Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (BJHN.NS)
BJHN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs14.30
Open
Rs14.35
Day's High
Rs14.40
Day's Low
Rs14.20
Volume
693,985
Avg. Vol
4,481,798
52-wk High
Rs18.45
52-wk Low
Rs12.90
Summary
Kushagra Bajaj
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
Ved Agrawal
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
Kausik Adhikari
|Secretarial Department
Ashok Gupta
|63
|2012
|Director - Group Operations, Whole-Time Director
Pradeep Parakh
|2011
|Group President - (GRC), Company Secretary
Mukeshkumar Dave
|54
|2017
|Director - Nominee of Punjab National Bank
Anand Kanodia
|2014
|Director
Vipulkumar Modi
|2016
|Additional Director
Ashok Mukand
|2015
|Director - Nominee of State Bank of India
Shalu Bhandari
|2017
|Independent Director
Alok Agarwal
|50
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Madhav Apte
|84
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Ravindrakumar Ruia
|2001
|Non-Executive Independent Director
D. Shukla
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
Kushagra Bajaj
|Shri. Kushagra Nayan Bajaj is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. A Bachelor of Science in Economics, Political Philosophy and Finance from the Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA, he earned his Master of Science in Marketing from the Northwestern University, Chicago, USA. Mr. Bajaj was Chief Executive of the Company between August 2001 and April 2007, responsible for overall operations.
Ved Agrawal
Kausik Adhikari
Ashok Gupta
|Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta is Director - Group Operations, Whole-Time Director of Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. His functional areas Operation of Sugar & Distillery plants.
Pradeep Parakh
Mukeshkumar Dave
Anand Kanodia
Vipulkumar Modi
Ashok Mukand
|Shri. Ashok Mukand is Director - Nominee of State Bank of India of the Company with effect from September 14, 2015.
Shalu Bhandari
Alok Agarwal
|Mr. Alok Krishna Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. List of Directorships held in other companies - Laws Media Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Law College of India Pvt. Ltd., Wearit Global Ltd.
Madhav Apte
|Mr. Madhav L. Apte is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. He is an industrialist having interest in sugar business is associated with Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. as Director for over 33 years. A former Sheriff of Mumbai, he was also a former President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Bombay Chamber of Commerce, Cricket Club of India, Indian Sugar Mills Association, Member of the Indian Cotton Mills Federation and former Chairman of the Textiles Committee. He is currently the Chairman of the Apte Group of Companies and a Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. and Tata Asset Management Pvt. Ltd.
Ravindrakumar Ruia
|Mr. Ravindrakumar V. Ruia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. He is the Executive Director of the Dawn Mills Company Limited and is actively associated with the day-today affairs of Dawn Apparels Limited, subsidiary of the Dawn Mills Co. Ltd. as its Director. Mr. Ruia joined the Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd. in April 2001. He is also a Director of Special Paints Ltd., Sigma Paints (Karnataka) Ltd. apart from various other Ruia group companies. He is also Committee Member of The Bombay Mill owners' Association, Indian Cotton Mills Federation and Bombay Textile Research Association and is associated with various public charity trusts as Trustee.
D. Shukla
Basic Compensation
Kushagra Bajaj
|19,625,200
Ved Agrawal
|--
Kausik Adhikari
|--
Ashok Gupta
|12,288,800
Pradeep Parakh
|--
Mukeshkumar Dave
|--
Anand Kanodia
|--
Vipulkumar Modi
|--
Ashok Mukand
|--
Shalu Bhandari
|--
Alok Agarwal
|--
Madhav Apte
|--
Ravindrakumar Ruia
|--
D. Shukla
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
Kushagra Bajaj
|0
|0
Ved Agrawal
|0
|0
Kausik Adhikari
|0
|0
Ashok Gupta
|0
|0
Pradeep Parakh
|0
|0
Mukeshkumar Dave
|0
|0
Anand Kanodia
|0
|0
Vipulkumar Modi
|0
|0
Ashok Mukand
|0
|0
Shalu Bhandari
|0
|0
Alok Agarwal
|0
|0
Madhav Apte
|0
|0
Ravindrakumar Ruia
|0
|0
D. Shukla
|0
|0