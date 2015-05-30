Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)

Name Description

Laurence Nestadt Mr. Laurence Michael Nestadt is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Blue Label Telecoms Ltd., He has over 40 years’ experience in his long and successful corporate career, both in South Africa and internationally. Larry is a co-founder and former executive director of Investec Bank Limited. He assisted in the creation and strategic development of a number of listed companies such as Capital Alliance Holdings Limited, Super Group Limited, Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited, SIB Holdings Limited and Global Capital Limited. He is the past chairman on each of the boards of these companies. Larry has also served on the board of directors of Softline Limited, JCI Limited and Abacus Technologies Holdings Limited. He was a former director of a number of non-listed companies, internationally and locally, viz, Stenham Limited (UK) and Prefsure Life Limited (Aus). Currently, Larry holds various directorships and is executive chairman of Global Capital Proprietary Limited, and chairman of Melrose Motor Investments, Moregolf Proprietary Limited, SellDirect Marketing Proprietary Limited and National Airways Corporation Proprietary Limited. Larry is a respected senior member of the South African business community and his strategic vision, guidance and experience contribute significantly to the Board and its deliberations.

Brett Levy Mr. Brett Marlon Levy is Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Blue Label Telecoms Ltd., He has an impressive entrepreneurial history having founded and operated many small businesses in the early 1990s. He has been involved across a wide range of industries, including the distribution of fast-moving consumer goods and insurance replacements for electronic goods. Brett’s business achievements have secured a number of prestigious nominations and awards, including the ABSA Bank Jewish Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2003) and the ABSA Jewish Business Achiever Non-Listed Company Award (2007), which he won jointly with his brother Mark. Brett was nominated as an Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur SA Finalist for 2007. In 2010 he received the Liberty Life Award for a Remarkable Success Story in the David Awards and was a finalist in the Top Young Entrepreneur category of the African Access National Business Awards. In 2011 he shared with Mark the Top Entrepreneur accolade in the African Access National Business Awards. Brett is a director of various companies, including some local and global Group companies.

Mark Levy Mr. Mark Steven Levy is Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Blue Label Telecoms Ltd., He graduated with a BCompt degree from UNISA in 1993. After some years as a commodities trader, he decided to pursue a goal of becoming an entrepreneur, which skill and strength he has applied over the past several years in spearheading Blue Label’s impressive organic and acquisitive growth and international expansion. Together with his brother Brett, Mark won the ABSA Jewish Business Achiever Non-Listed Company Award (2007). He was nominated as an Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur SA Finalist for 2007. In 2010 Mark was voted Top IT Personality of the year by ITWeb and was a finalist in the Top Young Entrepreneur category of the African Access National Business Awards. In 2011 he shared with Brett the Top Entrepreneur accolade in the African Access National Business Awards. Mark is a director of various companies, including some local and global Group companies.

Dean Suntup Mr. Dean A. Suntup has been appointed as Financial Director, Director of Blue Label Telecoms Limited. effective 14 November 2013. He is no longer Financial Director – South African Distribution of the Company on 14 November 2013. He holds BCom (Wits) Hons (UNISA), CA(SA). Dean completed his articles with PwC where he assisted in the audits of various large corporations and multi-nationals. After qualifying as a chartered accountant he remained on as an assistant manager at PwC for a number of months until he joined BSC Technologies Proprietary Limited, a business that was established by the Levy brothers. He assumed the position of financial director of BSC Technologies Proprietary Limited from August 2003 to March 2005 until he was transferred to TPC where he assumed the position of Financial Director.

Janine van Eden Ms. Janine van Eden is the Group Company Secretary of Blue Label Telecoms Ltd., She holds BProc. LLB (RAU).

Kevin Ellerine Mr. Kevin M. Ellerine is Non-Executive Director of Blue Label Telecoms Limited., He holds National diploma in Company Administration. He joined the business, Ellerine Holdings, in January 1991 as merchandise manager. In 1993 he became property manager of Ellerine Bros. (Proprietary) Limited, and was appointed managing director of the property division in 2000, a position he still holds today. He sits on the boards of the property and private equity companies in which Ellerine Bros. is invested. Kevin’s all-round business skill and acumen contribute to board and committee deliberations of the group. Kevin is a director of various other companies, including some Group subsidiaries.

Gary Harlow Mr. Gary David Harlow is Independent Non-Executive Director of Blue Label Telecoms Ltd., He holds BBusSci (Hons) (UCT), FCMA, CGMA, CA(SA). Gary graduated from the University of Cape Town in 1979, qualifying as a Chartered Accountant (SA) in 1982, an associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK) in 1983 and as a fellow chartered management accountant (UK) in 1996. His career was forged in merchant banking. In the early 1990s he was an adviser to the African National Congress and in 1992 was instrumental in the creation of Thebe Investment Corporation. Gary served as joint chief executive officer of Msele Corporate and Merchant Bank, South Africa’s first blackcontrolled merchant bank. In 1996 Gary was appointed group chief executive officer of Unihold Limited, where he remains executive chairman. He led its transition from an engineering conglomerate to an international IT and telecommunications group, followed by a delisting through a management buyout. Gary continues to serve on numerous private and public company boards and is currently an independent non-executive director of Mvelaserve Limited and chairman of its audit, risk and compliance committee. He is also chairman and/or director of various Group subsidiaries.

Phuti Mahanyele Ms. Phuti Mahanyele is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is the Executive Chairperson of Sigma Capital an Investment Holding Company. She is the former CEO of Shanduka Group and serves on the board of Comair and Reunert. She further serves on the advisory Board of Stellenbosch University and chairs the Bain Academy which supports professionals in corporate Africa.

Joe Mthimunye Mr. Joe S. Mthimunye is Independent Non-Executive Director of Blue Label Telecoms Ltd., He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1993. In 1996, he co-founded Gobodo Incorporated, an accounting practice with eight other partners which in time became the biggest black accounting firm in South Africa. In 1999, he led a management buy-out of Gobodo Corporate Finance from the accounting firm and re-branded it as AloeCap (Proprietary) Limited. He is currently executive chairman of AloeCap. He also serves on the board of directors of Invicta Limited and all the non-listed companies in which AloeCap Private Equity is invested. he holds BCompt Hons/CTA (UNISA), CA(SA).