Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BJKAS.IS)

BJKAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.48TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.02TL (-0.44%)
Prev Close
4.50TL
Open
4.64TL
Day's High
4.65TL
Day's Low
4.48TL
Volume
11,027,615
Avg. Vol
6,408,537
52-wk High
6.17TL
52-wk Low
3.71TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Fikret Orman

48 Chairman of the Board

Ahmet Urkmezgil

Vice Chairman of the Board

Deniz Atalay

Member of the Board

Erdal Torunogullari

Member of the Board

Ahmet Kilicoglu

Independent Member of the Board

Cenk Sumer

Independent Member of the Board

Ugur Sari

BJK Companies General Coordinator
Biographies

Name Description

Fikret Orman

Mr. Fikret Orman is Chairman of the Board of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi and Florida University. He is a partner of Esin Yapi.

Ahmet Urkmezgil

Mr. Ahmet Urkmezgil is Vice Chairman of the Board of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is also Chairman of the Board of Promat AS.

Deniz Atalay

Mr. Deniz Atalay is Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He is a businessman and Vice Chairman of the Board of SMS Gida Yonetim AS.

Erdal Torunogullari

Mr. Erdal Torunogullari is Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is Chairman of the Boards of Edelstall Turizm AS and Orkam AS, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Torunogullari Yatirim AS.

Ahmet Kilicoglu

Mr. Ahmet Kilicoglu is Independent Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is also Board Member of Vestel Elektronik, Vestel Beyaz Esya and Zorlu Enerji.

Cenk Sumer

Mr. Cenk Sumer is Independent Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is also Chairman of the Board of Profera Danismanlik AS.

Ugur Sari

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Fikret Orman

--

Ahmet Urkmezgil

--

Deniz Atalay

--

Erdal Torunogullari

--

Ahmet Kilicoglu

--

Cenk Sumer

--

Ugur Sari

--
Insider Trading

