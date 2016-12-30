Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP.TO)

Name Description

Keith MacPhail Mr. Keith A. MacPhail is Executive Chairman of the Board of Bonavista Energy Corporation, since December 3, 2012. Mr. MacPhail has more than 37 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and is currently our Executive Chairman. Mr. MacPhail was President and CEO of the company from 1997 to 2008 and Chairman and CEO from 2008 to 2012. Prior to joining Bonavista Petroleum Ltd. in 1997, Mr. MacPhail held progressively more responsible positions with Canadian Natural Resources Limited with his final position being Executive Vice President and COO. Prior thereto, he held the position of Production Manager with Poco Petroleums Ltd. Mr. MacPhail holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Petroleum Engineering from the Montana College of Mineral Science and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. Mr. MacPhail is Chairman of the Board of NuVista Energy Ltd. and serves on the board of directors of two other private companies. Mr. MacPhail also serves on the Board of Governors of SAIT Polytechnic.

Jason Skehar Mr. Jason E. Skehar is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Bonavista Energy Corporation, since December 3, 2012. Mr. Skehar has more than 22 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Skehar joined the Bonavista team in November 1999 as Production Engineer, was promoted to Production Manager in January 2003, Vice President Production in January 2005, to President and Chief Operating Officer in November 2008 and then promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer in December 2012. He started his career in 1994 as Operations Engineer at Fletcher Challenge and prior to joining Bonavista, held both production and exploitation positions at Renaissance Energy Inc. and Probe Exploration Inc. Mr. Skehar is also a director of a private energy service company. Mr. Skehar graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1994 with Bachelor of Science (Distinction) degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Ronald Poelzer Mr. Ronald J. Poelzer is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Mr. Poelzer has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and is currently our Vice Chairman. Mr. Poelzer has been with Bonavista since 1997. He was our Executive Vice Chairman from June 2012 until 2015 and our Executive Vice President up to 2012. Prior to joining Bonavista Petroleum Ltd. in 1997, Mr. Poelzer was Vice President, Business Development with Poco Petroleums Ltd. Mr. Poelzer holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) degree from the University of Saskatchewan and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta. Mr. Poelzer is also a member of the board of directors of NuVista Energy Ltd., as well as various private companies, the Fraser Institute and a charitable foundation.

Dean Kobelka Mr. Dean M. Kobelka is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Bonavista Energy Corporation, since June 1, 2008. Mr. Kobelka joined Bonavista in July of 2000 as Supervisor, Operations Accounting, was promoted to Vice President and Controller in January 2006. His primary responsibilities include; internal and external financial reporting, involvement in both treasury and corporate planning functions, and supervising daily accounting duties. Mr. Kobelka has over 13 years of oil and gas experience and previously held the position of Divisional Controller at Axia Netmedia Corporation. Mr. Kobelka graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1992, received his Certified General Accountant designation in 1997 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Bruce Jensen Mr. Bruce W. Jensen is a Chief Operating Officer of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Mr. Jensen is a Professional Engineer and has over 30 years of energy industry experience. Bruce joined Bonavista as a Senior Development Engineer in 2002 and since that time has continued to take on roles with increasing responsibilities culminating in his appointment, in January 2011, to his current role as Vice President, Engineering.

Scott Shimek Mr. Scott Shimek is a Vice President - Operations of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Mr. Shimek joined Bonavista in 2007 and has taken on positions of increasing responsibility leading to his current role as Director, Drilling and Environment. Mr. Shimek is a Professional Engineer and has played an integral role in our Production and Development departments and most recently in our Operations department, working under the direct supervision of Mr. Hank Spence.

Lynda Robinson Ms. Lynda J. Robinson is a Vice President - Human Resources and Administration of Bonavista Energy Corporation, since January 2006. She originally joined Bonavista as Supervisor, Corporate Services in 2002 and left in 2005 to join an intermediate Energy trust as Manager, Corporate Services. Ms. Robinson is responsible for human resources policies as well as overseeing corporate administration. Ms. Robinson has over 20 years of industry experience in various positions of increasing responsibility, with a focus on human resources development. Ms. Robinson graduated from Bath Technical College, England with a Diploma in Business Administration. Ms. Robinson who was Manager of Corporate Services of StarPoint Energy Trust prior to joining Bonavista in January of 2006, prior thereto Ms. Robinson was Supervisor of Corporate Services of Bonavista Petroleum.

Wayne Merkel Mr. Wayne Merkel is a Vice President - Exploration of Bonavista Energy Corporation, since January 2011. Prior thereto he had held various positions with the Company since June 2002.

Colin Ranger Mr. Colin Ranger is a Vice President - Production of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Mr. Ranger holds a Bachelor of Science degree and has 14 years of energy industry experience. Colin joined Bonavista in 2005 and was promoted to Production Manager in 2011.

Scott Wilhelm Mr. Scott Wilhelm is a Vice President - Engineering of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Mr. Wilhelm, a Professional Engineer, joined Bonavista in 2009 and has assumed incremental responsibilities since that time with his most recent position being Manager, Development Engineering.

Grant Zawalsky Mr. Grant A. Zawalsky is a Corporate Secretary of Bonavista Energy Corporation. He is a Managing Partner of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP (barristers and solicitors).

Michael Kanovsky Mr. Michael M. Kanovsky is Lead Independent Director of Bonavista Energy Corporation. In 1978, Mr. Kanovsky co-founded Canadian Northstar Corporation and its successor, Northstar Energy Corporation, where he was primarily responsible for strategic development, finance and acquisitions until its acquisition by Devon Energy Corporation. Mr. Kanovsky continues today as a director of Devon Energy Corporation. Mr. Kanovsky has also held positions such as Chairman of Taro Industries Limited, CEO of Arrowstar Drilling and Vice-Chairman of Precision Drilling Inc. In 1997, Mr. Kanovsky was instrumental in the reorganization of Bonavista Petroleum Ltd. and continues as an active director. In addition to Devon Energy Corporation, he is also a director of Pure Technologies Ltd. and Seven Generations Energy Ltd. and previously served as a director of TransAlta Corporation and ARC Resources Ltd. Mr. Kanovsky holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Queen's University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business and is a Professional Engineer.

Ian Brown Mr. Ian S. Brown is an Independent Director of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Mr. Brown has been an independent businessman and a corporate director since January 2006. Prior thereto, Mr. Brown was a Senior Managing Director of Raymond James Ltd. from 1995 to 2005. From 1986 to 1995, Mr. Brown was the Executive Vice President of the Alberta Stock Exchange. Mr. Brown is currently a member of the Board of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. Mr. Brown was also a board member of the TSX Group from 2001 to 2006; a board member of Market Regulation Services Inc. from 2001 to 2005; and a board member and Vice Chairman of the Canadian Venture Exchange from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Brown obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1983 and also holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) and a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Sue Lee Ms. Sue Lee is Independent Director of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Ms. Lee has more than 35 years of business experience. Prior to joining the board at Bonavista she was the lead executive for Suncor Energy Inc.'s human resources and communications functions for 16 years. Ms. Lee's broad business experience and expertise encompasses employee and government relations, executive compensation, executive succession planning and transition, organization design and effectiveness, leadership development, community investment, merger and integration strategy, preparedness and implementation. Ms. Lee retired from her role as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Communications at Suncor in March 2012. Ms. Lee holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University and a Postgraduate Honours Diploma, Personnel Management and Organizational Behaviour from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Empire Company Limited and Waste Connections, Inc.

Margaret McKenzie Ms. Margaret A. McKenzie is an Independent Director of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Ms. McKenzie was formerly the Chief Financial Officer of Range Royalty Management Limited (managing partner of Range Royalty Limited Partnership, an oil and natural gas royalty business) and the Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Profico Energy Management Ltd. (a private oil and gas company). Ms. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) degree from the University of Saskatchewan and has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta since 1985. She obtained her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2013. Ms. McKenzie is a director of Encana Corporation, Inter Pipeline Ltd. and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. and a director of two private oil and gas companies.

Robert Phillips Mr. Robert G. Phillips is Independent Director of Bonavista Energy Corporation. Mr. Phillips is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, based in Houston. A highly respected energy executive with over 30 years of experience, Mr. Phillips brings an intimate knowledge of the North American midstream market and strong public company executive expertise to Bonavista. Prior to Crestwood, Mr. Phillips held various management positions including President and Chief Executive Officer at Enterprise Products Partners L.P., El Paso Corporation, and Eastex Energy Inc. Mr. Phillips has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctorate from the South Texas College of Law.