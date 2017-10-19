Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS)

Name Description

Sharad Upasani Mr. Sharad Upasani is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Blue Dart Express Limited. He holds Masters in Commerce and LLB from Mumbai University and also holds MBA degree from USA. He is now giving Consultancy on Corporate Law matters and acts as Arbitrator in corporate disputes.

Yogesh Dhingra Mr. Yogesh Dhingra is the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Tushar Gunderia Mr. Tushar Gunderia is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Head - Legal and Compliance of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Anil Khanna Mr. Anil Khanna is Managing Director, Executive Director of Blue Dart Express Limited. He is a graduate from the St. Stephen's College, Delhi and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from UBS, Chandigarh. Mr. Khanna has 32 years of experience in industries and has been with Blue Dart for 20 years. He took over as the Managing Director in 2007 and since then has led the organisation with clear strategic vision, focus on customers and inclusive execution of customer centric value propositions, thereby consolidating Blue Dart's leadership position in the market place.

Barttanu Das Mr. Barttanu Kumar Das is the Head - Human Resources of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Aneel Gambhir Mr. Aneel J. Gambhir is the Head - Internal Audit of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Ketan Kulkarni Mr. Ketan Kulkarni is the Head - Marketing, Corp. Communication & Sustainability of theBlue Dart Express Limited.

Gopinath Menon Mr. Gopinath Menon is the Head - South 2 Region of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Vikash Mohan Mr. Vikash Mohan is the Head - Ground Operations of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Michael Pereira Mr. Michael Pereira is the Head - Air Operations of the Blue Dart Express Limited.

Vaidhyanathan Iyer Mr. Vaidhyanathan N. Iyer is the Director of the Blue Dart Express Limited.He was the Vice President - Corporate Accounts of the company.