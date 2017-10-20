Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur SA (BMCE.CS)

Name Description

Othman Benjelloun Mr. Othman Benjelloun serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA. Additionally, he is also Chairman of the Strategic Committee of the Company. During his professional career, he was also Director of Maghebail and Espirito Santo Financial Group SA. Mr. Benjelloun obtained a degree in engineering from Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne.

Mohamed Bennani Mr. Mohamed Bennani has served as Director of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA since 2011. He is also Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Bank of Africa of the Company.

Amine Bouabid Mr. Amine Bouabid serves as Director of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA and Chairman of the Management Board of Salafin (Ste) SA of the Company. Additionally, he is also Chairman of the Management Board of Credit a la Consommation division of the Company.

Izzeddine Guessous Mr. Azeddine Guessous serves as Representative of RMA WATANYA on the Board of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA. Additionally, he is Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Maghrebail subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Guessous is also Vice Chairman of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He is Chairman of the Group Audit and Internal Control Committee of the Company, as well as Member, Representative of RMA Watanya on the Bank Audit and Internal Control Committee of the Company. During his professional career, he was also Director of Lydec, Samir SA and Sonasid as well.

Youssef Benkirane Mr. Youssef Benkirane serves as Chairman of the Management Board of BMCE Capital Bourse of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA. He is also Vice Chairman of BMCE Capital Bourse.

Ibrahim Benjelloun-Touimi Mr. Brahim Benjelloun-Touimi has been Appointed Managing Director, Director of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA since March 2010. He is also Chairman of the General Management Committee, Vice Chairman of the Senior Credit Committee and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMCE Capital S.A and Salafin (Ste) SA-subsidiaries of the Company. He holds a number of functions in entities affiliated to the Company, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EurAfric Information, a joint venture specialized in technology, founded by the Company, by RMA Watanya and by Groupe Credit Mutuel-CIC. He is also Chairman of numerous technological subsidiaries of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is also Director of subsidiaries of Banque d'Affaires as well as Director of Filiales Financieres Specialisees. In addition, Mr. Benjelloun-Touimi serves as Director of BOA Holding and as Chairman of the Board of BMCE Euroservices. Also, he is Member of the Supervisory Board of RMA Watanya du Groupe FinanceCom. Mr. Benjelloun-Touimi holds different functions in various non-governmental organizations as well, including Director of Fondation BMCE Bank and Chairman of PlaNet Finance Maroc among others. He joined the Company in 1990. Mr. Benjelloun-Touimi holds a Doctorate in Currency-Finance-Bank from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne.

Mamoun Belghiti Mr. Mamoun Belghiti serves as Appointed Managing Director and Director of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA as of March 2004. He is also Chairman and Deputy Managing Director of RM Experts, a subsidiary of the Company, as well as Director of BOA-Ivory Coast, a subsidiary of Groupe Boa. Mr. Belghit began his professional career in 1972 within Services Generaux division of the Company. Later, he worked for Direction de l'Inspection division of the Company until 1981, when he became Director of Credit et Tresorerie division, the function he held until 1991, when he was in charge of l'Investissement et du Credit division of the Company. In 1996, he became responsible for Financial Affairs of the Company. In the same year, he assumed the function of Appointed Managing Director of the Company. Subsequently, in February 1998, Mr. Belghiti was nominated to the post of Managing Director both in charge of Financial Affairs and of Banque du Reseau Maroc. In April 2002, he became Senior Advisor to the President of the Company. Next, in March 2004, he became Appointed Managing Director, Director of the Company in charge of Remedial Management Group.

Mohammed Agoumi Mr. Mohammed Agoumi has been Appointed Managing Director in Charge of International Activity of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA since 2011. Mr. Agoumi started his professional career at an audit office International Peat Marwick, where, during seven years, he specialized in audit and financial institutions. Subsequently, in 1987, he joined Eurogroup, where, in 1990, he assumed the office of Associate, later responsible for Bank and Finances Hub of the company. Between 2006 and 2009, Mr. Agoumi exercised numerous functions and responsibilities within Groupe Credit Agricole France - CASA, where, in 2006, he was appointed to the post of Appointed Managing Director of LCL – Le Crédit Lyonnais and, in 2008 he became Member of the Executive Committee in charge of international development of Group CASA. Since 2010, he has been Founder Chairman of Groupe Europa Corporate Business Group (ECBG). Being appointed to the post of President of a subsidiary of ECBG, he launched in Morocco Financing Access Maroc, which specialized in refinancing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with banks. Mr. Agoumi received Certified Accountant Diploma in Paris in 1993 and he was lecturing at l'ESSEC Business School as Assistant Professor in the department of Economics for a period of two years. Mr. Agoumi obtained a Diploma of Advanced Studies (DEA) from l'ESSEC Business School in Mathematical Economics in 1979 and in Econometrics in 1980.

Driss Benjelloun Mr. Driss Benjelloun Appointed Managing Director of Finances and Risks Group of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA. Additionally, he is also Director of Subsidiaries of the Company, including Groupe BMCE Bank, BOA Group, BOA Benin et BMCE Capital among others. He joined Groupe BMCE Bank in 1986 and after its privatization, he was nominated to the post of Head of Banking Production. In 1998, he became Appointed Managing Director of the Company, responsible for numerous directorships of the Company, including Group Support Hub - Banking Production, Information Systems, General Resources, and Safety. Later, in 2003, Mr. Benjelloun became responsible for Group Financial Arm. He began his professional career as Auditor and Consultant in different foreign audit firms and was Lecturer at l'Universite de Picardie. Mr. Benjelloun obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy in Finance from Universite Paris Dauphine. He is also a holder of Higher Accounting Studies Diploma (DECS).

Mounir Chraibi Mr. Mounir Chraibi has been Appointed Managing Director in Charge of Information Technology Arm and Process Group of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA since March 2010. Mr. Chraibi commenced his professional career in 1987 as Schema Project Manager and Director of Information System of Credit du Maroc SA. Subsequently, he assumed the post of Director of Organization and Information Systems for Moroccan Ports and Harbors Authority, the function he held until 1994, when he became Managing Director of the Office de la Formation professionnelle et de la Promotion du Travail (OFPPT) in Rabat, Morocco. In 2001, Mr. Chraibi was appointed to the position of Managing Director of the National Social Security Fund (CNSS). Later, in 2005, he was nominated Wali of Marrakech-Tensift-Al Haouz area, Morocco. Mr. Chraibi was granted Al Arch Wissam of the knight order, as well as the Knight's Cross of the Order of Leopold (Belgium). Mr. Chraibi obtained a degree in Engineering both from Ecole Polytechnique de Paris (Ecole Polytechnique) and from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications de Paris.

Mohammed El Helaissi Mr. M'fadel El Helaissi serves as Appointed Managing Director in Charge of la Banque de l'Entreprise of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA. Since he joined the Company, Mr. El Halaissi was responsible for the launching of the department of the restructuring of investment credits. In 1998, he became Head of Investments and Business Markets of the Company. In April 2002, he assumed the office of Deputy Managing Director in Charge of la Corporate Bank. Mr. El Halaissi holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Universite Lille Nord de France.

Omar Tazi Mr. Omar Tazi has been Appointed Managing Director in Charge of la Banque des Particuliers & Professionnels of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA since 2011. Additionally, he serves as Associated Member of Group Strategic Committee of the Company as well as Permanent Member of General Management Committee of the Company. Since 2012, he has been both Member of the Supervisory Board of Salafin (Ste) SA of the Company and Deputy Director of BMCE EuroServices of the Company. During his professional career, Mr. Tazi served as Senior Account Manager within Banque de Developpement and, later, as Assistant to Loans Director for the Montreal district. In 1992, he joined Wafa Bank as Head of Treasury. Between 1993 and 2005, Mr. Tazi acted as managing Director, Director of AFMA. Mr. Tazi holds a Master of Science degree in Finance from Universite de Sherbrooke, Canada.

Zouheir Bensaid Mr. Zouheir Bensaid has been Representative of Financecom on the Board of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA since 2005. Additionally, he is Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Financecom and represents Financecom on the Bank Audit and Internal Control, Group Audit and Internal Control Committees of the Company. During his professional career, he was also Director of Maghrebail.

Adil Douiri Mr. Adil Douiri serves as Director of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA. He is also Permanent Member of the Governance Committee of the Company.

Anass Houir Alami Mr. Anass Houir Alami is Representative of Caisse de Depot et de Gestion on the Board of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA. He obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole Mohammadia des Ingenieurs and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance and International Business from the New York University.

Michel Lucas Mr. Michel Lucas serves as Representative of Groupe Credit Mutuel - CIC on the Board of Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur Banque BMCE Bank SA. Additionally, he is also Member, Representative of Groupe Credit Mutuel - CIC in the Governance Committee of the Company. During his professional career, Mr. Lucas was also Director of Compagnie d'Assurances et de Reassurance ASTREE.