Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie Banque SA (BMCI.CS)

Mr. Michel Pebereau has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie SA since 2009. Until 2009, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Member of the Supervisory Board of AXA, Independent Member of the Board of Lafarge SA and EADS NV and Chairman of the Board of BNP Paribas.