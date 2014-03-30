Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd (BHAN.NS)

Name Description

Munish Gupta Mr. Munish C. Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He is an I.A.S. (1960 batch) and have served the Union & State Governments on administrative posts including Industries Secretary, Govt. of India, Advisor, Industries Planning Commission and he retired as Chief Secretary, Govt. of Haryana in 1997. He is Advisor to United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Jayesh Bhansali Mr. Jayesh B. Bhansali is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He holds M.Com. Mr. Bhansali is associated with Company since 2006 and has garnered enriched experience in the field of marketing, Finance and general operations of Company with which Company is likely to be benefited immensely in its growth and performance.

D. Mishra Mr. D. N. Mishra is Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd., Since May 26, 2011.

Babulal Bhansali Mr. Babulal M. Bhansali is Managing Director of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He has 15 years of Trading and thereafter 25 years on setting up and running Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited as the main Promoter and Managing Director.

Kenji Asakawa Mr. Kenji Asakawa is Executive Director - Technical of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He is a professional chemical engineer with a long career in chemical companies experience in process engineering, process operation, energy assessment & safety/ environment management. He is a professional engineer (Chemistry) authorized by Japanese government.

B. Bhesania Dr. B. S. Bhesania is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd. He is an eminent Solicitor of High Court, Mumbai. He is a senior partner of M/s.Mulla & Mulla & Craigie Blunt & Caroe, one of the law firms of the country having international recognition.