Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)

Name Description

Akhil Gupta Mr. Akhil Kumar Gupta serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Bharti Infratel Ltd., effective April 01, 2014. He is also the Chairman of Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) and the President of Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC). Mr. Gupta is a Chartered Accountant and has over 30 years of professional experience. He has done an ‘Advanced Management Programme’ at the Harvard Business School (2002). Mr. Gupta is a recipient of various awards like the ‘CEO of the Year’ award at the National Telecom Awards (2012), ‘Asia Corporate Dealmaker’ award at the Asia-Pacific M&A ATLAS Awards (2010) and the ‘CA Business Achiever Award’ at the ICAI Awards (2009). He was honoured for ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Telecom Sector’ and also inducted to the CFO India – ‘Hall of Fame’ in recognition of his contribution to the world of finance.

Devender Rawat Mr. Devender Singh Rawat serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Bharti Infratel Ltd. He joined the Company as the CEO in August 2010. He is also a member of the Executive Council Committee of Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) and the Northern Regional Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Mr. Rawat is an engineering graduate in electronics & communications, and comes from a defence services background. He spent his initial years as an officer with the Indian Air Force. He has also done an Advanced Management Programme at the Wharton University of Pennsylvania. He holds over 25 years of in-depth experience in handling P&L, technology, rollouts and regulatory interfaces – both from operator and supplier perspective. He has worked across various capacities in leading telecom companies like Ericsson and Huawei.

Pankaj Miglani Mr. Pankaj Miglani serves as Chief Financial Officer of Bharti Infratel Ltd. He is a chartered accountant, a certified cost and works accountant and a certified company secretary. He has 18 years of experience in various sectors including telecommunication sector. He joined the Company on August 8, 2011. Prior to joining the Company, he has also worked with the Promoter. In the Company, he is responsible for the overall finance function of the Company, controlling the levers of the business, generating insights in evaluating the financial and operational performance of the Company.

Prashant Singh Mr. Prashant Veer Singh serves as Chief Information Officer of Bharti Infratel Ltd. He holds a bachelors’ degree in engineering (electronics) from University of Poona and a masters’ degree in business administration (executive) from Amity University. He has 20 years of experience in various sectors including telecommunication sector. He joined the Company on April 1, 2010. Prior to joining the Company, he has also worked with the Promoter. In the Company, he is responsible for creation and execution of IT strategies, IT solution engagement, development and delivery of IT infrastructure to meet business IT requirements and also co-architects the business processes for developing an effective ERP system.

Biswajit Patnaik Mr. Biswajit Patnaik serves as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of the Company. He was Head - Sales and Marketing of Bharti Infratel Ltd. He holds a bachelors’ degree in arts from Behrampur University and a diploma in sales and marketing management from National Institute of Sales, a division of NIIT. He has 16 years of experience in various sectors including telecommunication sector. He joined the Company on October 20, 2008. In the Company, he is responsible for strategies of sales and marketing function to achieve top line targets. He also drives maximisation of market share and to achieve profitable revenue growth of the business and is responsible for marketing, branding and collections.

Samridhi Rodhe Ms. Samridhi Rodhe serves as Compliance Officer, Deputy Company Secretary of the Company. She is a qualified Company Secretary having relevant experience in Corporate Laws. She has been appointed as Deputy Company Secretary of the Company and Compliance Officer effective September 14, 2017.

Rajiv Arora Mr. Rajiv Arora serves as Chief Legal Regulatory Affairs of the Company. He was Chief Legal, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of Bharti Infratel Ltd. He holds a bachelors’ degree in law from Jamia Millia Islamia University and a diploma in labour law from the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi. He has 17 years of experience in various sectors including telecommunication sector. He joined the Company on October 1, 2007. Prior to joining the Company, he has also worked with the Promoter. In the Company, he is responsible maintaining high standard of legal and regulatory control.

Sanjay Nayar Mr. Sanjay Nayar is Additonal Director of Bharti Infratel Ltd. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on January 31, 2011. He holds a bachelors’ degree in science (mechanical engineering) from University of Delhi and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He joined KKR India Advisors Private Limited as its chief executive officer in 2009. Prior to joining KKR India Advisers Private Limited, he was associated with Citibank NA for a period of 24 years and was its chief executive officer from 2002 to 2009.

Rajan Mittal Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also the Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises – one of India’s leading business groups with interests in retail, telecom, fi nancial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, realty and agri-business. Mr. Mittal was born in 1960, and joined Bharti Enterprises after graduating from Punjab University. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, and is actively involved in overseeing the activities of the Group at the corporate level. With his rich experience in the marketing function, he is also involved in many of the new business ventures of the Group. Mr. Mittal serves as a member of several industry associations and policymaking bodies. Currently, he is on the Board of Trustees of Brookings Institution, the world’s oldest and most prestigious think tank and a member of the President’s Council on International Activities (PCIA), Yale University. In 2013, he was the President of ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) India. He was also the President of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) during 2010 - 2011 and is currently a Member of its Executive & Steering Committees. In FICCI, he was Chairman of Retail Committee in 2007, Infrastructure Committee in 2006, Telecom & IT Committee in 2004 & 2005, and Telecom Committee in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Mr. Mittal was the President of Association of Basic Telecom Operators (now known as Association of Unifi ed Telecom Service Providers of India - AUSPI) during 1999-2000. Mr. Mittal has been honoured with the ‘Indian Business Leader of the Year Award 2011’ by Horasis, The Global Visions Community and has also been awarded the ‘Leonardo International Prize 2012’ by Comitato Leonardo, the Italian Quality Committee.

Jitender Balakrishnan Shri. Jitender Balakrishnan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Bharti Infratel Ltd. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on September 3, 2012. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Industrial Management from the University of Bombay. He has experience in the financial sector with IDBI Bank Ltd, where he was the Deputy Managing Director and Group Head, Corporate Banking, and thereafter, as an Advisor to the said Bank. He is currently an Advisor to various Corporates, besides serving as an Independent Director on the Boards of various companies and Chairman/ Member of various Committees of these Boards.

Narayanan Kumar Shri. Narayanan Kumar serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Bharti Infratel Ltd. He was appointed as a Director of the Company on April 29, 2008. He is an electronics engineer and a fellow member of the Indian National Academy of Engineering. He is also a fellow life member of The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers. He is the Vice Chairman of The Sanmar Group, Chennai and is the Honorary Consul General of Greece in Chennai. Mr. Kumar is on the Board of various public companies and has over four decades of experience in technology, management and fi nance. He is the Chairman of National Accreditation Board for Certifi cation Bodies, which is a constituent of Quality Council of India. Mr. Kumar has served as a President at the Confederation of Indian Industry. He is also the President of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He is the Chairman of Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children and Managing Trustee of The Indian Education Trust, which runs two schools.

Bharat Raut Mr. Bharat Sumant Raut serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Bharti Infratel Ltd. He is an Independent and Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. He holds bachelor’s degrees in law and commerce from the University of Bombay. He is a Chartered Accountant and a fellow member of ICAI. Mr. Raut was associated with Sharp and Tannan, Chartered Accountants as a partner, with Price Waterhouse, Chartered Accountants as a partner and with B S R & Co. LLP, (originally Bharat S Raut & Co.), Chartered Accountants and BSR & Associates LLP (originally BSR & Associates), Chartered Accountants, as their founding partner. Since 2006, he is a member of the Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa, and has been practising as an advocate. He serves as an Independent and Non-Executive Director on the Board of various public companies.

Rajinder Singh Mr. Rajinder Pal Singh serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in mathematics from Advanced Centre for Pure Mathematics, Punjab University, Chandigarh. He taught pure mathematics & statistics to graduate classes, before he joined the Indian Administrative Service. He has wide experience in regulatory areas of finance, industry, urban development and infrastructure. He worked both as Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation & Vice Chairman of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority. He was also Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation and Commissioner of Taxation in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Singh was posted to Punjab & Sind Bank as Chairman in March, 2005. After retirement from the Indian Administrative Service, he was appointed by the Government of India as Chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). At present, he is holding the directorship with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Lodha Developers (Pvt.) Ltd.