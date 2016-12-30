NV Bekaert SA (BEKB.BR)

Name Description

Albrecht De Graeve Mr. Albrecht (Bert) De Graeve has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 2014. He is Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Chairman of the Strategic Committee and Member of the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between May 10, 2006 and May 2014; Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary of the Company between 2003 and May 10, 2006; and Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer of the Company between 2002 and 2003. He started his career in 1980 with Arthur Andersen & Co. He joined Alcatel Bell in 1982 in the Finance Department. In 1991 he became General Manager Shanghai Bell Telephone Equipment Mfg. Cy in Shanghai. In 1994 he was appointed Vice President, Director Operations, Alcatel Trade International in Paris and in 1996 as Director International Affairs, Alcatel Alsthom in Paris. In 1996 he transferred to the Flemish Public Radio & TV Broadcaster (VRT) and became Managing Director VRT. In 2002 he left the VRT and joined Bekaert where he took up the assignments of Chief Financial and Administration Officer and General Secretary. Mr. De Graeve has been Member of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC), President of the Flanders-China Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Advisory Board of the Conference Board China Center for Economics and Business in Beijing, Member of the Board of Directors of UCB, Senior Member of the Conference Board New York and Member of the Board of the Concours Reine Elisabeth. Mr. De Graeve has a Master in Law from Universiteit Gent (1980). He got a Masters degree in Financial Management from Instituut voor Postuniversitair Onderwijs, Antwerp (IPO) and became Master in Tax Management at Vlaamse Economische Hogeschool (VLEKHO).

Matthew Taylor Mr. Matthew Taylor has been Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive and Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 2014. Between September 1, 2013 and May 2014, he served as Chief Executive Officer Designate, Member of the Group Executive, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He is Member of the Strategic Committee. After serving the British Royal Navy (1981-1985), Matthew Taylor joined Ford Motor Company where he held various international management positions in marketing and sales before he became managing director of Land Rover in 2002. After more than 20 years at Ford, he joined J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd, where he was promoted CEO in 2008. He stepped down in 2010 to become CEO of Edwards Group, a global market producer of vacuum pump technologies and abatement systems, with headquarters in the UK. He graduated from the London School of Economics.

Beatriz Garcia-Cos Muntanola Ms. Beatriz Garcia-Cos Muntanola has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Executive at NV Bekaert SA since July 1, 2016. She is also Member of the Board of Directors of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. She started her career as auditor with Audigest SA in Barcelona and worked 13 years at PPG Industries Inc in Rubi, Spain, as Accounting, Tax and Finance Manager before she moved to Vestas Wind Systems in 2006, where she was Finance Director for EMEA and Latin America. She was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Mining business of Trafigura Pte Ltd in 2012, a position with office in Geneva, Switzerland. She obtained a Master degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Barcelona in Spain.

Curd Vandekerckhove Mr. Curd Vandekerckhove has been Executive Vice President North Asia and Global Operations and Member of the Group Executive of NV Bekaert SA since April 1, 2016. He is responsible for Purchasing, Supply Chain and Manufacturing Excellence on a global level. He joined the Bekaert Group in 1989. He started his career with the Company as a Total Quality Management consultant. In 1991, he was selected by the European Commission to attend an 18-month Executive Training Program in Japan. Mr. Vandekerckhove then has taken up several management positions in Bekaert Asia during 13 years and was based in Tokyo, Kobe, Singapore and Shanghai. He transferred back to Europe in 2004, to become the General Manager of Bekaert Carding Solutions and subsequently of the Bekaert Sawing Wire activity platform. On September 1, 2012, Mr. Vandekerckhove was appointed Executive Vice President Bekaert North Asia and South East Asia, and became member of the Bekaert Group Executive. He is also a Member of the Board of Directors of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group since its establishment end of June 2016. Mr. Vandekerckhove obtained a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering (1988) and a Master’s degree in Applied Economics (1989), both at KUL, Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium.

Bart Wille Mr. Bart Wille has been Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Group Executive of NV Bekaert SA since January 2013. He started his career in 1985 in Human Resource Management with Unilever Belgium. He worked for Unilever during more than 20 years in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Brazil, in various HR leadership positions such as Human Resources (HR) Director Belgium, Senior Vice President HR for Latin America, Global Head of Reward and HR, Senior Vice President HR for Global Foods. Mr. Wille joined Bekaert in January 2009 as Chief Human Resources Officer. He holds a Degree in Applied Economics - International Business Administration - from Universitaire Faculteiten Sint-Ignatius Antwerp (UFSIA) (1985).

Piet Van Riet Mr. Piet Van Riet has been Executive Vice President Industrial and Specialty Products Platform, Marketing, Customer Excellence and Group Business Development, Member of the Group Executive at NV Bekaert SA since April 1, 2016. He started his career as a researcher with the DSM Group (The Netherlands) and joined the Bekaert Group in 1987. He took up several management positions in Belgium, building up international business and operational experience. From 2004 till 2014 Mr. Van Riet has been heading Bekaert´s activities in Brazil. On April 1, 2014 he was appointed Executive Vice President Specialty Products Platform and became Member of the Bekaert Group Executive. On April 1, 2015, Mr. additionally took up the responsibility for the Industrial Product Platform and became Executive Vice President Industrial and Specialty Product Platforms. He obtained a Master of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering (1986) at KUL, Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium and completed several international post-graduate programs.

Lieven Larmuseau Mr. Lieven Larmuseau has been Executive Vice President Rubber Reinforcement Platform and Member of the Group Executive of NV Bekaert SA since April 1, 2014. Mr. Larmuseau joined the Bekaert Group in 1986. He took up several management positions in Belgium, Venezuela and Brazil. In 2000, he moved back to Belgium to become Chief Purchasing Officer. In 2008, he became General Manager of the Rubber Reinforcement platform. Mr. Larmuseau obtained a Masters degree in Electromechanical Engineering (1985) and a Masters degree in Applied Economics (1986), both at Universite Catholique de Louvaine, Belgium.

Stijn Vanneste Mr. Stijn R. J. Vanneste has been Executive Vice President Europe, South Asia and South East Asia and Member of the Group Executive of NV Bekaert SA since April 1, 2016. He started his career in 1995 as Process Development Engineer at Bekaert. He has taken up several international management positions in the rubber reinforcement business of the Group, among which General Manager of Bekaert Shenyang (2005-2007), Head of Operations Steel Cord China (2007-2010) and Vice President Rubber Reinforcement Europe and India (2013-2014). In 2014 he became Senior Vice President Manufacturing Excellence with a global responsibility across all business platforms. He holds a Master's degree in electrotechnical-mechatronical engineering from Universite catholique de Louvain.

Frank Vromant Mr. Frank Vromant has been Executive Vice President Americas and Member of the Group Executive of NV Bekaert SA since April 1, 2016. Within the Company, he served as Executive Vice President Regional Operations Europe, North America and South Asia; Member of the Group Executive between January 1, 2013 and April 1, 2016, as Business Controller Finance, IT & Supply Chain Management Steel Cord, Acting Global Head Steel Cord between 2011 and January 1, 2013, and as Business Controller Steelcord until 2011. He started his career in 1979 with Bekaert where he held several Financial and IT Management positions in Belgium and the US. From 2011 till 2013 Frank combined his role as Business Controller Finance, IT & Supply chain Management Steel Cord with the function of Acting Global Head Steel Cord. He then also became member of the Bekaert Group Executive. From 2013 until March 2016, he was Executive Vice President for the Regional Operations Europe, North America and South Asia. He has a Master Degree in Applied Economics from Universiteit Antwerpen (1979).

Axel Ampolini Mr. Axel Ampolini has been Senior Vice President Industrial Steel Wire Global at NV Bekaert SA since 2016. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President Bekaert South East Asia at the Company.

Bruno Cluydts Mr. Bruno Cluydts has been Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer BBRG at NV Bekaert SA since 2016. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Integration Officer at the Company.

Bruno Humblet Mr. Bruno Humblet has been Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer BBRG within NV Bekaert SA since 2016. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Executive, Executive Vice President Bekaert Latin America of NV Bekaert SA from January 1, 2013. Mr. Humblet was appointed Chief Financial Officer on October 1, 2006. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Executive of the Company between November 1, 2006 and January 1, 2013. He started his career at Procter & Gamble in 1989 as Business Analyst. He built up 17 years of international finance and business experience in different areas including Supply Chain Management, International Market Analysis, Information Systems, Audit and Treasury. In 2000 he was appointed Director of Finance for the European household care business in Switzerland. In 2002 he was Director Internal Audit and was named Director of Treasury (Europe, Middle East, Africa) in 2004. He joined Bekaert as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Bekaert Group Executive in October 2006. Effective November 2006, he took on additional responsibility for the Specialized Films activity platform. Mr. Humblet obtained a Commercial Engineering degree at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) Solvay Business School of Brussels University.

Alejandro Sananez Mr. Alejandro Sananez has been Senior Vice President Latin America at NV Bekaert SA since 2013. Prior to that, he served as General Manager Bekaert Andina at the Company.

Geert Van Haver Mr. Geert Van Haver has been Chief Technology & Engineering Officer and Member of the Group Executive of NV Bekaert SA since April 1, 2015. Within the Company, he served as Executive Vice President Industrial Products Platform, Member of the Group Executive between April 1, 2014 and 2015, as Senior Vice President - Industrial Steel Wire, Head of Global Quality between January 1, 2013 and April 1, 2014, and as General Manager Industrial Steel Wire until January 1, 2013. He started his career in R&D at the Metallurgical department of the University of Louvain and was lecturer in applied mechanics at the EHSAL Management School of Brussels. Geert Van Haver joined the Bekaert Group in 1982 and started his career with the company as a Total Quality Management consultant. He has subsequently taken up several management positions in the Group and was based in Brazil, Turkey and China for a period of 11 years. He transferred back to Europe in 1998, to become the General Manager of Steelcord Asia & Central Europe. In 2000, he became General Manager of the business platform Industrial Steel Wires Europe. Mr. Van Haver obtained a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering (1980) and a Masters degree in Business Administration (1987), both at Universite Catholique de Louvaine.

Leon Bekaert Mr. Leon Bekaert has been Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since 1994. He is Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He started in 1983 as Managing Partner of Pauli Philippines (Manila) and transferred in 1984 to P.T. LVD Indonesia as Managing Director. He joined the Bekaert Group in 1987 as Sales Manager Bekaert Hong Kong. In 1989 he was appointed as Strategic Project Manager and in 1991 as Product Manager Fencing Products. In 1994 he left the Bekaert Group and became Member of the Board. Furthermore, Mr. Bekaert is Director of several companies in Belgium and abroad. He graduated in Applied Economics from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Catholic University of Leuven) (1983) and obtained a Masters of Business Administration from IMI. Geneva (1987).

Gregory Dalle Mr. Gregory Dalle has been Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 13, 2015. He is a Managing Director of Credit Suisse in the Investment Banking & Capital Markets Division, based in London. He joined Credit Suisse in 2000 in the EMEA Mergers & Acquisition Group in London, where he worked on a number of public and private transactions with a focus on the industrials sector. He moved to the Global Industrials Group in 2014 and is currently Co-Head of Diversified Industrials for the EMEA region. Mr. Dalle graduated from Universite Paris-Dauphine and from Cass Business School in London.

Charles de Liedekerke Mr. Charles de Liedekerke has been Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since 1997. He is Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He practiced law for a couple of years at Liedekerke, Wolters, Waelbroeck and Kirkpatrick before performing his military duty. He moved in 1980 to the United States as Finance and Administration Officer of the North-American subsidiary of the Belgian, Carmeuse Group. In 1982, he joined the French Lafarge Group, where he held various operational and functional responsibilities in Paris, Dallas, and Calgary. In 1992, he became Chief Financial Officer of the Bekaert Group. In January 1998, he returned to Lafarge to take part in the integration of the newly acquired Redland and became that year Member of the Group Executive Committee and President of its Aggregates and Concrete division, until April 2004 when he resigned from his position. He is currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Joris Ide Group, Non- Executive Chairman of the Board of Cobepa, Member of the Board of Carrieres du Hainaut, Member of the 'Conseil de Surveillance' of Viangros and Partner and Board member of ISFI-Oscar Tausig. He was also Board Member of Assubel Accidents du Travail (1996 to 2000), Associate Member of the Round Table of European Industrialists (ERT) (1983 to 1985), Chairman of Redland UK (1998 to 2004), of the UK based Brett Ltd, of Deep Green, and of the Board of non-profit organizations, among which GreenFacts. He gradated from Universite catholique de Louvain Law School (1977).

Christophe Jacobs van Merlen Mr. Christophe Jacobs van Merlen has been Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 11, 2016. He is Member of the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. Mr. Christophe Jacobs van Merlen joined Bain Capital Europe, LLP (London) in 2004. He was previously a Consultant at Bain & Company in Brussels, Amsterdam, and Boston, where he provided strategic and operational advice to private equity, business services, industrial, and financial services clients. Mr. Jacobs van Merlen is currently Managing Director at Bain Capital Europe and member of the Leadership team and member of different board, audit, operating and M&A committees. He plays a role in a variety of investments at Bain Capital. Mr. Jacobs van Merlen obtained a Master degree in Civil Engineering from Vrije Universiteit Brussel. He also graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris (Ingenieur Generaliste) in France.

Hubert Jacobs van Merlen Mr. Hubert Jacobs van Merlen has been Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since 2003. He is Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. He is an advisor to the Private Equity sector. From 1997 to 2014, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of IEE SA, Luxembourg, a company in the field of automotive safety sensors with manufacturing sites in Luxembourg and technical sales offices in the United States, Korea and Japan. He started his career in 1978 as auditor of KPMG (Houston) and became in 1981 Division Controller of the Drilling Fluids Division of Chromalloy American Corp. ( St. Louis, MO). In 1987 he transferred to Commercial Intertech Corp. (Youngstown, OH) as European Finance Director and was appointed in 1995 Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jacobs van Merlen obtained his degree in Economic Sciences in 1977 at Universite catholique de Louvain (Catholic University of Louvain) (Belgium).

Maxime Jadot Mr. Maxime Jadot has been Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since 1994. He is Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He started his professional career in 1983 at Generale Bank in retail banking. After branch manager and group manager responsibilities, he headed between 1990 and 1996 the Brussels Central Region of Generale Bank. In 1998 he was appointed Head of Investment Banking at Fortis Bank. In 2006 he became President of Fortis Banque France. On December 2, 2010, the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas Fortis appointed him Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board of BNP Paribas Fortis. The appointment became effective March 1, 2011. He obtained a Law Degree at the Catholic University of Louvain (1980) and became Master of Law at the Georgetown University (Washington D.C. 1981).

Emilie van de Walle de Ghelcke Ms. Emilie van de Walle de Ghelcke has been Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 11, 2016. Ms. Emilie van de Walle de Ghelcke is a legal counsel at Sofina since September 2016. Her practice covers domestic and cross-border M&A, corporate governance, corporate restructurings, corporate housekeeping, joint ventures and financial law advisory. From 2005 until 2016, she worked as a lawyer specializing in financial and company law. She was a member of the corporate and finance practice of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer's Brussels office from 2009 to 2016 where she advised Belgian and international clients on corporate law, real estate law and financial law matters in various sectors. Ms van de Walle de Ghelcke was a member of the Brussels Bar between 2005 and 2016. She obtained a law degree from the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium) and a Master in economic law from the Free University of Brussels (Belgium). She obtained an LLM degree from the London School of Economics (UK).

Henri Velge Mr. Henri Jean Velge has been Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 11, 2016. He started his career in 1981 at Shell (The Netherlands) as Well-site petroleum Engineer. He moved to Brunei in 1982 as Operations Manager and resigned from Shell in 1985 to obtain a MBA program. In 1987 Mr. Velge joined Bekaert as Executive Director of Industrias Chilenas de Alambre (Chile). In 1991 he moved to the United States and became Corporate Vice President Wire Americas in June 1994. In 2001 he was appointed Executive Vice President and became member of the Bekaert Group Executive, responsible for the global wire activities. From 2013 till mid 2014 Mr. Velge was responsible for all the business platforms. Mr. Velge obtained an Electro-Mechanical Engineering degree from the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium) and an MBA at IMD.

Celia Baxter Dr. Celia Frances Baxter has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 11, 2016. She is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Company. Ms. Celia Baxter started her professional career in 1982 at Ford Motor Company where she took up several management positions. In 1988 she joined KPMG Peat Marwick. After a short period in 1994 at Sherwood Computer Services Ltd as Human Resources Director, Dr. Baxter joined Tate & Lyle Plc where she became in 1997 Director of Group Human Resources. Before joining in 2003 Bunzl PLC (London) as Director of Group Human Resources, she served as Head of Human Resources of Enterprise Oil plc and Interim Group Human Resources Director of Hays PLC. Dr. Baxter is a Non-Executive Director of Senior plc and a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development at the University of West London. She holds a Ph.D. and BSc in Botany from University of Reading, Berkshire (UK).

Alan Begg Dr. Alan R. Begg been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 14, 2008. He has served as Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company since June 25, 2008. He was Senior Vice President Group Technology and Development, SKF, Goeteborg, Sweden. He joined SKF in 2007 to lead Group Technology Development and Quality. He was responsible for the central technical facilities and laboratories around the world and for Group quality. At the end of 2014 Alan Begg retired from SKF. Dr. Begg spent 12 years in the early part of his career with BP, initially at their Research Centre, where he led the Advanced Engineering Materials Group, then as the Senior Executive of a new start business he set up (BP Metal Composites). He left BP in 1993 to be the Managing Director of T&N Technology, the central laboratories for the T&N Group. In 1998 T&N were purchased by their United States rival Federal-Mogul. Dr. Begg moved to Federal-Mogul headquarters, just north of Detroit in the USA as Vice President of Technology for the combined companies. In 2001 he returned to the United Kingdom to be Director of Technology for Morgan Crucible, and a member of their 6 man executive team. There he had responsibility for all technology across the company. In 2004 he was appointed as Chief Executive of the newly formed Automotive Academy, a unique Government / Industry partnership aimed at making Japanese manufacturing practices widely available to the UK industry. He has a First Class Honours degree and a Ph.D. in Metallurgy and Materials Science from Cambridge University.

Pamela Knapp Ms. Pamela Knapp has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 11, 2016. She is Member of the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. She is Director of Panalpina Welttransport AG (since 2015), Director of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (since 2013), Director of hkp/// group (since 2013) and Director of PSA Peugeot Citroen (since 2011). Ms. Knapp started her career in 1987 at the Deutsche Bank AG. She took up from 1992 to 2009 several management positions at Siemens AG. From 2004 onwards she served as CFO and member of the management board of the Power Transmission and Distribution Division of Siemens. From 2000 to 2004 she was Senior Vice President in charge of Management Development and Senior Management Compensation for the Siemens Group. In 2009 Ms. Knapp moved to GfK SA as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board. She holds an Economics degree from the Universities of Munich and Berlin (Germany) and followed an Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Martina Merz Ms. Martina Merz has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of NV Bekaert SA since May 11, 2016. She is Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. She is a member of the Board of Directors of AB Volvo (Sweden), SAF-Holland SA (Luxemburg) and Lufthansa Group (Germany). She was from 2012 to 2015 Chief Executive Officer of Chassis Brakes International Group. Ms. Merz graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cooperative Education in Stuttgart (Germany), and gathered almost 25 years of experience in various management positions at Robert Bosch GmbH. She served as Bosch’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and member of the Board of Management Division Chassis System Brakes from 2005 to 2012. Ms. Merz was also formerly Executive Vice President, Closure Systems Division and a member of the Board of Management of Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG (2002-2005).