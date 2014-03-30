Bigben Interactive SA (BGBN.PA)

Name Description

Alain Falc Mr. Alain Falc has served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Group Management Committee of Bigben Interactive SA as December 1988. He founded the Company in 1981. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of SAS Games.fr and of SAS BBConnected, as well as Manager of FALC SCI and JAFA SCI, and Director of BBI Belgium SA and BBI UK Holdings Ltd, among others. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Institut Superieur de l'Electronique et du Numerique (ISEN) in 1981.

Sebastien Bollore Mr. Sebastien Bollore has been Director of Bigben Interactive SA since July 28, 2010. He joined the Groupe Bollore in 2005. He also serves as Director of Development of the Bollore Group, Director of Bollore Participations, Bollore, Financiere V, Omnium Bollore and Sofibol, and Permanent Representative of Plantations des Terres Rouges on the Board of Compagnie du Cambodge. After commercial studies in France and the United States, he joined the Bollore Group in 2005 to take part in various projects, including the launch of an electric car and the television channel, Direct8. He is now in charge of the new technology branch with the development division of the Bollore Group. He obtained a degree in Management from Institut Superieur Europeen de Gestion (ISEG) and a degree from UCLA in Management as well.

Jacqueline de Vrieze Ms. Jacqueline de Vrieze has served as Director of Bigben Interactive SA since July 30, 2003. She has also served, since 1995, as Chief Executive Officer of SAS Games.fr (formerly Espace 3 Games), which she joined in 1989 as Store Manager. She worked in the health and beauty industry from 1976 to 1987. She then founded her own fitness and beauty business.

Nicolas Hoang Mr. Nicolas Hoang has been Director of Bigben Interactive SA since June 30, 2009. He was also Advisor and Director of the Company from July 20, 2007 to June 30, 2009. From April 1, 2007 to July 20, 2007, he was also Advisor of the Company. He holds several other positions, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SA SGCE, Chairman of SAS FA 29 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SA SAGF and of SA Cie MI29, to name but a few. He worked for Deutsche Bank AG London as Analyst and then for MI29. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Chief Executive Officer of SAS Schmid Laurent Finances and President of SARL St Gervais, among others. He is a graduate from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (2001) and holds a Masters degree in Law from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas.

Jean Christophe Thiery Mr. Jean Christophe Thiery has been a Director of Bigben Interactive SA since July 26, 2012. Additionally, he is also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive officer of Bollore Media Digital, Matin Plus and Pdt SAS Rivaud Loisirs Communication, among others. He started his career in the prefectural administration and then joined the Bollore group in 2002 to become CEO of the Direct 8 television channel in 2005. He was then appointed as President of Bollore Media in November 2008 and he is also Managing Director of the Bollore Group, in charge of the media and communication branch. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration and holds a degree in Public Administration.

Jean-Marie de Cherade Mr. Jean-Marie de Cherade has been Independent Director of Bigben Interactive SA since October 25, 2010. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He was previously Director of the Company from May 2008 to October 25, 2010. After having worked as assistant for food industry marketing at CESA (HEC-ISA), he then became a consultant to the World Bank, working on projects in West Africa. He subsequently served as President and Co-founder of Eos Marketing and is currently an Independent Consultant, working on behalf of MI29. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Manager of SARL RH, SARL BD Strata and SC AMS, as well as President of SAS Wilshire Invest 1.