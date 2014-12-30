Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP.TO)

Name Description

Ian Bourne Mr. Ian A. Bourne is Independent Chairman of the Board of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Mr. Bourne was TransAlta Corporation’s Executive Vice President from January 1998 to December 2006. From January 1998 to December 2005, Mr. Bourne was the Chief Financial Officer of TransAlta and was responsible for all financial policy, planning and reporting, as well as tax, treasury and risk management planning and implementation. Mr. Bourne has completed the Directors Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has received his ICD.D designation.

R. Randall MacEwen Mr. R. Randall MacEwen is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Mr. MacEwen has extensive executive-level experience in the clean energy sector. He served as executive vice-president of Stuart Energy Systems Corp., an on-site hydrogen production company, as chief executive officer of Solar Integrated Technologies Inc., a manufacturer and installer of commercial solar systems, and as founder and managing director of NextCleanTech LLC, a clean energy consulting firm. In these roles, Mr. MacEwen has demonstrated an ability to clearly define strategy and focus, to deliver strong performance from his management teams and to drive growth and profitability in complex clean energy markets. He holds an honours BA from York University and a bachelor of law from the University of Western Ontario.

Anthony Guglielmin Mr. Anthony Robert Guglielmin is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Formerly SVP Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Canada Line Rapid Transit Inc. (2005 to 2009). Mr. Guglielmin is a Chartered Financial Analyst with BA and MBA degrees from McGill University in Montreal.

Paul Cass Mr. Paul Cass is Vice President, Chief Operations Officer of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Formerly he was Vice President - Operations. He was also the Director, Operations of Ballard.

Christopher Guzy Dr. Christopher J. Guzy is Vice President, Chief Technical Officer of Ballard Power Systems Inc. He holds Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University and a Doctorate degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of New Mexico

Robert Campbell Mr. Robert W. Campbell is Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the company. He was most recently President and CEO of SoloPower Systems, Inc., an innovativePortland, Oregonmanufacturer of photovoltaic technology. Prior to SoloPower his career included: SVP of Business Development at Energy Conversion Devices and Solar Integrated Technologies in the U.S.; EVP of Sales and Marketing at Hydrogenics inOntario, Canada; senior leadership roles at several construction and power generation companies inOntario, Canada. Mr. Campbell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering at Queen's University and an MBA in finance and marketing atYork University's Schulich School of Business. He is a licensed Professional Engineer with the Professional Engineers Association of Ontario.

Steven Karaffa Mr. Steven Karaffa is Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Formerly SVP of Corning Incorporated (2013-2014), SVP, Global Carrier Network Sales & Marketing of Corning Cable Systems (2013-2013) and President & CEO of Corning Gilbert (2009-2012).

Kerry Hillier Mr. Kerry B. Hillier is the Corporate Secretary of Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Duy-Loan Le Ms. Duy-Loan (Zee-Lon) T. Le serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Le began her career at Texas Instruments as a memory design engineer. She subsequently held senior leadership roles that involved successful growth of numerous TI businesses around the globe, including China. As a senior fellow at Texas Instruments, she was responsible for technology readiness and operational execution of the company's multibillion-dollar embedded processing business, including overseeing the definition of technology requirements, directing technology qualifications, leading critical product ramp and high-volume production, and managing internal execution. Ms. Le is recognized as an NACD board leadership fellow. Along with her board positions at National Instruments and eSilicon, Ms. Le also serves on the engineering advisory board at the University of Texas's Cockrell College of Engineering, where she had earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering (magna cum laude), and on the executive board for the University of Houston's Bauer College of Business, where she had earned an MBA degree. Ms. Le is also a founding member and board director at the Mona Foundation and at the Sunflower Mission, organizations that provide educational opportunities for underprivileged children around the world. As a professional engineer, Ms. Le also holds 24 patents.

Marty Neese Mr. Marty T. Neese is Director of the Company. Mr. Neese has served as chief operating officer of SunPower, a $2.5-billion vertically integrated solar energy company, since 2008. At SunPower, Mr. Neese is responsible for global operations and supply chain, as well as research and development (R&D). Prior to joining SunPower in 2008, Mr. Neese served as executive vice-president of worldwide operations at Flextronics International, executive vice-president of operations at Selectron Corp., and vice-president of worldwide program management and sales operations at Sanmina-SCI Corp. Mr. Neese also served in the U.S. military for five years, reaching the rank of captain. Mr. Neese serves on the boards of SunPower Foundation and AUOSP, a Malaysian solar cell manufacturing joint venture with AUO Optronics, and was formerly on the board of Huaxia CPV (Inner Mongolia) Power Co. Ltd. He is also a member of the Circular Economy USA board of trustees. Mr. Neese graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS degree and from the University of Florida with an MBA degree.

Janet Woodruff Ms. Janet P. Woodruff serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Woodruff is a corporate director and was most recently the acting chief executive officer of the Transportation Investment Corp. until 2015. She previously served in executive roles in the power utility and health sectors with BC Hydro, B.C. Transmission Corp. and Vancouver Coastal Health, overseeing major capital investment programs, technology deployment and operational transformation. Her career began at Ernst & Young in Toronto, followed by executive leadership positions in finance, risk management and strategic operations in the Westcoast Energy group of companies. Ms. Woodruff earned an honours bachelor of science degree at the University of Western Ontario and an MBA at York University. She is a fellow chartered professional accountant and also holds the ICDD designation. Ms. Woodruff is currently a board member of: Keyera Corp., where she sits on the health, safety and environment committee; Altus Group Ltd., where she sits on the audit committee; Capstone Infrastructure Corp., where she is chair of the audit committee; and FortisBC, where she is member of the audit committee. Ms. Woodruff is a member of the Institute of Corporate Director's B.C. chapter executive. She has previously served on a number of other public and non-profit boards. Ms. Woodruff currently resides in Vancouver, where Ballard's headquarters are also located.

Douglas Hayhurst Mr. Douglas P. Hayhurst is Independent Director of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Mr. Hayhurst was an executive with IBM Canada Business Consulting Services and a Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers Management Consultants. Prior to that, Mr. Hayhurst held various senior executive management roles with Price Waterhouse including National Deputy Managing Partner (Toronto) and Managing Partner for British Columbia (Vancouver). Mr. Hayhurst received a Fellowship (FCA) from the Institutes of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia and of Ontario. He has completed the Directors Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has received his ICD.D designation.

Edwin Kilroy Mr. Edwin J. Kilroy is Independent Director of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Mr. Kilroy has been the Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail Technologies Inc. since November 2012. Previously, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Symcor Inc. from January 2005 to November 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Kilroy was the Chief Executive Officer of IBM Canada Ltd. from April 2001 to January 2005.

James Roche Mr. James N. Roche is Independent Director of Ballard Power Systems Inc., since 1 April 2015. Mr. Roche is President and Chief Executive Officer of Stratford Managers Corporation (management consulting services), a position he has held since 2008. Prior to that, Mr. Roche was President and Chief Executive Officer of CMC Microsystems (microsystem research and commercialization) from 2006 to 2007; and President and Chief Executive Officer of Tundra Semiconductor Corporation (semiconductors) from 1995 to 2006.

Carol Stephenson Ms. Carol M. Stephenson is Independent Director of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Ms. Stephenson’s principal occupation is corporate director. Previously, she was the Dean of the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario from 2003 until 2013. Prior to that, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lucent Technologies Canada from 1999 to 2003. Ms. Stephenson was invested as an Officer into the Order of Canada in 2010.

David Sutcliffe Mr. David B. Sutcliffe is Independent Director of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Mr. Sutcliffe was the Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Wireless, Inc. from May 1995 to October 2005. From May 2001 to April 2005, he was also the Chair of the Board of Sierra Wireless, Inc. He has completed the Directors Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has received his ICD.D designation.