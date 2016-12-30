Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE.TO)
BNE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
13.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-0.71%)
$-0.10 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
$14.05
$14.05
Open
$14.01
$14.01
Day's High
$14.20
$14.20
Day's Low
$13.90
$13.90
Volume
97,581
97,581
Avg. Vol
140,372
140,372
52-wk High
$29.76
$29.76
52-wk Low
$13.90
$13.90
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
George Fink
|77
|2008
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Robb Thompson
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Adrian Neumann
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Brad Curtis
|2017
|Senior Vice President - Business Development
|
Gary Drummond
|1999
|Independent Director
|
Randy Jarock
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Rodger Tourigny
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Kirsten Lankester
|Manager- Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
George Fink
|Mr. George F. Fink, B.Com., C.A., is a Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra Energy Corp. He has been Executive Chairman of the Board of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd., an oil and gas issuer. Mr. Fink is also a director of Raging River Exploration Inc.
|
Robb Thompson
|Mr. Robb D. Thompson, C. A., B.Com., is a Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of Bonterra Energy Corp. He has been CFO and Corporate Secretary since February 2011 . Prior thereto, from February 2008 to October 2010, Chief Financial Officer of Sonde Resources Corp., a public oil and gas company.
|
Adrian Neumann
|Mr. Adrian Neumann, B.Sc., P.Eng., is a Chief Operating Officer of Bonterra Energy Corp. He joined Bonterra as Vice President, Engineering and Operations in June, 2012. Prior thereto, Mr. Neumann was Lead Project Manager at Nexen Inc. and has previously held positions of increased responsibility for major oil and gas companies.
|
Brad Curtis
|Mr. Brad A. Curtis, B. Com., B.Sc., P.Geo,, is Senior Vice President - Business Development of Bonterra Energy Corp. He has been Vice President, Business Development since February 2012 and has held various positions with Bonterra since 2005.
|
Gary Drummond
|Mr. Gary J. Drummond, QC, is Independent Director of Bonterra Energy Corp., since August 1999. He is a private investor and a director of several entities including Pine Cliff Energy Ltd and Universal Energy Group Ltd. (resource companies). Mr. Drummond is also a trustee of Heating Oil Partners Income Fund.
|
Randy Jarock
|Mr. Randy M. Jarock is Independent Director of Bonterra Energy Corp. He has been Director of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Mr. Jarock is also the former President and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation and former Chief Operating Officer of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.
|
Rodger Tourigny
|Mr. Rodger A. Tourigny, C. A., B.Com., is Independent Director of Bonterra Energy Corp. He is President of Tourigny Management Ltd. (Calgary), a private consulting company, since 1979. Mr. Tourigny is also a director of LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.
|
Kirsten Lankester
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
George Fink
|569,311
|
Robb Thompson
|569,311
|
Adrian Neumann
|569,311
|
Brad Curtis
|544,311
|
Gary Drummond
|142,019
|
Randy Jarock
|142,419
|
Rodger Tourigny
|141,604
|
Kirsten Lankester
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
George Fink
|0
|0
|
Robb Thompson
|0
|0
|
Adrian Neumann
|0
|0
|
Brad Curtis
|0
|0
|
Gary Drummond
|0
|0
|
Randy Jarock
|0
|0
|
Rodger Tourigny
|0
|0
|
Kirsten Lankester
|0
|0