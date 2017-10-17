Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (BJKAS.IS)
BJKAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.48TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.02TL (-0.44%)
Prev Close
4.50TL
Open
4.64TL
Day's High
4.65TL
Day's Low
4.48TL
Volume
11,027,615
Avg. Vol
6,408,537
52-wk High
6.17TL
52-wk Low
3.71TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Fikret Orman
|48
|Chairman of the Board
Ahmet Urkmezgil
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Deniz Atalay
|Member of the Board
Erdal Torunogullari
|Member of the Board
Ahmet Kilicoglu
|Independent Member of the Board
Cenk Sumer
|Independent Member of the Board
Ugur Sari
|BJK Companies General Coordinator
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Fikret Orman
|Mr. Fikret Orman is Chairman of the Board of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi and Florida University. He is a partner of Esin Yapi.
Ahmet Urkmezgil
|Mr. Ahmet Urkmezgil is Vice Chairman of the Board of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is also Chairman of the Board of Promat AS.
Deniz Atalay
|Mr. Deniz Atalay is Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He is a businessman and Vice Chairman of the Board of SMS Gida Yonetim AS.
Erdal Torunogullari
|Mr. Erdal Torunogullari is Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is Chairman of the Boards of Edelstall Turizm AS and Orkam AS, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Torunogullari Yatirim AS.
Ahmet Kilicoglu
|Mr. Ahmet Kilicoglu is Independent Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is also Board Member of Vestel Elektronik, Vestel Beyaz Esya and Zorlu Enerji.
Cenk Sumer
|Mr. Cenk Sumer is Independent Board Member of Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari AS. He is also Chairman of the Board of Profera Danismanlik AS.
Ugur Sari
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Fikret Orman
|--
Ahmet Urkmezgil
|--
Deniz Atalay
|--
Erdal Torunogullari
|--
Ahmet Kilicoglu
|--
Cenk Sumer
|--
Ugur Sari
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Fikret Orman
|0
|0
Ahmet Urkmezgil
|0
|0
Deniz Atalay
|0
|0
Erdal Torunogullari
|0
|0
Ahmet Kilicoglu
|0
|0
Cenk Sumer
|0
|0
Ugur Sari
|0
|0