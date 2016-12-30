Brenntag AG (BNRGn.DE)

Name Description

Stefan Zuschke Mr. Stefan Zuschke is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG since March 3, 2010. He joined BC Partners, in 1993, from Equimark, where he worked for three years on several German buy-outs and monitored investments. Previously, he worked for the management consulting firm of Cresap Telesis, spent two years with Mercedes-Benz in Germany and Spain and completed a two-year commercial banking program at the Landesgirokasse in Stuttgart. Since September 27, 2012 he has been Chairman of Advisory Board of Aenova Holding GmbH. He is also Member of the Advisory Board of OME Acquisition S.C.A., SL Lux Investment, SMIT Transformatoren B.V., as well as Non-executive Director of Board of Directors at Brachem Acquisition S.C.A., Nils Swed AB, Nils Norway I AS, among others. He has a from degree in Business Administration the Fachhochschule Reutlingen and the Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid.

Steven Holland Mr. Steven E. Holland is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board at Brenntag AG effective June 22, 2011. He was previously Chief Operating Officer of Brenntag AG from 2009 and has been Member of the Management Board of Brenntag AG since 2007. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Europe Regions, Corporate Communications, Corporate Development, Corporate Human Resources, Corporate Health, Safety and Environments, Corporate Internal Audit and Corporate Information Technology (IT) at the Company. He has a career of more than 30 years in chemical manufacturing and distribution. Mr. Holland began his career in chemicals, graduating as Industrial Chemist in the field of water treatment and surface coatings. He moved through the chemical industry in a number of general management roles for both manufacturing and chemical distribution gaining. Mr. Holland joined Brenntag AG in 2006, following the acquisition of Albion Chemicals where he was Group Managing Director. A year later, he was asked to join the Brenntag Board as Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag AG's European Business and subsequently was appointed Chief Operating Officer for the Group in 2009. He is Chairman and Member of the Supervisory Board of numerous Company's subsidiaries, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board at HCI Central Europe Holding BV.

Georg Mueller Mr. Georg Mueller is Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Brenntag AG effective July 1, 2012. He was Member of the Management Board since April 1, 2012 till July 1, 2012. Previously, he served as Vice President Corporate Finance & Investor Relations of the Company. He joined Brenntag AG in 2003. He was in charge of different rounds of financing for Brenntag AG. Upon the IPO in March 2010, he also took responsibility for the Company’s Investor Relation activities. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Mueller held different functions in banking, controlling and treasury. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BRENNTAG GmbH since February 1, 2014.

Karsten Beckmann Mr. Karsten Beckmann is Member of the Management Board at Brenntag AG effective July 1, 2015. He started his career in the chemical industry. Following different functions in the corporate head office of Stinnes AG, Brenntag’s former parent company, he joined Brenntag in 2002 as Managing Director of Brenntag Italy.

Markus Klaehn Mr. Markus Klaehn is Member of the Management Board at Brenntag AG effective July 1, 2015. He joined Brenntag in 1994. After various positions at corporate headquarters of Brenntag Group he became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Brenntag Latin America, Inc. in 2004. In 2007 he became President of Brenntag Northeast, Inc. and overtook operational responsibility for Brenntag North America in 2011 as COO.

Henri Nejade Mr. Henri Nejade is Member of the Management Board at Brenntag AG effective July 1, 2015. He joined Brenntag in 2008 as Chief Executive Officer Brenntag Asia Pacific. Prior to Brenntag, he was Vice President and Director of International Business for Rhodia Group from 2005 to 2008. In 2008 Brenntag acquired the chemical distribution operations of Rhodia in the Asia Pacific region.

Stefanie Berlinger Ms. Stefanie Berlinger is Member of the Supervisory Board at Brenntag AG effective June 9, 2015. She has been Managing Director of Lilja & Co. GmbH Frankfurt since 2010. Furthermore she has been a partner and shareholder of the parent company Lilja & Co. AG Zurich since 2006, a company specialized in capital market advisory. Between 1998 and 2005 she worked in various positions in the Equity Capital Markets team at Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt and London. In 1996 and 1997 she was working as a trainee in the investment banking at DZ Bank AG. She studied at the University of Applied Sciences Regensburg and at Oxford Brookes University. She graduated in business administration and as a „BA in European Business Studies".

Doreen Nowotne Ms. Doreen Nowotne is Member of the Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG since March 3, 2010. She joined BC Partners in 2002 from UBS Capital, where she spent over two years in the German private equity team. Prior to this, she spent three years with Arthur Andersen in Munich, conducting teams for annual audits, as well as for financial due diligence investigations. She is Member of the Advisory Board at OME Acquisition S.C.A., among others, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board at SMIT Transformatoren B.V. She is Member of the Supervisory Board at Jenoptik AG. Ms. Nowotne holds a degree in Business Administration from the Hochschule fuer Technik und Wirtschaft Dresden and participated in the Programme for Executive Development at IMD Lausanne in 2001.