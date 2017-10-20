Edition:
United States

Banco Hipotecario SA (BHI.BA)

BHI.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

9.10ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$9.10
Open
$9.05
Day's High
$9.30
Day's Low
$9.05
Volume
508,420
Avg. Vol
232,527
52-wk High
$9.40
52-wk Low
$5.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Eduardo Elsztain

57 2014 Chairman of the Board

Manuel Juan Luciano Herrera Grazioli

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Mario Blejer

2014 First Vice Chairman of the Board

Fernando Javier Turri

2014 Chief Technology and System Officer

Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian

Chief Risk and Controlling Officer

Ernesto Manuel Vines

2017 Director of Legal Affairs, Director

Jorge Alberto Cruces

2017 Real Estate Development Manager

Sebastian Argiba y Molina

2017 Manager of Organizational Development and Quality Area

Diego Luis Sisto

2017 Auditor

Favio Podjarny

2017 Director of Corporate Services

Gerardo Rovner

2017 Manager of Corporate Audit

Javier Eduardo Varani

2017 Director of Institutional Relations

Francisco Guillermo Susmel

2017 Director

Martin Juan Lanfranco

2017 Director

Fernando Recalde

2016 Director

Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik

58 2002 Director

Juan Ruben Jure

2017 Director

Pablo Daniel Vergara del Carril

Director

Mauricio Elias Wior

60 2014 Director

Saul Zang

71 1999 Director

Julio Dreizzen Jacobo

2016 Independent Director

Carlos Bernardo Pisula

2016 Independent Director

Jose Daniel Abelovich

61 2011 Trustee

Francisco Daniel Gonzalez

2015 Trustee

Ricardo Flammini

2011 Trustee

Marcelo Hector Fuxman

61 2011 Trustee

Hector Oscar Ivancich

2015 Trustee
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Eduardo Elsztain

Mr. Eduardo Sergio Elsztain serves as Chairman of the Board of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since March 2014. He has acted as Founder of Consultores Asset Management SA. He has also served as President of Consultores since 1989. In addition, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA, an Argentine real estate company listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and the Mexico Stock Exchange. Moreover, he has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cresud SACIF y A, Alto Palermo SA and of SAMAP Sociedad Anonima Mercado de Abasto Proveedor. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Apex Silver Mines Limited and YPF S.A. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Manuel Juan Luciano Herrera Grazioli

Mario Blejer

Mr. Mario Blejer serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post in March 2014.

Fernando Javier Turri

Mr. Fernando Javier Turri serves as Chief Technology and System Officer of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on December 17, 2014.

Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian

Mr. Gustavo Daniel Efkhanian serves as Chief Risk and Controlling Officer of Banco Hipotecario S.A.

Ernesto Manuel Vines

Mr. Ernesto Manuel Vines serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since May 2, 2017. He was reappointed as Member of the Board of Directors on December 1, 2012. He has been on the Bank's Board since 2002. For periods between July 19, 2012 and July 26, 2012, as well as November 1, 2012 and November 30, 2012, and August 22, 2013 till August 27, 2013 he was appointed as Acting Chairman of the Company's Board. He is Founding Partner of the law firm Zang Bergel & Vines Abogados. He has served as Director of IRSA and Cresud Inc, as well as Alternate Director of Alto Palermo SA. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Jorge Alberto Cruces

Sebastian Argiba y Molina

Diego Luis Sisto

Favio Podjarny

Mr. Favio Podjarny served as Director of Corporate Services of Banco Hipotecario S.A. till 2015.

Gerardo Rovner

Javier Eduardo Varani

Francisco Guillermo Susmel

Martin Juan Lanfranco

Fernando Recalde

Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik

Mr. Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik serves as Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since 2002. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Alto Palermo SA since 2004. He worked at IRSA from 1992 to May 2005. Before that, he worked at an Independent Construction Company in Argentina. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Cresud SACIF y A and Alternate Director of ERSA, Tarshop SA and Fibesa. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Juan Ruben Jure

Pablo Daniel Vergara del Carril

Mr. Pablo Daniel Vergara del Carril serves as Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He is Attorney and Professor of Postgraduate Degrees for Capital Markets, Contracts, Corporate Law and Business Law at Universidad Catolica de Argentina. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Milkaut SA, Nuevas Fronteras and Emprendimiento Recoleta SA. Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Guanaco Mining Company Limited and Guanaco Capital Holding Corp. He holds a degree in Corporate Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Mauricio Elias Wior

Mr. Mauricio Elias Wior serves as Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since February 10, 2014. He served as Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors from January 15, 2014 to February 9, 2014. He has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting and Economics and a Masters degree in Finance, both from the Tel Aviv University,

Saul Zang

Dr. Saul Zang serves as a Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since 1999. He acted as First Vice Chairman of Cresud S.A., Founding Member of the Law Firm Zang, Bergel & Vines and Member of the Board of Directors of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange. Moreover, he has also served as Member of the Legal Committee of the Argentine Chamber of Corporations (Camara Argentina de Sociedades Anonimas), First Vice Chairman of SAPSA, Vice Chairman of APSA, Member of the Board of Directors of IRSA, Puerto Retiro SA, Nuevas Fronteras SA, BrasilAgro, Alto Palermo SA and Tarshop SA. In addition, he has acted as Alternate Director of the Board of Directors of SAPSA, Member of the International Bar Association and of the American Bar Association. He holds a Juris Doctor degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires in 1968.

Julio Dreizzen Jacobo

Mr. Julio Dreizzen Jacobo serves as Independent Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He also acts as Member of Audit Committee of the company.

Carlos Bernardo Pisula

Mr. Carlos Bernardo Pisula serves as Independent Director of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He is also a Member of Company's Audit Committee.

Jose Daniel Abelovich

Mr. Jose Daniel Abelovich serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on March 14, 2011. He has also served as Trustee of Pampa Energia SA and Independent Member of the Board of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Francisco Daniel Gonzalez

Mr. Francisco Daniel Gonzalez serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. since March 31, 2015.

Ricardo Flammini

Mr. Ricardo Flammini serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed this post on March 14, 2011.

Marcelo Hector Fuxman

Mr. Marcelo Hector Fuxman serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on March 14, 2011. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA).

Hector Oscar Ivancich

Mr. Hector Oscar Ivancich serves as Trustee of Banco Hipotecario S.A. He was appointed to this post on March 31, 2015.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading