Komercni Banka as (BKOM.PR)

Jean-Luc Parer Mr. Jean-Luc Andre Joseph Parer has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Komercni Banka as since May 1, 2013. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Komercni Banka as from September 27, 2012 until April 23, 2013. He joined Societe Generale (SG) in 1981 as Member of the inspection department. From 1991 until 2001 he worked as head of structured finance in the investment banking department. From 2001 until 2003, participated in the development of debt financing in the years 2003 and 2005 he was responsible for overseeing the activities of SG at debt capital market. In 2005 he became Deputy Director for global debt financing, and in 2008 also became Director of capital markets and finance. In 2009 he became Director of global finance and corporate and investment banking. He graduated with Master’s degree in Law from HEC business school (Hautes etudes commerciales).

Albert Le Dirac'h Mr. Albert Marie Le Dirac'h has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management and Executive Boards at Komercni Banka as since August 2, 2013. He has worked in the Societe Generale Group (SG) since 1980. After seven years of experience in SG Inspection, in 1987 he became Head of the Capital Markets Back Offices. In 1995, Mr. Le Dirac'h took over the position of Head of Human Resources Management in SG France. From 1999 to 2006, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Member of the Board of Directors for SGBT Luxembourg. At the same time, from 2001 to 2007, Mr. Le Dirac'h served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SG Private Banking Belgium. Upon returning to HR from 2006 to 2008 as Deputy Head of Human Resources of SG Group, he held for five years the position of CEO and Chairman of the Management Board at SG Morocco. Since 2009, Mr. Le Dirac'h has also served in the role of France’s Foreign Trade Counsellor. He graduated from Rennes University (Universite de Rennes) with a Diploma of Advanced Studies in Finance.

Libor Loefler Mr. Libor Loefler has served as Member of the Executive and Management Boards, Deputy CEO, Chief Administrative Officer at Komercni Banka as since 2015. Prior to this, he was Executive Director for Finance and Strategy and Member of the Executive Board from August 1, 2012. In his career, he worked at the Czechoslovak State Bank and at Investicni a postovni banka. In 1994 he joined Konsolidacni banka as Finance Director, and served as its Chief Executive Officer in 1998 and 1999. Since 1999, he has been with Komercni banka, between 2002 and 2006 as Head of Financial Management (ALM, taxes, group financial management). Between 2006 and 2010, he held the position of Vice Chairman of the Management Board at Modra pyramida stavebni sporitelna. Afterwards, since 2010, he has been Deputy Executive Director for Strategy and Finance at Komercni banka. He is a member of Faktoring KB’s Supervisory Board. Mr. Libor Loefler is a graduate of the University of Economics, Prague.

Vladimir Jerabek Mr. Vladimir Jerabek has served as Member of the Management Board for Distribution, Member of the Executive Board at Komercni Banka as since June 1, 2008. He has worked as Financial Director in the banking and industrial sectors, including such companies as Zetor as. He joined Komercni banka as in 1998 and he held managerial positions of Branch Manager of Brno branch, Region Manager and, since 2007, Executive Director for the Distribution Network. He graduated from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Department of Economics and Management at Vysioke uceni technicke in Brno and acquired his MBA at Nottingham Trent University.

Jan Pokorny Mr. Jan Pokorny has been Member of the Management Board for Structured Finance, Investment Banking and Top Corporations, Member of the Executive Board at Komercni banka, a.s. since August 2, 2016. Prior to this, he was Executive Director for Structured Financing, Member of the Executive Board. He has worked for the Komercni banka Financial Group since 1991, initially in the field of capital markets and later in KB´s local office in London as an expert in investment banking. Having returned to the Czech Republic, he became Vice President of the managing board of Investicni kapitalova spolecnost Komercni banky (KB Investment Capital Co.) and worked as Executive Manager of the distribution network in 2003-2005 and First Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe, SG Private Banking SA, Switzerland in 2006-2009. He was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Manager of Modra pyramida stavebni sporitelna, a.s. in 2010. He is a graduate of the Czech Technical University, Prague, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, and later took a postgraduate programme at the University of Economics, Prague, major in Economics and Management.

Peter Palecka Mr. Peter Palecka has served as Member of the Executive and Management Boards, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary at Komercni Banka as since October 5, 2001 (reelected on October 7, 2009). He served as Head of the Strategic Planning Department at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Trade, and from 1990 to 1992, he served as Head of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department. From 1992 to 1994, he served as Czechoslovakia's and later the Czech Republic's standing representative in GATT, and in 1995, he served as the Czech Republic's standing representative in WTO. Since 1995, he has also been serving as an arbiter on international panels dealing with trade disputes between the European Union, the United States, Canada and other countries. He joined Komercni Banka in 1998, accepting the position of Head of the Financial Group and Privatization Strategy Department, where he served until October 1999. On October 13, 1999, Komercni Banka Supervisory Board elected him to the Board of Directors where he was mainly responsible for the Bank's strategy and privatization. In April 2000, he was appointed Vice Chairman and First Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He graduated from the Business College of Ekonomicka Univerzita v Bratislave in 1982.

Giovanni Soma Mr. Giovanni Luca Soma has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Komercni Banka as since May 1, 2013. He holds MBA degree and is graduate of the University of Turin (Universita degli Studi di Torino), and a graduate of LUISS University (Libera Universita Internazionale degli Studi Sociali Guido Carli) with a degree in business economics. From 1984 to 1989, he was the manager of Arthur Young Consulting in Rome, Italy. From 1989 to 1994, he worked with Deloitte & Touche Consulting in Milan, Italy. Between 1994 and 1997, he served as Sales and International Services Director of Hyperion Software Inc. Between 1997 and 1998, he served as managing director of GE Capital Insurance and, subsequently between 1998 and 1999, as Corporate Sales Director for Italy in GE Capital. From 1999 to 2000, he served as CEO of Dial Italia (Barclays Group). Between 2000 and 2005 he served as CEO of ALD Automotive, between 2002 and 2008 as Group Regional Director and Deputy CEO of the ALD Automotive Group, and between 2008 and 2011 as CEO of the ALD Automotive Group. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ALD International, France (since 2011), as CEO of SG Consumer Finance, France (since 2010), and as Deputy Head of BHFM, International Retail Banking (since 2012). Since 2013, he has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KB.

Sylva Florikova Ms. Sylva Florikova has been Executive Director for Internal Audit and Member of the Executive Board at Komercni Banka as since April 1, 2014. She began her career at Ceskoslovenska obchodni banka and at Komercni banka in the area of international payments. She also worked at the Czech National Bank where she was responsible for relations with the International Monetary Fund. From 1997, she worked in CNB’s Banking Supervision.

Patrice Begue Mr. Patrice Begue is Member of the Executive Board, Executive Director for Retail Banking at Komercni Banka as since 2014. Prior to this, he was Deputy Executive Director for Distribution Network for Retail and Member of the Executive Board at the Company.

Slawomir Komonski Mr. Slawomir Komonski serves as Executive Director for Investment Banking and Member of the Executive Board at Komercni Banka as. He previously performed functions associated with money market in the Polish banks. From 2000 to 2010 he worked in Societe Generale Warsaw Branch leadership positions in capital markets services. He graduated from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie.

Jana Svabenska Ms. Jana Svabenska has served as Member of the Executive Board, Executive Director for Transaction and Payment Services at Komercni Banka as since 2013. Prior to this, she was Executive Director for Operations and Member of the Executive Board at Komercni Banka as. Since October 2000 she has been working in the Company as Head of Financing and trade since January 2007 as Director of the Division of Trade and Export Financing. She graduated from Vysoka skola ekonomicka v Praze in Economics. She completed also a postgraduate studies.

Laurent Goutard Mr. Laurent Goutard has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Komercni Banka as since May 1, 2013. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Komercni Banka as till September 9, 2009. He joined the Company in September 2004 as Vice Chairman of Board of Directors and Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He has been with Societe Generale since 1986, where he worked in Societe Generale's general inspection until 1993. Between 1993 and 1998, he held managerial positions and worked for corporations in the French distribution network and in 1998 was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques, a Societe Generale subsidiary in Morocco. He later became Chairman of the Board of Directors, and stayed in that position until June 2004. He graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in June 1982 and from Universite Paris Dauphine in June 1984.

Pavel Jelinek Mr. Pavel Jelinek has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employees' Representative at Komercni Banka as since June 1, 2013. He completed studies at the Secondary School of Economics in Chrudim. In 1993, he began working at the Company in various positions in cash processing (as a warden, ATM operator, cashier, deputy manager of cash section). Beginning in 2002, he was commercial clerk, and later he was a relationship manager for individuals, a relationship manager for small businesses and a team leader. Until the end of 2013, he was relationship manager for top small business clients, and since 2014 he has been a relationship manager for corporations. He has been member of trade unions at KB since his arrival to KB. Since 1994, he has represented employees as chairman of the union’s local unit in Pardubice, and at the same time he has been a member of the all-company committee of trade unions at KB. Since 2011, he has been member of the union’s negotiating team for collective negotiation with the employer.

Borivoj Kacena Mr. Borivoj Kacena has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Komercni Banka as since April 29, 2008. He is also Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Company. In 1966, he started to work for Stavby silnic a zeleznic np (SSZ), where he held various positions. From 1978, he worked in SSZ as Director of its branch office, and from 1983 as Director of the organization Investor of Transport Construction for metro and urban road construction within the Prague Public Transit Company. He became Director of the state enterprise SSZ in November 1988 and its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board in 1992. From 2007 to April 2008, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of SSZ. Mr. Kacena graduated from the Civil Engineering Faculty at Ceske vysoke uceni technicke v Praze.

Petr Laube Mr. Petr Laube has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Komercni Banka as since October 8, 2001. He is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. From 1974 to 1991, he worked in Polytechna, a foreign trade company for technical co-operation. From 1991 to 1992, he was at Deutsche Bank AG in Nuremberg. Between 1992 and 1993, he worked for Lafarge Coppee, Paris, and since 1993 he has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lafarge Cement as, Prague. From 2005, he served as Director of the Segment of Electricity, Gas, Liquid Fuels and SG&A at Lafarge SA, Paris. From January 2007 he was Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Cement as in Ukraine. He has been retired since December 2009. Mr. Laube graduated in Foreign Trade from Vysoka skola ekonomicka v Praze.

Dana Neubauerova Ms. Dana Neubauerova has served as Member of the Supervisory Board, Employees' Representative at Komercni Banka as since May 29, 2009. She has been working in Komercni banka as (formerly State Bank of Czechoslovakia) since 1984. She gradually passed through a number of positions from data acquisition to liquidation worker, and then from 1991 to 1998 she worked as Head of the Services Department. From June 1998 to 2002, she worked in a position relating to transactions with entrepreneurs and until 2006 as the Bank Advisers Team Leader. From March 1, 2006 she was appointed Director of the Havlickuv Brod branch, and then was Director of the Level 2 Havlickuv Brod branch from October 1, 2008. She has been Director of the Level 2 Jihlava branch since July 1, 2009. She has been a Union Member since joining Komercni banka as, and she served as Chairwoman of the Trade Union in Havlickuv Brod from 1990 to June 2008.

Karel Pribil Dr. Karel Pribil has served as Member of the Supervisory Board, Employees' Representative at Komercni Banka as since May 29, 2009. Since joining Komercni Banka as in 1993, he has worked in various positions at headquarters - first as Specialist Officer, then in 1995 in internal services, and from 2003 as Asset Management Specialist. Since March 1, 2006 he has held the office of Chairman of the Trade Union Committee and has been Member of other union bodies. He has been a union member since joining Komercni Banka as and Chairman of the CKB Trade Union and Member of KB’s Trade Union Committee since the mid-1990s. Dr. Pribil defended his doctoral thesis in 1986 at the Faculty of Education at Univerzita Karlova v Praze.