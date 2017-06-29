BHP Billiton PLC (BILJ.J)

Name Description

Andrew Mackenzie Dr. Andrew Mackenzie Ph.D., is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of BHP Billiton Plc., effective September 1, 2017. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is Director of BHP Billiton Limited and BHP Billiton Plc since May 2013. Mr Mackenzie was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 10 May 2013. Mr Mackenzie has over 30 years’ experience in oil and gas, petrochemicals and minerals. He joined BHP Billiton in November 2008 as Chief Executive Non-Ferrous, with responsibility for over half of BHP Billiton’s 100,000 strong workforce across four continents. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer in May 2013. Prior to BHP Billiton, Mr Mackenzie worked at Rio Tinto, where he was Chief Executive of Diamonds and Minerals, and BP, where he held a number of senior roles, including Group Vice President for Technology and Engineering, and Group Vice President for Chemicals. He was Fellow of the Royal Society of London (since May 2014). He was Director of the Grattan Institute (since May 2013), Director of the International Council on Mining and Metals (since May 2013), Former Non-executive Director of Centrica plc (from September 2005 to May 2013).

Kenneth MacKenzie Mr. Kenneth Norman MacKenzie is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has extensive globaland executive experience, and a deeply strategic approach. From 2005 until 2015, he was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Amcor Limited, a global packaging company with operations in over 40 countries. During his 23-year career with Amcor, Mr MacKenzie gained extensive experience across all of Amcor’s major business segments in developed and emerging markets in the Americas, Australia, Asia and Europe.

Peter Beaven Mr. Peter Beaven, BAcc, CA, is a Chief Financial Officer of BHP Billiton PLC., with effect from October 2014. Previously, he was the President of Copper and prior to that appointment in May 2013, President of Base Metals. Mr Beaven was previously the President of BHP Billiton’s Manganese Business and Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Carbon Steel Materials, having joined BHP Billiton in 2003. He has wide experience across a range of regions and businesses in BHP Billiton, UBS Warburg, Kleinwort Benson and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Arnoud Balhuizen Mr. Arnoud Balhuizen, BBE,, is a President - Marketing and Supply of the Company. Mr. Balhuizen was appointed President Marketing and Supply in March 2016. Prior to this, he was President Marketing (from 2013). Mr. Balhuizen started his career with Billiton in 1994, working for the Marketing and Trading division in the Netherlands and since then he has held various marketing roles, including General Manager Marketing for Copper Cathodes, Vice President Iron Ore Marketing and Vice President Petroleum Marketing.

Mike Henry Mr. Mike Henry, BSc (Chemistry), serves as President - Operations, Minerals Australia of the company. Mr. Henry joined BHP Billiton in 2003. He served as President, Coal from January 2015 to February 2016 when he was appointed President Operations, Minerals Australia. Prior to January 2015, he was President, HSE, Marketing & Technology. His earlier career with BHP Billiton included a number of commercial roles covering both Minerals and Petroleum, including the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Daniel Malchuk Mr. Daniel Malchuk, BEng, MBA, is a President Operations, Minerals Americas of the company. Mr. Malchuk was appointed President Operations, Minerals Americas in February 2016 based in Santiago, Chile. Previously he was President of the Copper Business. Mr Malchuk has held a number of roles in the organisation, including President Aluminium, Manganese and Nickel; President of Minerals Exploration and Vice President Strategy and Development Base Metals. He has worked in four countries with BHP Billiton, having joined BHP Billiton in April 2002.

Steve Pastor Mr. Steve Pastor, BSc (Mechanical Engineering), MBA, is President Operations - Petroleum of the Company. Mr. Pastor joined BHP Billiton in 2001 and was appointed President Operations, Petroleum in February 2016. He is responsible for the Company’s global oil and gas operations and exploration program. During his career with the Company, Mr Pastor has served as Asset President Conventional and has held leadership roles in deepwater and shale operations. Prior to joining BHP Billiton, Mr Pastor’s experience included 11 years with Chevron.

Diane Jurgens Ms. Diane Jurgens, BSEE, MSEE, MBA, is a Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Ms. Jurgens joined BHP Billiton in 2015 and was appointed Chief Technology Officer in February 2016. Prior to joining the Company, Ms Jurgens was based in China for nearly 10 years, serving as Board Member and Managing Director of Shanghai OnStar Telematics Company, in addition to prior roles as Chief Information Officer and Strategy Board member for General Motors’ International and China Operations. Ms. Jurgens’ early career was with the Boeing Company where she worked for 12 years in engineering, information technology and business development leadership roles.

Geoff Healy Mr. Geoff Healy, BEc, LLB, is a Chief External Affairs Officer of BHP Billiton PLC. Mr. Healy joined BHP Billiton as Chief Legal Counsel in June 2013. He was appointed Chief External Affairs Officer in February 2016. Prior to BHP Billiton, Mr. Healy was a partner at Herbert Smith Freehills for 16 years and a member of its Global Partnership Council, and worked widely across its network of Australian and international offices.

Laura Tyler Ms. Laura Tyler, BSc (Geology (Hons)), MSc (Mining Engineering), is a Chief of Staff, Head - Geoscience of the Company. Ms. Tyler joined BHP Billiton in 2004 and was appointed Chief of Staff to the CEO in 2015. Previously, Ms Tyler was Asset President of the Cannington Mine and held technical and operational roles at the EKATI Diamond Mine in Canada and corporate HSEC in London. Prior to joining BHP Billiton, Ms Tyler worked for Western Mining Corporation, Newcrest Mining and Mount Isa Mines, in various technical and operational roles and also spent five years in the civil engineering industry.

Athalie Williams Ms. Athalie Williams is a Chief People Officer of the company. Ms. Williams joined BHP Billiton in 2007 and was appointed President, Human Resources in January 2015. Ms Williams’ title changed to Chief People Officer effective 1 July 2015. She has previously held senior human resources positions, including Vice President Human Resources Marketing, Vice President Human Resources for the Uranium business and Group HR Manager, Executive Resourcing & Development. Prior to BHP Billiton, Ms Williams was an organisation strategy advisor with Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting) and National Australia Bank. Ms Williams is a member of Chief Executive Women (CEW).

Margaret Taylor Ms. Margaret Kay Taylor, BA, LLB, GAICD, FCIS,, is a Group Company Secretary of the company. Ms Taylor was appointed Group Company Secretary of BHP Billiton effective June 2015. Previously she was Group Company Secretary of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and before joining the Bank, held the position of Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Boral Limited. Prior to that, Ms Taylor was Regional Counsel Australia/Asia with BHP Billiton, and earlier, a partner with law firm Minter Ellison, specialising in corporate and securities laws. She is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.

Terence Bowen Mr. Terry J. Bowen has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 October 2017. Mr Bowen has served as Finance Director of Wesfarmers Limited since 2009. He has held various roles at Wesfarmers, including as Chief Financial Officer of Wesfarmers Landmark at the time of its sale to AWB Limited in 2003, Managing Director of Wesfarmers Industrial and Safety, Finance Director of Coles and Chairman of Officeworks. He will retire from his positions with the Wesfarmers group towards the end of this calendar year. Between 2003 and 2005, Mr Bowen served as the inaugural Chief Financial Officer for Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd. Mr Bowen is Chairman of the West Australian Opera Company and on the Board of the West Coast Eagles Football Club. He is also a member of the Curtin Business School Advisory Council. Mr Bowen has a Bachelor of Accounting from the University of South Australia and is a Fellow of Certified Practising Accountants Australia.

Malcolm Broomhead Mr. Malcolm William Broomhead, MBA, BE, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of BHP Billiton Plc. Mr. Broomhead has extensive experience in running industrial and mining companies with a global footprint, and broad global experience in project development in many of the countries in which BHP operates. He was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Orica Limited from 2001 until September 2005. Prior to joining Orica, Mr Broomhead held a number of senior positions at North Limited, including Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and, prior to that, held senior management positions with Halcrow (UK), MIM Holdings, Peko Wallsend and Industrial Equity. He was Chairman of Orica Limited (since January 2016) and a Director (since December 2015). Former Chairman of Asciano Limited (from October 2009 to August 2016). Former Director of Coates Group Holdings Pty Ltd (from January 2008 to July 2013). Director of the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (since July 2014). he was Chairman of the Australia China One Belt One Road Advisory Board (since August 2016).

Anita Frew Ms. Anita M. Frew, BA (Hons) MRes, Hon. D.Sc, is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 15 September 2015. She has served as the Deputy Chairman of Lloyds Banking Group Plc since 2014, having been appointed as a Non-executive Director in 2010. She is a member of the Audit Committee, the Risk Committee, the Remuneration Committee (which she will chair effective 1 October 2015) and the Nomination and Governance Committee, of Lloyds Banking Group Plc. She is a Non-executive Director and Chairman Designate of Croda International Plc where she is also Chairman Designate of the Nominations Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Ms Frew was previously the Senior Independent Director of Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, where she served on the board from 2004 to 2014, and the Senior Independent Director of IMI Plc, where she served on the board from 2006 until May 2015. Between 2000 and 2014, Ms Frew served on the board of Victrex Plc (including as Chairman from 2008), a UK-headquartered global business specialising in high performance polymer solutions for a diverse range of industries, including oil and gas, aerospace, automotive and electronics. Prior to this she was a Non-executive Director of Northumbrian Water Limited, Executive Director at Abbott Mead Vickers Plc and a Director of Corporate Development at WPP Group Plc, and held various leadership roles at Scottish Provident and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc. Ms Frew has a BA (Hons) from the University of Strathclyde, a Masters of Research from the University of London and an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the University of Cranfield for her contribution to the industrial and finance sectors.

Carolyn Hewson Ms. Carolyn Judith Hewson, AO BEc (Hons), MA (Econ), is an Non-Executive Independent Director of BHP Billiton Plc. She has been Director of BHP Billiton Limited and BHP Billiton Plc since March 2010. Ms Hewson is a former investment banker with over 30 years’ experience in the finance sector. She was previously an Executive Director of Schroders Australia Limited and has extensive financial markets, risk management and investment management expertise. Ms Hewson is a former Director of BT Investment Management Limited, Westpac Banking Corporation, AMP Limited, CSR Limited, AGL Energy Limited, the Australian Gas Light Company, South Australian Water and the Economic Development Board of South Australia. She was Former Trustee and Chairman of Westpac Buckland Fund (from January 2011 to December 2013) and Chairman of Westpac Matching Gifts Limited (from August 2011 to December 2013), together known as the Westpac Foundation and Former Director of Westpac Banking Corporation (from February 2003 to June 2012). She has been Former Director of BT Investment Management Limited (from December 2007 to December 2013), Former Director of Australian Charities Fund Operations Limited (from June 2000 to February 2014), Former Director and Patron of the Neurosurgical Research Foundation (from April 1993 to December 2013).

Lindsay Maxsted Mr. Lindsay Philip Maxsted, DipBus (Gordon), FCA, FAICD, is an Non-Executive Independent Director of BHP Billiton Plc. He has been Director of BHP Billiton Limited and BHP Billiton Plc since March 2011. Heart and Diabetes Institute (since June 2005). Mr Maxsted is a corporate recovery specialist who has managed a number of Australia’s largest corporate insolvency and restructuring engagements and, until 2011, continued to undertake consultancy work in the restructuring advisory field. He was the Chief Executive Officer of KPMG Australia between 2001 and 2007. Mr Maxsted is the Board’s nominated ‘audit committee financial expert’ for the purposes of the US Securities and Exchange Commission Rules, and the Board is satisfied that he has recent and relevant financial experience for the purposes of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules and the UK Corporate Governance Code. He was Chairman of Westpac Banking Corporation (since December 2011) and a Director (since March 2008), Chairman of Transurban Group (since August 2010) and a Director (since March 2008) and Director and Honorary Treasurer of Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute (since June 2005).

John Mogford Mr. John Mogford has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 October 2017. Mr Mogford has over 40 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. From 2009 to 2015, he held the positions of Managing Director and Operating Partner at First Reserve Corporation. Mr Mogford was a non-executive director of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. from 2011 to 2016 and of CHC Group Ltd from 2012 to 2015. He was also a Senior Advisor to the Head of the Global Oil and Gas Practice at Nomura Investment Bank from 2010 to 2013. From 1977 to 2009, Mr Mogford held various leadership, technical and operational roles at BP Plc, including as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Downstream, Refining and Safety & Operations. Mr Mogford is a non-executive director of Weir Group Plc, ERM Worldwide Group Limited and DOF Subsea AS. Mr Mogford has a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Sheffield and is a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers UK. Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Limited

Wayne Murdy Mr. Wayne W. Murdy, CPA, is an Non-Executive Independent Director of BHP Billiton Plc. He has been Director of BHP Billiton Limited and BHP Billiton Plc since June 2009. Mr Murdy has a background in finance and accounting, where he has gained comprehensive experience in the financial management of mining, oil and gas companies during his career with Getty Oil, Apache Corporation and Newmont Mining Corporation. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Newmont Mining Corporation from 2001 to 2007 and Chairman from 2002 to 2007. Mr Murdy is also a former Chairman of the International Council on Mining and Metals, a former Director of the US National Mining Association and a former member of the Manufacturing Council of the US Department of Commerce. He is Former Director of Weyerhaeuser Company (from January 2009 to February 2016). Former Director of Qwest Communications International Inc (from September 2005 to April 2011).