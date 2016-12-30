Biomerieux SA (BIOX.PA)

Name Description

Jean-Luc Belingard Mr. Jean-Luc Belingard has been Chairman of the Board of BIOMERIEUX SA since 2014. Prior to that, he served at Biomerieux SA as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee from July 20, 2011. Prior to that he was the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors since January 1, 2011. He was previously Independent Director of the Company from September 15, 2006 until December 31, 2010. He was Member of the Management Board and Managing Director of Pierre Fabre from 1999 to 2001. He was then Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of IPSEN from 2001 until 2010. Mr. Belingard graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (1971) and holds an MBA degree from Cornell University (1974). He has also served as Director of LabCorp of America, Stallergenes, AES Laboratoire Groupe SA and AES Chemunex SA.

Alexandre Merieux Mr. Alexandre Merieux is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Director at Biomerieux SA since April 16, 2014. He previously worked for the Company as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President - Industrial Microbiology, Member of the Management Committee and Director from December 19, 2008 to March 31, 2011. Prior to that, he was the Company's Corporate Vice President - Industrial Microbiology, Member of the Management Committee and Director until December 19, 2008. He was first appointed to the Company's Board of Directors on April 16, 2004. From 1999 to 2004, Mr. Merieux served at the Silliker Group Corporation, working in marketing in the United States and Europe and as Marketing and Business Unit director in France. He joined the Industrial Microbiology division of BioMerieux Inc in 2005. Mr. Merieux holds a degree in Biology from Universite Claude Bernard Lyon I and is a graduate of HEC Montreal Business School (HEC Montreal). He currently also holds several other posts, including Chairman of SGH, Director of Fondation Christophe et Rodolphe Merieux and Director of bioMerieux China Ltd., among others.

Claire Giraut Ms. Claire Giraut is Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Committee of Biomerieux SA since January 1, 2014. In addition to her duties at the Company, Ms. Giraut is also Director of Julius Baer Group Ltd and of Heurtey Petrochem. She joined the Company as Member of the Management Committee and Head of the Purchasing and Information Systems departments on September 5, 2013. She has held various positions of responsibility in finance for most of her professional career. After beginning her career with the Sanders Group followed by the Serete Group, in 1997 she was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Head of Communications of the Coflexip Stena Offshore Group. Ms. Giraut was subsequently Chief Financial Officer of the offshore branch and Member of the Management Board of Technip, following its merger with Coflexip in 2002. For the next eight years, she was Chief Financial Officer at Ipsen, where she notably headed up the group's Initial Public Offering. In her most recent assignment up to spring 2012, she was Chief Financial Officer at Europcar Groupe S.A. Ms. Giraut obtained a Masters degree from Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon in 1978.

Alain Pluquet Mr. Alain Pluquet has been Corporate Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Data Officer, Member of the Management Committee of BIOMERIEUX SA since 2014. He served at Biomerieux SA as Member of the Management Committee, Director of Innovation and Systems Unit from June 2011. Prior to that, he served as the Company's Chief Technology Officer since November 3, 2009. Mr. Pluquet has worked in the CEA network since 1994. Before joining the Company, he was Head of the Signal and Capturing Technology Department at the CEA LIST (Laboratory for system and technology integration). He has a Ph.D. degree in Nuclear Physics from Fermilab and the CEA (French Atomic Energy Commission). He also holds a Masters degree in Fields-Particles-Matter from Ecole Polytechnique and Universite Paris VI, VII and XI.

Stefan Willemsen Mr. Stefan Willemsen is Corporate Vice President, Americas Region, Group Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Management Committee of BIOMERIEUX SA since 2014. Previously, he served as Member of the Management Committee, Director of Business Development, Legal Affairs and Industrial Property at the Company.

Michel Baguenault Mr. Michel Baguenault serves as Head of Human Resources and Communications, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Management Board, Secretary of BIOMERIEUX SA. He was Corporate Vice President of Human Resources and Communications, Member of the Management Committee of BIOMERIEUX SA since 2014.

Nicolas Cartier Mr. Nicolas Cartier has been Corporate Vice President Industrial Applications unit, Member of the Management Committee at BIOMERIEUX SA since 2014. He served as Member of the Management Committee and Director of Industrial Microbiology Unit of Biomerieux SA since May 21, 2013. Before joining the Company, Mr. Cartier spent most of his professional career at Sanofi SA. Since 2009, he has been General Manager of Sanofi France. Prior to that, he gained 10 years of international experience through various roles in particular in Thailand, where he was in charge of commercial development for the Southeast Asia region within the Animal Health Division, in Shanghai, where he headed up Sanofi China's Pharmaceutical Division and in Mexico City, where he was General Manager of Sanofi Mexico. In France, Mr. Cartier was Chief of Staff in the office of the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi France and then Business Unit Manager.

Pierre Charbonnier Dr. Pierre Charbonnier is Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Member of the Management Committee of BIOMERIEUX SA. He serves as Director at PT Merck Tbk. He holds Ph.D in Pharmacy from Universite de Lyon.

Francois Lacoste Mr. Francois Lacoste is Corporate Vice President, Clinical Unit, Member of the Management Committee of BIOMERIEUX SA since 2014. Between March 31, 2011 and 2014, he served as Member of the Management Committee, Director of Immunoassay Unit at the Company.

Yasha Mitrotti Mr. Yasha Mitrotti is Corporate Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa Region & Global Commercial Performance, Member of the Management Committee of BIOMERIEUX SA since 2015. Previously, he served as Corporate Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa Region, Member of the Management Committee at the Company.

Randy Rasmussen Mr. Randy Rasmussen is Corporate Vice President, Molecular Biology, Member of the Management Committee of BIOMERIEUX SA.

Mark Miller Mr. Mark Miller is Chief Medical Officer, Member of the Management Committee of BIOMERIEUX SA since 2014. Previously, he served as Member of the Management Committee, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Regulatory Affairs and before that he was Member of the Management Committee and Chief Medical Officer at the company.

Philippe Archinard Mr. Philippe Archinard is Director of Biomerieux SA since June 10, 2010. He was previously Director - Representative of T.S.G.H. at the Company from April 16, 2004 until June 10, 2010. Mr. Archinard graduated from the Harvard Business School (Harvard University). He was Managing Director of Innogenetics from 2000 to 2003. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Innovation and Technological Breakthroughs Committee at the Company and Director of the Immunotherapy division of Institut Merieux. He has held several other posts, including Chief Executive Officer of TSGH, Director of Erytech Pharma and Vice Chairman of BioAster, among others.

Alain Merieux Dr. Alain Merieux is Director of Biomerieux SA since January 1, 2011. He has been Chairman of the Company's Human Resources, Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He was previously Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Company until December 31, 2010. He was first appointed to the Company's Board of Directors on July 10, 1986. Mr. Merieux has held several other posts, including Chairman of Fondation Merieux, Director of Transgene and Director of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, among others. He graduated from Harvard University in 1968.

Harold Boel Mr. Harold Boel is Independent Director of Biomerieux SA since May 30, 2012. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne with an engineering degree in Materials Science and Engineering and from the Brown University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He has served as Deputy Director of Sofina, Henex, Suez Environnement Caledonia Investment , Societe de Participations Industrielles and Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, among others.

Philippe Gillet Mr. Philippe Gillet has been Independent Director of Biomerieux SA since May 28, 2014. He is a graduate of l’Ecole Normale Superieure de Paris and earned a Ph.D. in geophysics and geochemistry as well as a State doctorate in geosciences. He was a professor of geophysics at the University of Rennes prior to becoming Director of l’Ecole Normale Superieure de Lyon, where he was also a professor of Earth Sciences. In addition, from May 2007 to April 2010 he served as Chief of Staff for the French Minister of Higher Education and Research. He subsequently joined l’Ecole Polytechnique Federale of Lausanne, where he has served as Vice President for Academic Affairs. At the same time, he continues his teaching activities as a professor and directs the Earth and Planetary Sciences Laboratory.

Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault Ms. Marie-Helene Habert-Dassault is Independent Director of Biomerieux SA since May 30, 2012. She is Member of the Human Resources, Appointment and Compensation Committee at the Company. She holds a degree in Business Law from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas, a DESS degree in Business Law and Taxing from Universite de Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne and a DESS degree in Marketing from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. In addition to her duties at the Company, she has held several other posts, including Director of Artcurial, Manager of H Investissements and Vice Chairman and Member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault, among others.

Agnes Lemarchand Ms. Agnes Lemarchand has been Independent Director of Biomerieux SA since May 28, 2014. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is a graduate of ENSCP (Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Paris), Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and INSEAD. She has spent her career in industry. She has served as Chief Executive Officer of Industrie Biologique Francaise (a joint venture between the Rhone-Poulenc group and Institut Merieux), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Prodical (a subsidiary of the Ciments Français group), and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Lafarge group’s lime business. In 2005, together with the key employees, she took over the Lafarge UK lime business and founded Steetley Dolomite Ltd (UK), where she has served Chairman. In addition, she has been Director on the Saint-Gobain Board of Directors and sits on the CGG Board of Directors. She has acted as Member of the Supervisory Boards of both Areva and Siclae (where she represents Bpifrance). She has also been member of the steering committee of the 34 Plans de la Nouvelle France Industrielle.