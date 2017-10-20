Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (BIMBOA.MX)

Name Description

Daniel Javier Servitje Montull Mr. Daniel Javier Servitje Montull serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since July 1, 2013. He joined the Company in 1978 and the Company’s Board in 1991. He also acts as Member of the Finance and Planning and the Evaluation and Results Committees within the Company. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, The Consumer Goods Forum and Grocery Manufacturers of America. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Stanford University.

Diego Gaxiola Cuevas Mr. Diego Gaxiola Cuevas serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since August 1, 2017. Currently, he serves as Chief Financial Officer of Alsea, S.A.B. De C.V. and also has been Director of Administration & Finance of the same company since 2012. He holds degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana, Newport University and a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad Anahuac.

Ivan Chiu Yat Mr. Ivan Chiu Yat serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo China of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since July, 2013. He has 25 years of experience in management and leadership positions. His last position before joining Grupo Bimbo was in Pepsico, as Vice President and General Manager of North China. He holds a degree in Marketing from Lancaster University and Masters degree in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Daniel Curtin Mr. Daniel J. Curtin serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo Frozen of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He acts as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales, North America at Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Before joining Maple Leaf Inc., he held senior management positions at McCain Citrus US and was a partner in Boca Burger Inc. and Papa Charlie's in United States.

Miguel Angel Espinoza Ramirez Mr. Miguel Angel Espinoza Ramirez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He has held this post since January 2002 to 2007, having previously served as Corporate Vice President of Bimbo SA. Before that, he held various posts, including General Manager of Sweets and Chocolates Ricolino, General Manager of Barcel del Norte and Administrative Director and General Manager of Organizacion Barcel. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Chihuahua and has completed a program AD-1 at IPADE.

Jorge Esteban Giraldo Arango Mr. Jorge Esteban Giraldo Arango serves as Chief Executive Officer of Organizacion Latinoamerica Central of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since July 2010. He joined the Company on June 1, 2004 and worked for six years as Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo de Colombia. He is Member of the Executive Committee of Grupo Bimbo worldwide. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana de Medellin and completed Senior Management Program at the University of Chicago in London, Instituto de Empresa IE in Madrid and Inalde Business School in Bogota.

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Guzman Mr. Jose Manuel Gonzalez Guzman serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo Iberia, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1991 and acted as Executive Manager of Branch and Director of Marketing. He holds a degree in Administration and Finance with emphasis in Marketing and Advertising from Universidad Panamericana.

Cliff Irwin Mr. Cliff Irwin serves as Chief Executive Officer of New York Bakery of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. Previously he held the post of Director of Administration and Finance for this business. He is an economist at the University of Loughborough and is also an active member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Ricardo Padilla Anguiano Mr. Ricardo Padilla Anguiano serves as Chief Executive officer of Barcel of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo Brazil of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He has been with the Group for twenty four years and has held his current post since December 2012. He previously worked as a General Manager of Bimbo Noroeste, Bimbo Golfo and Bimbo Saint Louis. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from the Universidad de Guadalajara and had completed a course of study at IPADE.

Alfred Penny Mr. Alfred Penny serves as Chief Executive Officer of BBU, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since April, 2013. From 1987 to 1997, he served as Controller in the Northeastern United States, Director of Strategic Planning and Productivity and General Manager of Kraft Baking Intermountain region. He was appointed as Vice President and General Manager Entenmann in 1997. He was appointed as Executive Vice President of George Weston Bakeries Inc. in 2007. He was appointed as Executive Vice President following the acquisition by Westong Foods Inc. Grupo Bimbo in January 2009.

Alejandro Pintado Lopez Mr. Alejandro Pintado Lopez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bimbo Canada at Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since June 2015 and he is part of the Executive Committee since 2006. He joined the group in 1989. He was founder and General Manager of Peru Bimbo, General Manager of Bimbo of Argentina, as well as Deputy Director General of organization Latin America and Director of sales in Mexico. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Fortino Reyes Mr. Fortino Reyes serves as Chief Executive Officer of Interino Latin Sur of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He joined the Company in 1990 and served as Corporate Manager of Total Quality and Director of Sales, among others. He holds a degree in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from Instituo Tecnologico de Pachuca. He also holds a postgraduate degree in Total Quality, Senior Management, Strategic Planning, Marketing and Corporate Finance, as well as Quality Management.

Bernardo Serna Gamez Mr. Bernardo Serna Gamez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Brazil since January 2016. He joined Grupo Bimbo in 1991 and has served as sales manager in Central America, Sub Director of major accounts Mexico, Director de Ventas Sudamerica and Manager General Bimbo Colombia. He holds a Graduation degree in Chemical Engineering from Mexican Autonomous Institute of Technologyagain Leon, Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the INALDE Escuela de Direccion y Negocios de la Universidad de la Sabana in Bogotá, Colombia business school.

Raul Arguelles Diaz Gonzalez Mr. Raul Arguelles Diaz Gonzalez serves as Chief Human and Corporate Relations Officer of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since January, 2013. Currently. he also serves as Board Member of the US-Mexico Foundation, Enactus México and head of the Mexico-US Business Committee of the COMCE. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering at Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and a Masters degree in Administrative Engineering from Stanford University.

Javier Augusto Gonzalez Franco Mr. Javier Augusto Gonzalez Franco serves as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo, subsidiary company of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He joined the Company in 1977. He also serves as Chairman of ConMexico (Consejo Mexicano de la Industria de Productos de Consumo AC) since 2009. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Universidad Diego Portales. He completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School and the Breakthrough Program at IMD.

Jose Gabriel Calderon Goyenaga Mr. Jose Gabriel Calderon Goyenaga serves as Global Director of Internal Audit of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since June 2016. Previously, he was Director of administration and Finance of the Latin Center organization. Prior to joining Grupo Bimbo, he worked in the Danish company APMoller Maerks, world leader in transporting freight in the positions of Global Business Controller and regional manager for Latin America. He holds a degree in Public Accounting, and has a Masters degree in Corporate Finance from the University of Costa Rica. He is also authorized public accountant by 114 the Colegio de Contadores Públicos de Costa Rica.

Pablo Elizondo Huerta Mr. Pablo Elizondo Huerta serves as Co Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo, a subsidiary company of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1977. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He also completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.

Gabino Miguel Gomez Carbajal Mr. Gabino Miguel Gomez Carbajal serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of Barcel SA de CV, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1981. He belongs to the Management Board of ConMexico and is Member of Food Group. He graduated in Marketing and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from University of Miami.

Raul Ignacio Obregon Servitje Mr. Raul Ignacio Obregon Servitje serves as Chief Global Transformation Officer of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He joined Grupo Bimbo in the year 1998 and since then, he has held the positions of Corporate Director of Sales, Director of Large Customers Bimbo, Bimbo CEO Peru and has also worked in Bimbo Bakeries. Before joining Bimbo He worked at Citibank Mexico. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a Master of business administration (MBA) from Boston University and has taken specialized courses at Harvard Business School.

Reynaldo Reyna Rodriguez Mr. Reynaldo Reyna Rodriguez serves as Director of Global Services of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He has been within the Company since 2001. He holds a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering and a Masters degree in Operational Research and Finance from Wharton University.

Luis Miguel Briola Clement Mr. Luis Miguel Briola Clement serves as Secretary of the Board of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho and holds a Masters degree from Columbia University.

Javier de Pedro Espinola Mr. Javier de Pedro Espinola serves as Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. In addition, he also serves as Member of the Evaluation and Results Committee of the Company and was named Member of the Finance and Planning Committee on April 17, 2013. He also acts as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of MXO Trade SA de CV and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Test Rite de Mexico SA de CV. In addition, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Industrias Rampe, MXO Trade SA de CV and Fundacion Jose T Mata.

Luis Jorba Servitje Mr. Luis Jorba Servitje serves as Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since April 17, 2013. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Frialsa Frigolificos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Efform SA de CV and Member of the Board of Directors of Texas Mexico Frozen Food Council, International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses, World Group of Warehouses and World Food Logistics Organization.

Mauricio Jorba Servitje Mr. Mauricio Jorba Servitje serves as Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of the Board and Administration of Promociones Monser SA de CV and Member of the Administration of VIDAX.

Francisco Laresgoiti Hernandez Mr. Francisco Laresgoiti Hernandez serves as Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Laresgotti and Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacion Mexicana para el Desarrollo Rural AC, Financiera para el Desarrollo Rural SA de CV and Grupo Financiero Aserta SA. He also serves as commercial and film director and founder of the House of Cinema and Netfan communication company in 2010, responsible for communication in social networking brands such as DHL, Takis and Wonder, among others.

Nicolas Mariscal Servitje Mr. Nicolas Mariscal Servitje serves as Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., he was named as Member of the Evaluation and Results Committee within the Company. He acts also as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Marhnos, Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacion Mexicana para el Desarrollo Rural AC and Urban Land Institute–Mexico.

Jose Ignacio Mariscal Torroella Mr. Jose Ignacio Mariscal Torroella serves as Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Chairman of the Finance and Planning Committee of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Executive President of Grupo Marinos, President of Comite por Una Sola Economia del CCE, Vice Chairman of Fundacion FinComun, Board Member of Afianzadora Aserta SA de CV, Grupo Financiero Aserta, Grupo Calidra and Sociedad de Inversin de Capital Posadas de Mexico, among others. He served as Chairman of the Board of Uniapac and of IMDOSOC’s Audit Committee. He holds a degree in Architecture from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Columbia University.

Maria Isabel Mata Torrallardona Ms. Maria Isabel Mata Torrallardona serves as Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. She also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Tepeyac AC and Chief Executive Officer of Jose T. Mata Foundation.

Raul Carlos Obregon del Corral Mr. Raul Carlos Obregon del Corral serves as Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Chairman of the Evaluation and Results Committee and Member of the Finance and Planning Committee of the Company. He serves as Partner Director of Alianzas, Estrategia y Gobierno Corporativo SC and Proxy Gobernanza Corporativa SC. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV, Invermat SA de CV, Comercializadora Circulo CCK SA de CV, Altamira Union de Credito SA de CV and Fondo Nacional de Infraestructura, among others. He holds a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering from the Stanford University.

Jorge Pedro Jaime Sendra Mata Mr. Jorge Pedro Jaime Sendra Mata serves as Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Administrader of JJ Textiles, SA and member of the Board of Directors of Advance Design Center, INC, db Homes S.A. y de JRPVJ, Inc.

Jaime Chico Pardo Mr. Jaime Chico Pardo serves as Independent Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He is the founder and president of ENESA, SA de C.V. He also serves as Director of Honeywell International Inc, AT & T Inc. and Chicago GSB Booth.

Jaime A. el Koury Mr. Jaime A. el Koury serves as Independent Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He was a partner of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP from 1986 to 2014, he serves as Alternate Director on the Board of Directors of Coca Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. of C.V. since 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Juris Doctor degree, both from Yale University.

Arturo Manuel Fernandez Perez Dr. Arturo Manuel Fernandez Perez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. He serves as Rector of Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and Member of the Board of Directors of Industrias Penoles SAB de CV, Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB de CV, Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV, Valores Mexicanos, Casa de Bolsa SAB de CV, Credito Afianzador SA, Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, Fresnillo, PLC and Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Chicago and a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Ricardo Guajardo Touche Mr. Ricardo Guajardo Touche serves as Independent Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He also serves as Member of the Finance and Planning Committee and Chairman of the Social Practices Committee of the Company. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Grupo Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV, Grupo Industrial Alfa, El Puerto de Liverpool, Grupo Aeroportuario de Sureste and Grupo Coopel. He also serves as Vice Chairman of Fondo para la Paz and the Community Fund for areas of extreme poverty, as well as Chairman of SOLFI SA de CV. He holds a Masters degree from the University of California and a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Wisconsin University. Moreover, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Maria Luisa Jorda Castro Ms. Maria Luisa Jorda Castro serves as Independent Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. Currently, she is a member of the Board of Directors of Orange Espagna since March 1, 2016. Until 29 February 2016, she was a member of the Jazztel Board since November 2009 and member of the Audit Committee. She has been President of the Comisión de Auditoría de Jazztel from October 2011 to July 2015. She is Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Council of administration of Merlin Properties from June 2014. She is also member of the Board of Directors and member of the audit and Control Committee tubes Reunidos, S.A. Since May and June 2015, respectively. Member of the Board of Government and member of the Audit Committee of the Institute of Directors and administrators (ICA) from June 2013. On the other hand, she held several executive positions in her 30-year career, belonging to different committees address, investment and audit. She has been Director General economic and financial in the Deoleo group until February 2015, Director of internal audit of SOS Corporación Alimentaria (now called Deoleo, S.A.), Director of internal audit and corporate governance in Metrovacesa, Director of finance and investments in the Corporación Empresarial ONCE, financial Director of the Group food and oils SA, financial Director in Testa (previously referred to as premium Inmobiliaria) and group Ayco (previously known as Alcázar real estate). She holds a degree in economic and business sciences, Universidad Complutense of Madrid and member of the ROAC.

Ignacio Perez Lizaur Mr. Ignacio Perez Lizaur serves as Independent Director of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. In addition, he serves as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He also acts as Partner at Consultores Perez Lizaur SC and Member of the Board of Directors of Financiera Labor Sapi De CV, as well as Chairman for Latinoamerica Region of Gold Buyers Inc.