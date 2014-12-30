Boralex Inc (BLX.TO)

Name Description

Alain Ducharme Mr. Alain Ducharme serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Patrick Lemaire Mr. Patrick Lemaire is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Boralex Inc. He was previously Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (Containerboard) for Norampac Inc. Mr. Lemaire graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Université Laval (Québec).

Jean-Francois Thibodeau Mr. Jean-Francois Thibodeau is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Boralex Inc., since October 6, 2003. From November 2001 until he joined Boralex, Mr. Thibodeau was Vice-President and Treasurer of CAE Inc. Previously, Mr. Thibodeau served as Treasurer for Transcontinental Group Ltd. from January 1999 to November 2001.

Pascal Hurtubise Mr. Pascal Hurtubise serves as Vice President, Corporate Secretary, Chief Legal Officer of the Company. Mr. Hurtubise holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Université de Montréal and has been a member of the Quebec Bar since 2003. He joined Boralex's legal team in 2005, after beginning his career at the law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP. In 2012, he became Director, Legal Affairs of Boralex, in which role he was managing a part of the legal team and lead numerous complex acquisition and financing transactions in North America.

Hugues Girardin Mr. Hugues Girardin is Vice President - Development of the company. Mr. Hugues Girardin who served from January 2008 to September 2012 as General Manager, Development.

Patrick Decostre Mr. Patrick Decostre is General Manager of Boralex Europe S.A., a subsidiary of Boralex Inc. He has been a senior executive of the Corporation since December 2003. Formerly, he was responsible for projects at Industélec Services, a subsidiary of EDF, from October 1999 to August 2001.

Michelle Samson-Doel Mrs. Michelle Samson-Doel, CPA, CA, ICD. D, is an Independent Director of Boralex Inc. She is President of Samson-Doel Group Ltd., an investment holding company, and is also a corporate director. From 1982 to 2001, she held numerous executive positions within Multi- Marques Inc., a corporation operating in the bakery industry, including executive chair of the board of directors and Vice President of business development. Ms. Samson-Doel has been a CPA, CA since 1982 and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and Finance from the University of Toronto. She successfully completed the Rotman School of Management Corporate Director Certification Program and holds ICD.D Designation by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Richard Lemaire Mr. Richard Lemaire is Director of Boralex Inc. He is Richard Lemaire has been President of Séchoirs Kingsey Falls Inc., a company specialized in wood drying, since 2000. Mr. Lemaire has also been the President of R.S.P. Energie Inc., a power generation company, since October 2014.

Germain Benoit Mr. Germain Benoit, CPA, CA, is an Independent Director of Boralex Inc. Germain Benoit has been, since 2010, chair of the Board of Capital Benoit Inc., an investment company, and served as President of this company from 1990 to 2010. Mr. Benoit is a CPA, CA and holds a Master of Science degree in administration (accounting option) from the University of Sherbrooke and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (M.B.A.) from HEC Montréal.

Edward Kernaghan Mr. Edward H. Kernaghan is an Independent Director of Boralex Inc. Mr. Edward H. Kernaghan, Ontario (Canada), is President of Principia Research Inc., a research and investment holding company, and of Kernwood Ltd., an investment holding company. He is also Executive Vice President of Kernaghan Partners/Laurantian Bank Securities, a brokerage firm. He has been a director of Boralex since 2006 and is a member of the Corporate Governance Committee. Edward H. Kernaghan is the son of Edward J. Kernaghan who beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 5,245,400 Class A Shares of the Corporation, being approximately 11% of the issued and outstanding shares. Edward H. Kernaghan beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 6,700 of the previously mentioned 5,245,400 Class A Shares of the Corporation. Edward H. Kernaghan holds a Master of Science Degree from the University of Toronto. He is President of Principia Research Inc., a research and investment holding company, and of Kernwood Ltd, an investment holding company. Mr. Kernaghan is also Senior Investment Advisor of Kernaghan & Partners Ltd., a brokerage firm.

Yves Rheault Mr. Yves Rheault is an Independent Director of Boralex Inc. Mr. Rheault is a corporate director and consultant. He acts as consultant to the Caisse de depot et placement du Québec and PSP Investments in the field of energy and infrastructure and serves on the board of directors of several corporations, including Hydrosolution Ltd., Intragaz Inc., Roland Boulanger & Cie, ltée, H2O Power Inc., Ezeflow Inc. and Fluxys SA. Mr. Rheault held executive positions in various companies operating in the field of energy. Notably, he was chair of the board of directors of Gaz Metro for 8 years. He served as Vice President, Business Development of Boralex from 1997 to 2002. Mr. Rheault graduated from the University of Montréal with a degree in finance and administration.

Alain-Pierre Rheaume Mr. Alain Rheaume is an Independent Director of Boralex Inc. Mr. Rhéaume is Co-founder and Managing Partner of Trio Capital Inc., a private investment company. He is also a corporate director. Mr. Rheaume has more than 25 years of experience holding senior executive positions in the public and private sectors. In 1996, he joined Microcell Telecommunications Inc. as Chief Financial Officer. Subsequently, he held positions as President and Chief Executive Officer of Microcell PCS (2001 to 2003) and President and Chief Operating Officer of Microcell Solutions Inc. (2003 to 2004). Until June 2005, he was Executive Vice President, Rogers Wireless Inc., and President of Fido Solutions Inc. (a division of Rogers Wireless Inc.), positions to which he was named when Microcell Telecommunications Inc. was acquired by Rogers in 2004. From 1974 to 1996, he was employed by the Québec Ministry of Finance and served as Associate Deputy Minister of Finance from 1988 to 1992 and as Deputy Minister from 1992 to 1996. A graduate of Laval University, Mr. Rhéaume holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration and Business (finance and economy).