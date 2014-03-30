Edition:
Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)

BODA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

174.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs173.90
Open
Rs174.00
Day's High
Rs175.80
Day's Low
Rs173.00
Volume
104,552
Avg. Vol
470,793
52-wk High
Rs193.75
52-wk Low
Rs99.55

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sureshbhai Patel

58 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Mayur Padhya

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Ashutosh Bhatt

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ankit Patel

31 2008 Executive Director

Bhavin Patel

33 2005 Executive Director

Neha Huddar

2017 Additional Independent Director

Nalin Kumar

2017 Independent Director

Bipin Patel

69 2007 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Sureshbhai Patel

Shri. Suresh J. Patel is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He holds B.Sc. He is Director of Bodal Agrotech Ltd., Sun Agrigenetics Pvt. Ltd., Novel Spent Acid Management. He has experience in the chemical industry specifically in manufacturing of Dyes and Dyes Intermediates.

Mayur Padhya

Ashutosh Bhatt

Ankit Patel

Shri. Ankit S. Patel is an Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He has Bachelor in Economics and MBA (Finance) from USA. He is Director of Bodal Agrotech Ltd., Sun Agrigenetics Pvt. Ltd. He has been giving services as Executive Director of the company. He has contributed significantly in development of Sulphuric Acid plant of the company. He is young and dynamic personality.

Bhavin Patel

Shri. Bhavin S. Patel is an Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He holds B.Sc. He has experience in the chemical industry specifically in marketing of Dyes and Dyes Intermediates.

Neha Huddar

Nalin Kumar

Bipin Patel

Mr. Bipin R. Patel is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He has B.A., LL.B. degrees. He is an industrialist for 30 years standing in chemical industry and has held/is holding offices in several Industry Association and such other bodies.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Sureshbhai Patel

13,800,000

Mayur Padhya

--

Ashutosh Bhatt

--

Ankit Patel

1,800,000

Bhavin Patel

1,800,000

Neha Huddar

--

Nalin Kumar

--

Bipin Patel

--
As Of  30 Mar 2014

