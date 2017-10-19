Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS)
BLDT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,105.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs11.65 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs4,093.35
Open
Rs4,114.00
Day's High
Rs4,170.00
Day's Low
Rs4,076.95
Volume
795
Avg. Vol
9,003
52-wk High
Rs5,300.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,830.00
Summary
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Sharad Upasani
2007
Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Yogesh Dhingra
2014
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
Tushar Gunderia
2009
Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Head - Legal and Compliance
|
Anil Khanna
57
2007
Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Barttanu Das
2009
Head - Human Resources
|
Amod Dasgupta
2009
Head - East Region
|
Aneel Gambhir
2010
Head - Internal Audit
|
Ketan Kulkarni
2008
Head - Marketing, Corp. Communication & Sustainability
|
K. Gopa Kumar
2009
Head - South 1 Region
|
Balfour Manuel
2009
Head - West 1 Region
|
Gopinath Menon
2009
Head - South 2 Region
|
Vikash Mohan
2012
Head - Ground Operations
|
Arun Nangpal
2009
Head - Customer Service
|
Michael Pereira
2012
Head - Air Operations
|
Samir Shah
2009
Head - West 2 Region
|
Sukhwinder Singh
2013
Head, North Region
|
M. Basappa
Director
|
Vaidhyanathan Iyer
2008
Director
|
Thomas Kipp
2014
Additional Director
|
Tulsi Mirchandaney
2017
Additional Director
|
Malcolm Monteiro
62
2007
Non Independent Non-Executive Director
|
M. McMahon
72
2016
Independent Director
|
Narendra Sarda
71
2015
Independent Director
Biographies
Name
Description
|
Sharad Upasani
Mr. Sharad Upasani is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Blue Dart Express Limited. He holds Masters in Commerce and LLB from Mumbai University and also holds MBA degree from USA. He is now giving Consultancy on Corporate Law matters and acts as Arbitrator in corporate disputes.
|
Yogesh Dhingra
Mr. Yogesh Dhingra is the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer of the Blue Dart Express Limited.
|
Tushar Gunderia
Mr. Tushar Gunderia is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary & Head - Legal and Compliance of the Blue Dart Express Limited.
|
Anil Khanna
Mr. Anil Khanna is Managing Director, Executive Director of Blue Dart Express Limited. He is a graduate from the St. Stephen's College, Delhi and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from UBS, Chandigarh. Mr. Khanna has 32 years of experience in industries and has been with Blue Dart for 20 years. He took over as the Managing Director in 2007 and since then has led the organisation with clear strategic vision, focus on customers and inclusive execution of customer centric value propositions, thereby consolidating Blue Dart's leadership position in the market place.
|
Barttanu Das
Mr. Barttanu Kumar Das is the Head - Human Resources of the Blue Dart Express Limited.
|
Aneel Gambhir
Mr. Aneel J. Gambhir is the Head - Internal Audit of the Blue Dart Express Limited.
|
Ketan Kulkarni
Mr. Ketan Kulkarni is the Head - Marketing, Corp. Communication & Sustainability of theBlue Dart Express Limited.
|
Gopinath Menon
Mr. Gopinath Menon is the Head - South 2 Region of the Blue Dart Express Limited.
|
Vikash Mohan
Mr. Vikash Mohan is the Head - Ground Operations of the Blue Dart Express Limited.
|
Michael Pereira
Mr. Michael Pereira is the Head - Air Operations of the Blue Dart Express Limited.
|
Vaidhyanathan Iyer
Mr. Vaidhyanathan N. Iyer is the Director of the Blue Dart Express Limited.He was the Vice President - Corporate Accounts of the company.
|
Malcolm Monteiro
Mr. Malcolm Monteiro is Non Independent Non-Executive Director of Blue Dart Express Limited. He has been appointed as a Member of the Audit Committee with effect from December 23, 2008.
|
Narendra Sarda
Basic Compensation
Name
Fiscal Year Total
|
Sharad Upasani
--
|
Yogesh Dhingra
--
|
Tushar Gunderia
--
|
Anil Khanna
--
|
Barttanu Das
--
|
Amod Dasgupta
--
|
Aneel Gambhir
--
|
Ketan Kulkarni
--
|
K. Gopa Kumar
--
|
Balfour Manuel
--
|
Gopinath Menon
--
|
Vikash Mohan
--
|
Arun Nangpal
--
|
Michael Pereira
--
|
Samir Shah
--
|
Sukhwinder Singh
--
|
M. Basappa
--
|
Vaidhyanathan Iyer
--
|
Thomas Kipp
--
|
Tulsi Mirchandaney
--
|
Malcolm Monteiro
--
|
M. McMahon
--
|
Narendra Sarda
--
As Of
Options Compensation
Name
Options
Value
|
Sharad Upasani
0
0
|
Yogesh Dhingra
0
0
|
Tushar Gunderia
0
0
|
Anil Khanna
0
0
|
Barttanu Das
0
0
|
Amod Dasgupta
0
0
|
Aneel Gambhir
0
0
|
Ketan Kulkarni
0
0
|
K. Gopa Kumar
0
0
|
Balfour Manuel
0
0
|
Gopinath Menon
0
0
|
Vikash Mohan
0
0
|
Arun Nangpal
0
0
|
Michael Pereira
0
0
|
Samir Shah
0
0
|
Sukhwinder Singh
0
0
|
M. Basappa
0
0
|
Vaidhyanathan Iyer
0
0
|
Thomas Kipp
0
0
|
Tulsi Mirchandaney
0
0
|
Malcolm Monteiro
0
0
|
M. McMahon
0
0
|
Narendra Sarda
0
0