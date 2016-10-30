Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Name Description

J. Robert Prichard Mr. J. Robert S. Prichard, O.C., O.Ont., serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bank of Montreal. He is Chairman of the Board of Bank of Montreal, having been appointed to this position effective March 20, 2012. He is the non-executive Chair of Torys LLP, a Canadian law firm. Before joining Torys LLP in September 2010, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Metrolinx. Metrolinx is the regional transportation agency and operator for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. Mr. Prichard also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Torstar Corporation, a leading Canadian media company from 2002 – 2009. Mr. Prichard is President Emeritus of the University of Toronto where he served as President from 1990-2000 and previously served as dean of law and as a professor specializing in law and economics. He also serves as Chairman of Metrolinx and Trustee of the Hospital for Sick Children. He studied honours economics at Swarthmore College, received his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and earned law degrees at the University of Toronto and Yale University. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Member of the Order of Ontario, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

William Downe Mr. William A. Downe is no longer Chief Executive Officer, Director of Bank of Montreal effective October 31, 2017. He is Chief Executive Officer of BMO Financial Group, a role he has held since 2007. Mr. Downe serves on the Board of Directors of BMO Nesbitt Burns Holding Corporation and BMO Financial Corp. (both subsidiaries of the Bank). Mr. Downe is a Director of ManpowerGroup Inc. and a member of their Executive Compensation and Human Resources Committee. He is currently a member of the Rush University Medical Center Board of Trustees, and is a member of their Development and Compensation and Human Resources Committees. Mr. Downe is a Director of Catalyst Inc., a member of their Audit Committee and Chair of Catalyst’s Canadian Advisory Board. In Canada, he is a Director on the Board of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives (CCCE) as well as their Governance and Nominating Committee and is currently a Director on the Board of St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation and a member of the Campaign Executive for The Campaign for the University of Toronto. He serves as Vice Chair, Business on the National Executive Committee of the 2015 Governor General Canadian Leadership Conference, and is also a member of the Government of Canada’s Advisory Council on Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. Additionally, Mr. Downe is a Board member of the International Monetary Conference (IMC), a member of their Nominating Committee and a member of the Economic Club of Chicago. Mr. Downe holds an M.B.A. from the University of Toronto.

Franklin Techar Mr. Franklin J. Techar serves as Vice Chair of the Company effective November 1, 2016. He was Chief Operating Officer of BMO Financial Group. He has overall accountability for the bank’s personal, commercial and wealth businesses in Canada and the United States, as well as the bank’s retail distribution channels, which serve more than nine million customers. He also oversees aspects of marketing, technology and operations to deliver leading customer experience and to respond appropriately to market conditions, trends and new technologies. Mr. Techar began his career with BMO Financial Group in the Corporate Banking Division in 1984 and has held a variety of senior management positions in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. He led the bank’s U.S. Personal and Commercial banking business from 2002 to 2006, as President and CEO of BMO’s Chicago-based Harris Bankcorp, Inc., now BMO Harris Bank. In 2006, he was appointed President and CEO of the Canadian Personal and Commercial banking business. Mr. Techar is an active member of the civic and business communities where he has worked and lived. He is a member of the United Way of Greater Toronto’s Board of Trustees and served on the Campaign Cabinet from 2009 to 2011. He has also chaired the annual giving campaign for the United Way of Metropolitan Chicago. He is a director of St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and chairman of the St. Michael’s Foundation Board. He has been named a Life Trustee of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Mr. Techar is also a member of the Executive Council of the Canadian Bankers Association. A native of Minnesota, Mr. Techar holds dual Canadian and American citizenships. He earned a Bachelor of Science and Engineering degree from Princeton University in 1978 and an MBA from the University of Denver in 1983.

Thomas Flynn Mr. Thomas E. Flynn serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Flynn joined BMO Financial Group in 1992 and served in a number of roles within the BMO Capital Markets business, including Head of the Financial Services Corporate and Investment Banking Group. He was named Executive Vice-President Finance and Treasurer of the Bank in 2004 and served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer from March 2008 until March 2011, when he was appointed Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he is responsible for financial governance and reporting, treasury and capital management, corporate development, investor relations, taxation and corporate communications across the Bank of Montreal group of companies. Mr. Flynn is Chairman of the Board of Symcor Inc., on the board of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and a member of the campaign leadership cabinet for the United Way of Greater Toronto. Mr. Flynn obtained his MBA from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and has his CA/CPA designation.

Christopher Begy Mr. Christopher B. Begy serves as Chief Executive Officer of BMO Financial Corp. and U.S. Country Head of Bank of Montreal effective August 1, 2013. Mr. Begy has led BMO's corporate audit function since 2001. In a 26-year career with the bank he has held leadership positions including corporate controller, finance, and chief accountant. A graduate of the University of Toronto, he held a variety of roles with Coopers and Lybrand prior to joining the bank. He is a chartered accountant and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. He has a deep background in accounting and audit disciplines, and has contributed to national and international organizations responsible for setting accounting and auditing standards. He is very active in the community and has helped a number of organizations through his professional experience.

Darryl White Mr. Darryl White has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director of the Company effective November 1 2017. He is currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, Director of the Company. He is also responsible for ensuring consistent operating discipline in every part of the bank with a focus on expanding BMO's agility and responsiveness to market opportunities. He is accountable for driving strategies that grow the bank's customer base, while ensuring that all BMO businesses and functional areas operate as one bank to introduce business models and technologies to unlock new sources of value for customers and shareholders. Additionally, Mr. White is a Director of BMO Financial Corp., the entity that has overall responsibility for the activities of the bank in the United States. Prior to being appointed Chief Operating Officer, Mr. White delivered strong performance as Group Head, BMO Capital Markets, in a competitive and rapidly changing context. Mr. White has spent considerable time in the United States deepening the group's strategy and U.S. presence. He has had a direct hand in shaping the success of BMO Capital Markets, bringing this operating group closer to the bank and strengthening its culture. Mr. White has strong community ties. Mr. White is a longstanding volunteer with the United Way of Greater Toronto and York Region and currently serves on the organization's Campaign Cabinet as Chair of the Finance Sector. In 2016, he was honoured by the United Way of New York City at its annual Gridiron Gala. Mr. White also serves as a Director of St. Michael's Hospital and of the Montreal Canadiens, and is a past Member of the Advisory Council of Women in Capital Markets.

Jean Ares Mr. Jean Michel Ares serves as Chief Technology and Operations Officer of BMO Financial Group. He was Senior Vice-President and Chief Information Officer at The Coca-Cola Company. He holds enterprise accountability for the diverse businesses within T&O: Technology Development & Enterprise Infrastructure, Product Operations, Corporate Real Estate and Strategic Sourcing. He is responsible for leading the 9,000 employees in T&O to drive innovation and to partner with business leaders to use technology as a strategic lever in achieving aggressive growth targets and our vision to be the bank that defines great customer experience. Previously, Mr. Arès was Senior Vice-President and Chief Information Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, where he was responsible for creating and executing worldwide information technology strategy and infrastructure. He joined that company in 2002 from GE Power Systems, where he served as Vice-President and Chief Information Officer. Mr. Arès came to General Electric in 1996 when he joined the Corporate Initiatives Group. He assumed the position of Chief Information Officer of GE Power Systems later that year. Prior to joining GE, Mr. Arès served clients in telecommunications and banking with McKinsey & Company. Mr. Arès is on the Board of Trustees of Kings Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Georgia. Mr. Arès received a Bachelors and a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering as well as an MBA from McGill University in Montreal.

Surjit Rajpal Mr. Surjit Rajpal serves as Chief Risk Officer of Bank of Montreal. Mr. Rajpal joined BMO in 1982. Most recently he was the Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Loan Products and Merchant Banking.

Simon Fish Mr. Simon A. Fish serves as General Counsel of Bank of Montreal. Prior to 2008, he was Executive Vice-President and General Counsel at Vale Inco Limited from 2006 to 2008 and Executive Vice-President and General Counsel at Shell Canada Limited from 2003 to 2006.

Patrick Cronin Mr. Patrick Cronin serves as Group Head, BMO Capital Markets of the Company effective November 1, 2016. Mr. Cronin is currently Chief Operating Officer of BMO Capital Markets and previously served as Head of Trading Products. Mr. Cronin has excelled in multiple senior leadership positions in one of the most competitive and demanding segments of the banking industry.

Cameron Fowler Mr. Cameron Mcaskile Fowler serves as Group Head - Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking of the Company, Cameron Fowler is Group Head, Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking. In this position he is accountable for the overall business results for the Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking business. This includes Personal and Commercial business strategies and divisional sales strategies in Canada as well as North American Retail and Small Business Payments. Mr. Fowler is also accountable for ensuring the appropriate governance and risk management frameworks and controls are in place. Prior to joining BMO, Mr. Fowler was the Managing Director & Head of Barclays Wealth International with Barclays in London, UK. He also held various senior positions within Barclays, Delano Technology Corporation and Braxton Associates/Deloitte Consulting and served as Policy Advisor for the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Government of Ontario. Mr. Fowler is a member of the board of directors of the Greater Toronto CivicAction Alliance, co-chair of Greening Greater Toronto and is active in several charities, including United Way. In 2010, Mr. Fowler was named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40. He has a BA (Honours) from Queen’s University and received his MBA from the London Business School at the University of London (UK).

Gilles Ouellette Mr. Gilles G. Ouellette serves as Group Head, BMO Asset Management of the Company., effective November 1, 2016. He was Group Head, Wealth Management of Bank of Montreal. Mr. Ouellette leads the Bank’s North American management businesses, and is Deputy Chair, BMO Nesbitt Burns. He is responsible for defining and implementing strategic direction, delivering integrated services that address the needs of high net worth clients and the retirement markets, and for the results for all Private Bank, Full-Service Brokerage, Discount Brokerage, Mutual Funds, Insurance and Investment Management businesses in Canada and the U.S. Mr. Ouellette started out as an Investment Executive with Burns Fry Limited in 1979. He was promoted to Branch Manager in 1983, to National Director of Sales in 1988 and to Managing Director of Investor Services in 1990. In 1993, he was named Executive Vice-President, and was then appointed to the position of Executive Vice-President, Private Client Division when Burns Fry merged with Nesbitt Thomson in 1994. He was appointed Director of the Private Client Division and Vice-Chairman of Nesbitt Burns in 1997. He has an undergraduate degree and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Joanna Rotenberg Ms. Joanna Rotenberg serves as Group Head, BMO Wealth Management of the Company effective November 1, 2016. She was Chief Marketing Officer & Head - Strategy of Bank of Montreal. Ms. Rotenberg, who before July 2010 was a principal at McKinsey & Company. .

Janice Babiak Ms. Janice M. Babiak, CPA (US), CA (UK), CISM, CISA, serves as Independent Director of Bank of Montreal. Ms. Babiak, is a former Managing Partner at Ernst & Young LLP (EY), an accounting firm. From 1982 until the end of 2009, and based in the United Kingdom from 1990 onwards, she held a number of roles including global assurance and advisory P&L leadership roles in Technology Security and Risk Services and Regulatory and Public Policy; and she founded and led their global Climate Change and Sustainability Services practice. She also served on EY’s management board for Northern Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. Her current listed company portfolio includes serving on the board of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. where she chairs the Audit Committee and serves on the Finance Committee. She is a Council member for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. She received a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Oklahoma and an M.B.A from Baldwin Wallace University and holds international information systems security and control, as well as US and UK accounting, qualifications.

Sophie Brochu Ms. Sophie Brochu, C.M., serves as Independent Director of Bank of Montreal. Ms. Brochu holds the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Gaz Metro, a diversified energy company. Ms. Brochu is a graduate in Economics from Université Laval in Quebec City where she specialized in the energy field. She serves on the board of Gaz Metro as well as on the boards of Bell Canada and BCE. Ms. Brochu is involved with Centraide of Greater Montreal and is cofounder of 80, ruelle de I’Avenir project, which aims to combat school dropout in the Centre-Sud and Hochelaga Maisonneuve neighbourhoods. Ms. Brochu also serves on the board of La Fondation Lucie et Andre Chagnon. Ms. Brochu is a member of the Order of Canada.

George Cope Mr. George Alexander Cope, C.M., serves as Independent Director of Bank of Montreal. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, leading the transformation of Bell, Canada’s largest communications company, with a competitive strategy of unmatched investment in advanced broadband networks, improved service and new content development. A seasoned Canadian communications executive, Mr. Cope has served in public company chief executive roles in the industry for more than 25 years. He has earned a reputation as an innovative strategist and builder of high-performance teams during his career as CEO with Bell, Telus Mobility and Clearnet Communications. Under Mr. Cope’s leadership, Bell announced the Bell Let’s Talk initiative in 2010, the largest-ever corporate commitment to Canadian mental health. Bell has now committed more than $67.5 million in funding to support mental health research, workplace best practices, care and access initiatives, and high-profile anti-stigma programs such as Bell Let’s Talk Day and Clara’s Big Ride. Mr. Cope holds an Honours Business Administration (HBA) degree from the lvey School of Business at Western University. Mr. Cope has been awarded honorary doctorates by his alma mater and the University of Windsor, and was named lvey Business Leader of the Year in 2013. Mr. Cope was appointed as a Member of the Order of Canada in 2014.

Christine Edwards Ms. Christine A. Edwards serves as Independent Director of Bank of Montreal. Ms. Edwards is a Capital Partner and chairs the Bank Regulatory Practice Group of Winston & Strawn, an International law firm headquartered in the US. Prior to joining Winston & Strawn in 2003, she was Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer at several Fortune 250 Financial Services Companies including Bank One Corporation and Morgan Stanley. In those roles she had responsibility for each company’s law, compliance, regulatory and government relations functions. Ms. Edwards is ranked nationally in the area of Financial Services and Securities Regulation by Chambers USA and America’s Leading Lawyers for Business; was named an Illinois Super Lawyer from 2008 through 2013 and is listed in The Legal 500. Ms. Edwards serves on the Board of Trustees, Executive and Nominating Committees, and chairs the Audit Committee for Rush University Medical Center, a leading academic medical center in Chicago. Ms. Edwards serves in Washington D.C. on the Leadership Board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness. Ms. Edwards received a B.A. in English and Education from the University of Maryland and a J.D., with honors, from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Martin Eichenbaum Mr. Martin Stewart Eichenbaum serves as Independent Director of Bank of Montreal., with effect from 31 March 2015. He is the Charles Moskos Professor of Economics at Northwestern University (where he has been a Professor since 1988) and co-director of the Center for International Economics and Development at Northwestern University. He is an International Fellow of the C.D. Howe Institute and a fellow of both the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Econometric Society. He is also an Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) and a co-editor of its Macro Annual. He serves on the advisory council of the Global Markets Institute at Goldman Sachs. He recently completed a four year term as co-editor of the American Economic Review. He has served as a consultant to the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Chicago and the International Monetary Fund. He received a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and a Doctorate in Economics from the University of Minnesota.

Ronald Farmer Mr. Ronald Harold Farmer serves as Independent Director of Bank of Montreal. Farmer is Managing Director of Mosaic Capital Partners, a Toronto-based management and holding company with interests in several private companies. Prior to joining Mosaic in 2003, he spent 25 years with McKinsey & Company, serving as the Managing Partner for the Canadian practice from 1991 to 1997. Mr. Farmer is a director of Integran Technologies and PowerMetal Technologies. He also serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Schulich School of Business. He holds a B.A. and an M.B.A. from The University of Western Ontario.

Linda Huber Ms. Linda S. Huber serves as Independent Director of the Company. She is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Moody’s Corporation with executive responsibility for the corporation’s global finance activities in addition to Moody’s information technology, global communications and corporate services functions, and The Moody’s Foundation. Before joining Moody’s in 2005, Ms. Huber served in several increasingly senior roles in financial services, having served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at U.S. Trust Company, a subsidiary of Charles Schwab & Company, Inc.; Managing Director at Freeman & Co.; Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development and Vice President and Assistant Treasurer at PepsiCo. Ms. Huber also held the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army and during her four years of military service, she received two Meritorious Service Medals and became airborne qualified. Ms. Huber holds an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.S. (with high honors) in business and economics from Lehigh University.

Eric La Fleche Mr. Eric Richer La Fleche serves as Independent Director of Bank of Montreal. Mr. La Flèche is President and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Inc., a leading Canadian food retailer and distributor, since April 2008. He joined Metro in 1991 and has held several positions of increasing responsibility, including Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer from 2005 to 2008. Mr. La Flèche holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a civil law degree from the University of Ottawa. He is involved with several charities in Quebec including Centraide of Greater Montreal, Tel-Jeunes and CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation.

Lorraine Mitchelmore Ms. Lorraine Mitchelmore serves as Independent Director of Bank of Montreal. Lorraine Mitchelmore is the Former Executive Vice President Heavy Oil for Shell, and Former Shell Canada Limited President and Canada Country Chair. Ms. Mitchelmore has over 30 years’ experience in the international Oil and Gas industry, including areas of risk management, business strategy, operations, and employee health and safety. Prior to joining Shell in 2002, Ms. Mitchelmore worked with PetroCanada, Chevron, and BHP Petroleum. Ms. Mitchelmore holds a BSc in Geophysics from Memorial University of Newfoundland, an MSc in Geophysics from the University of Melbourne, Australia and an MBA from Kingston Business School in London, England. In 2015 Ms. Mitchelmore served as the chair of the United Way Calgary Campaign and the Governor General’s Canadian Leadership Conference.

Philip Orsino Mr. Philip S. Orsino, O.C., F.C.A., serves as Independent Director of Bank of Montreal. Mr. Orsino has a B.A. from the University of Toronto and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Mr. Orsino retired as the President & CEO of Jeld-Wen Inc., a global integrated manufacturer of building products in March 2014. Until October 2005 Mr. Orsino was the President and CEO of Masonite International Corporation for 22 years which was listed on the TSX and NYSE until a going private transaction in April 2005. He was also formerly the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of University Health Network. Mr. Orsino currently serves on the Boards of The Minto Group, Hydro One Ltd. and Hydro One Inc. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2004 and was the recipient of the 2003 Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year Award. Mr. Orsino is the author of “Successful Business Expansion: Practical Strategies for Planning Profitable Growth” (published in 1994 by John Wiley and Sons, Inc.) and is a recipient of the Distinguished Business Alumni Award from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.