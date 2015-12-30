Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG (BIJG.DE)
BIJG.DE on Xetra
53.38EUR
20 Oct 2017
53.38EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.12 (-0.22%)
€-0.12 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
€53.50
€53.50
Open
€53.73
€53.73
Day's High
€53.80
€53.80
Day's Low
€53.35
€53.35
Volume
1,719
1,719
Avg. Vol
3,863
3,863
52-wk High
€65.40
€65.40
52-wk Low
€52.00
€52.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Friedhelm Steinberg
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Roland Werner
|2009
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Marc Gabriel
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Juergen Goedecke
|2013
|President of Sales, Member of the Management Board
|
Matthias Ebermann
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Angela Gogolin
|2014
|Investor Relations Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Friedhelm Steinberg
|Dr. Friedhelm Steinberg is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since July 6, 2012. He also serves as Chairman of the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, President of the Hamburg Stock Exchange and as Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of: Fondsboerse Deutschland Beteiligungsmakler AG, BOEAG Boersen AG, Deutsche Zweitmarkt AG, Deutsche Fondsboerse Beteiligungsmakler AG, Exchange Council of Hamburg Stock Exchange, and among others. He is self-employed lawyer.
|
Roland Werner
|Mr. Roland Werner is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since January 1, 2009. He was previously Member of the Company’s Management Board from July 1, 2005. He serves as Member of the supervisory board of Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg. He is a merchant.
|
Marc Gabriel
|Mr. Marc Gabriel is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since January 1, 2010. Before that, he acted as Deputy Member of the Management Board at the Company from January 1, 2008. Mr. Gabriel is a merchant.
|
Juergen Goedecke
|Mr. Juergen Goedecke is President of Sales and Member of the Management Board of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG since January 1, 2013. He is responsible for Sales at the Company. Prior to this, he was Deputy Member of the Management Board at the Company from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2012, and Director of Sales from January 1, 2011 to January 1, 2012. He is Merchant.
|
Matthias Ebermann
|Mr. Matthias Ebermann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG. He is an electrician and head of technical store support at Bijou Brigitte AG.
|
Angela Gogolin
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Friedhelm Steinberg
|45,000
|
Roland Werner
|1,134,000
|
Marc Gabriel
|590,000
|
Juergen Goedecke
|--
|
Matthias Ebermann
|15,000
|
Angela Gogolin
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Friedhelm Steinberg
|0
|0
|
Roland Werner
|0
|0
|
Marc Gabriel
|0
|0
|
Juergen Goedecke
|0
|0
|
Matthias Ebermann
|0
|0
|
Angela Gogolin
|0
|0