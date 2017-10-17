BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)

Name Description

Mahmud Merali Mr. Mahmud Pyirali Kassamali Merali serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bim Birlesik Magazalar Anonim Sirketi. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Mustafa Buyukabaci Mr. Mustafa Buyukabaci serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Bim Birlesik Magazalar Anonim Sirketi. He is Member of the Audit Committee, Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Chairman of the Committee for Early Detection of Risk of the Company. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi, and received a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1984.