Executive Director on 1 July 2001 and subsequently Chief Operating Officer on 5 July 2012. He became Deputy Chief Executive on 24 February 2016 and is responsible for the Group’s housebuilding operations. Steven became a trustee of the UK Green Building Council in September 2015. He has over 39 years’ experience in the housebuilding industry having joined Barratt in 1978 as a junior quantity surveyor and progressing through the business to assume the roles of Technical Director and Managing Director of Barratt York before being appointed Regional Director for Barratt Northern in 1999. Member of the Safety, Health and Environment Committee.

Jessica White Ms. Jessica White is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Jessica brings a wealth of financial experience to the Board. She joined the Group in 2007 as Head of Financial Accounting and was promoted to Group Financial Controller in 2010. Prior to this, Jessica held various positions at Wilson Bowden plc (2005-2007) and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (2000-2005). Jessica is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. Jessica joined the Board as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer on 22 June 2017.

Jeremy Hipkiss Mr. Jeremy Hipkiss is Group Sales and Marketing Director of the company. Jeremy is responsible for the Group’s overall sales, marketing and customer experience strategy and delivery. In addition to these responsibilities Jeremy has executive responsibility for IT and our business improvement programme, Building Excellence. Jeremy joined the Group in 2008 and has wide experience in marketing and retail operations. Jeremy held a similar role at the Spirit Group. Prior to that, Jeremy worked for Allied Domecq PLC and Marston’s PLC having graduated in Economics at Leeds University.

Rob Tansey Mr. Rob Tansey is Group Director of Human Resources of the company. He joined the Barratt Group on 1st August 2012 from Dairy Crest Plc where he was Group HR Director for 6 years. Before joining Dairy Crest Rob was HR Director at Travis Perkins Plc and previously held senior HR roles at Celesio AG and Wickes.

Tina Bains Ms. Tina Bains is Group Company Secretary of the Company since 1 January 2016. Tina was appointed to the role of Company Secretary on 1 January 2016. Member of the Disclosure Committee. Tina joined the Group in 2008 as Assistant Company Secretary and was promoted to the role of Deputy Company Secretary in 2011. Prior to this, Tina held various Company Secretarial positions within the private and professional services sectors including TMF Corporate Secretarial Services Limited and Ernst & Young LLP. Tina is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Tessa Bamford Ms. Tessa E. Bamford is Non-Executive Director of Barratt Developments Plc., since 1 July 2009. Tessa was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 1 July 2009, Member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Tessa brings broad business experience to the Board. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc), a consultant at Spencer Stuart and Vice Chairman of the British Institute of Florence. Tessa was formerly a Director of Cantos Communications Limited (2001- 2011) and a Director of J Henry Schroder & Co.

Nina Bibby Ms. Nina Bibby is Non-Executive Director of Barratt Developments Plc., since 3 December 2012. Nina joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 3 December 2012. Member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Nina brings a wealth of marketing experience to the Board and is currently Chief Marketing Officer at O2 UK (Telefonica). Nina is also a Trustee for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Childrens’ Charity. She was formerly the Global Chief Marketing Officer at Barclaycard, the payments subsidiary of Barclays plc until 2013. Prior to Barclaycard, Nina was Senior Vice President, Global Brand Management at InterContinental Hotels Group plc (2006- 2009) and worked at Diageo plc (1997-2006), latterly as Commercial Strategy Director.

Jock Lennox Mr. Jock Fyfe Lennox is Non-Executive Director of the Company effective on 1 July 2016. Jock joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 July 2016, Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. Jock, a Chartered Accountant, is an experienced Non-Executive Director bringing to the Board a wealth of business and finance experience. He is currently Chairman of Hill and Smith Holdings plc and Enquest plc. He is also a Non- Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Dixons Carphone plc. Jock was previously Senior Independent Director of Oxford Instruments plc (2009- 2016) and Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of A&J Mucklow Group plc (2010-2016). He also spent 30 years with Ernst & Young LLP (including 20 years as a partner) during which time he led a number of relationships with international clients and held a number of leadership positions both in the UK and globally.