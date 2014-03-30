Bodal Chemicals Ltd (BODA.NS)

Name Description

Sureshbhai Patel Shri. Suresh J. Patel is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He holds B.Sc. He is Director of Bodal Agrotech Ltd., Sun Agrigenetics Pvt. Ltd., Novel Spent Acid Management. He has experience in the chemical industry specifically in manufacturing of Dyes and Dyes Intermediates.

Ankit Patel Shri. Ankit S. Patel is an Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He has Bachelor in Economics and MBA (Finance) from USA. He is Director of Bodal Agrotech Ltd., Sun Agrigenetics Pvt. Ltd. He has been giving services as Executive Director of the company. He has contributed significantly in development of Sulphuric Acid plant of the company. He is young and dynamic personality.

Bhavin Patel Shri. Bhavin S. Patel is an Executive Director of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. He holds B.Sc. He has experience in the chemical industry specifically in marketing of Dyes and Dyes Intermediates.