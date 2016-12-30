BGEO Group PLC (BGEO.L)

Name Description

Neil Janin Mr. Neil Janin serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He was appointed Non-Executive Chairman on 24 October 2011. Mr Janin also serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Bank, having stepped down as Chairman in July 2015, a position he had held since 2010. Mr Janin continues to serve as a member of the Bank’s Remuneration Committee, a position he has held since 2010. Mr Janin also serves as a Non-Executive Director of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC and a member of the Supervisory Board of JSC Georgia Healthcare Group. Mr Janin serves as counsel to CEOs of both for-profit and non-profit organisations and continues to provide consulting services to McKinsey & Company. Prior to joining the Bank in 2010, Mr Janin was a Director of McKinsey & Company, based in its Paris office, for over 27 years, from 1982 until his retirement. At McKinsey & Company, he conducted engagements in the retail, asset management and corporate banking sectors, and was actively involved in every aspect of organisational practice, including design, leadership, governance, performance enhancement and transformation. In 2009, while serving as a member of the French Institute of Directors, Mr Janin authored a position paper on the responsibilities of the board of directors with regard to the design and implementation of a company’s strategy. Before joining McKinsey & Company, Mr Janin worked for Chase Manhattan Bank (now JP Morgan Chase) in New York and Paris, and Procter & Gamble in Toronto. Mr Janin has practised in Europe, Asia and North America. Mr Janin is also a Director of Neil Janin Limited, a company through which he provides consulting services. Mr Janin holds an MBA from York University, Toronto, and a joint honours degree in Economics and Accounting from McGill University, Montreal.

Irakli Gilauri Mr. Irakli Gilauri serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He Irakli Gilauri was appointed as an Executive Director of BGEO on 24 October 2011. Mr Gilauri has served as CEO of BGEO since his appointment in 2011, and was appointed Chairman of the Bank in September 2015, having previously served as CEO of the Bank since May 2006. Mr Gilauri also serves as CEO of JSC BGEO Group, JSC BGEO Investment Group and JSC BG Financial Group. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC and Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the following subsidiaries: JSC Georgia Healthcare Group, m2 Real Estate, Georgian Renewable Power Company and Teliani Valley. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Georgia Global Utilities and Agron Group. Before his employment with the Bank, Mr Gilauri was a banker at the EBRD’s Tbilisi and London offices for five years, where he worked on transactions involving debt and private equity investments in Georgian companies. Mr Gilauri received his undergraduate degree in Business Studies, Economics and Finance from the University of Limerick, Ireland, in 1998. He was later awarded the Chevening Scholarship, granted by the British Council, to study at the CASS Business School of City University, London, where he obtained his MSc in Banking and International Finance.

Levan Kulijanishvili Mr. Levan Kulijanishvili serves as Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr Kulijanishvili was appointed as Group CFO in February 2016, prior to which he served as Deputy CEO (Finance) of Bank of Georgia where he continues his services to this date. He has been with the Bank since 1997. During his 19 years of service, Mr Kulijanishvili has held various senior positions, including Head of Compliance and Internal Control from 2009 until his appointment as Deputy CEO (Finance), Head of the Internal Audit department (2000 to 2009), Manager of the Financial Monitoring, Strategy and Planning department (1999 to 2000) and Head of the Financial Analysis division (1997-1999). He received his undergraduate degree in Economics and Commerce from Tbilisi State University and received his MBA from Grenoble Graduate School of Business.

Avto Namicheishvili Mr. Avto Namicheishvili serves as Group General Counsel of the Company. Mr Namicheishvili was appointed as General Counsel of JSC BGEO Group in September 2015. He previously served as Deputy CEO (Legal) of the Bank since July 2008, prior to which he served as the Bank’s General Counsel from March 2007. Before joining the Bank, Mr Namicheishvili was a partner at Begiashvili & Co. Limited, a leading Georgian law firm, where he acted as external legal advisor for Bank of Georgia from 2004. He received his undergraduate degrees in Law and International Economic Relations from Tbilisi State University and a graduate degree (LLM) in International Business Law from Central European University, Hungary.

Ekaterina Shavgulidze Ms. Ekaterina Shavgulidze serves as Group Head - Investor Relations and Funding of the Company. Ms Shavgulidze was appointed as Group Head of Investor Relations and Funding in January 2015. Ms Shavgulidze joined the Group in 2011 and was a Supervisory Board member of the Group’s insurance and healthcare subsidiaries and served as the CEO of the healthcare services business, and later was a Supervisory Board Member of the Group’s insurance and healthcare subsidiaries (2011-2013). Before her employment with the Group, Ms Shavgulidze was an Associate Finance Director at AstraZeneca, UK for two years, where she worked on finance projects in Eastern Europe, including an assignment as CFO for AstraZeneca Kazakhstan. She also co-lead the reorganisation of AstraZeneca's Central Asian business. Ms Shavgulidze received her undergraduate degree in Business Administration from the European School of Management in Georgia and received her MBA from Wharton Business School, majoring in Finance and Entrepreneurship.

Kim Bradley Mr. Kim Bradley serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of BGEO on 19 December 2013. Mr Bradley was also appointed to the Bank’s Supervisory Board in December 2013 and serves as Chairman of the Bank’s Risk Committee and as a member the Bank’s Audit Committee. Mr Bradley retired from Goldman Sachs in early 2013, following 15 years as a professional in the Real Estate Principal Investments and Realty Management divisions, where he focused on investment in both European real estate and distressed debt. In addition to his investment activities, Mr Bradley led Goldman’s asset management affiliates in France, Italy and Germany, where he was involved in financial and tax audits as well as management of internal audit activities. He has also served as President of Societa Gestione Crediti, a member of the Board of Directors of Capitalia Service Joint Venture in Italy and Chairman of the Shareholders Board at Archon Capital Bank Deutschland in Germany. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he served as a Senior Executive at GE Capital for seven years in both the United States and Europe, where his activities included real estate workouts and restructuring, as well as acquisitions. Prior to GE Capital, Mr Bradley held senior executive positions at Manufacturers Hanover Trust (now part of JP Morgan) and Dollar Dry Dock Bank. He has also served as a Peace Corps volunteer and as a consultant with the US Agency for International Development in Cameroon. Mr Bradley serves as a director of a mental health charity. Mr Bradley holds an MA in International Affairs from the Columbia University School of International Affairs and an undergraduate degree in English Literature from the University of Arizona.

Alasdair Breach Mr. Alasdair Breach serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Bank of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of BGEO on 24 October 2011. Mr Breach also serves as a member of the Bank’s Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Bank’s Remuneration Committee, positions he has held since 2010, and has also been a member of the Bank’s Risk Committee since December 2014. In 2013, Mr Breach co-founded Gemsstock Limited, a UK FCA-regulated fund manager, where he also serves as an Executive Director. In 2010, Mr Breach founded Furka Advisors AG, a Swiss-based asset management firm, and served as an Executive Director until founding Gemsstock Limited, which manages the Gemsstock Fund, which was previously called the Gemsstock Growth Fund and managed by Mr Breach at Furka Advisors AG. His previous career was in research in investment banks, principally in Russia. In January 2003, Mr Breach joined Brunswick UBS (later UBS Russia) as Chief Economist, and later was appointed Head of Research and Managing Director until October 2007. From 1998 to 2002, Mr Breach was a Russia and Former Soviet Union (FSU) economist at Goldman Sachs, based in Moscow. Mr Breach is also the co-founder of The Browser.com, a web-based curator of current affairs writing, established in 2008. Mr Breach serves as a Director of Gemsstock Limited, the Gemsstock Fund, The Browser and Furka Holdings AG, all of which are private entities. He is also an advisor to East Capital. Mr Breach obtained an MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics and an undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Philosophy from Edinburgh University.

Tamaz Georgadze Mr. Tamaz Georgadze serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of BGEO Group on 19 December 2013. Mr Georgadze was also appointed to the Bank’s Supervisory Board in December 2013 and serves as a member of the Bank’s Risk Committee and Audit Committee. In 2013, Mr Georgadze founded Raisin GmbH (formerly SavingGlobal GmbH) a company which launched the first global deposit intermediation in Europe and he continues to serve as its Executive Director. Prior to founding this company, Mr Georgadze had a ten-year career at McKinsey & Company in Berlin, where he served as a Partner from 2009 to 2013. At McKinsey & Company, he conducted engagements with banks in Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Georgia and Vietnam, focusing on strategy, risk identification and management, deposit and investment products, operations and sales. Prior to joining McKinsey & Company, Mr Georgadze worked as an aide to the President of Georgia in the Foreign Relations Department from 1994 to 1995. Save for his role at SavingGlobal GmbH, Mr Georgadze does not hold any other directorships. Mr Georgadze holds two PhDs, one in Economics from Tbilisi State University and the other in Agricultural Economics from Justus-Liebig University Gießen, Germany. Mr Georgadze also studied Law at Justus- Liebig Universität Gießen and graduated with honours.

Hanna-Leena Loikkanen Ms. Hanna-Leena Loikkanen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of BGEO by the Board in June 2015. Ms Loikkanen was also appointed to the Bank’s Supervisory Board in August 2015. Ms Loikkanen previously served as a Non-Executive Director of BGEO from 2011 until 2013 and as a member of the Bank’s Supervisory Board from 2010 until 2013. Ms Loikkanen has over 20 years of experience working with financial institutions in Russia and Eastern Europe. She currently serves as an advisor to East Capital Private Equity AB. Prior to this, she served from 2010 until 2012 as the Chief Representative and Head of the Private Equity team at East Capital, a Swedish asset management company in Moscow, with a special focus on financial institutions. Prior to joining East Capital, Ms Loikkanen held the position of Country Manager and Chief Executive Officer at FIM Group in Russia, a Finnish investment bank, where she was responsible for setting up and running FIM Group’s brokerage and corporate finance operations in Russia. During her tenure at FIM Group, the company advised several large foreign companies in their M&A activities in Russia. Earlier in her career, Ms Loikkanen worked for Nordea Finance in various management positions in Poland, the Baltic States and Scandinavia with a focus on business development, strategy and business integration; for SEB in Moscow where she was responsible for the restructuring of SEB’s debt capital market operations in Russia; and for MeritaNordbanken in St Petersburg where she focused on trade finance and correspondent banking. In addition to her directorships at BGEO Group and the Bank, Ms Loikkanen serves as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Locko Bank, an SME-focused Russian bank and as a Non-Executive Director of Locko Invest, Locko Bank’s investment banking subsidiary.

David Morrison Mr. David Morrison serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of BGEO on 24 October 2011. Mr Morrison assumed the role of Chairman of BGEO’s Audit Committee in December 2013, prior to which he served as a member of the Committee. Mr Morrison is also a member of BGEO’s Remuneration and Nomination Committees, and serves on the Bank’s Supervisory Board and as a member of the Bank’s Audit and Remuneration Committees, positions he has held since 2010. Mr Morrison is a Non-Executive Director of Georgia Healthcare Group PLC and a member of the Supervisory Board of JSC Georgia Healthcare Group. Mr Morrison is a member of the New York bar and worked for 28 years at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP until he withdrew from the firm in 2007 to pursue other interests. At Sullivan & Cromwell, he served as Managing Partner of the firm’s Continental European offices. His practice focused on advising public companies in a transactional context, including capital raisings, IPOs and mergers and acquisitions. Key clients included investment banks and a wide range of commercial and industrial companies. He advised on a number of the largest privatisations in Europe, and was advisor to Germany’s development bank, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) for over 20 years (serving on the Board of Directors of KfW’s finance subsidiary). Mr Morrison is the author of several publications on securities law-related topics, and has been recognised as a leading lawyer in Germany and France. In 2008, Mr Morrison turned his attention to nature protection financing. He became the Founding CEO of the Caucasus Nature Fund (CNF), a charitable trust fund dedicated to nature conservation in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. He resigned as CEO in March 2016 and now serves on the Board of Directors of CNF as well as on the boards of two new conservation trusts he helped to create in 2015 and 2016.