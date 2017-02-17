Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)
BOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
134.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gopalaraman Padmanabhan
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dinabandhu Mohapatra
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Shanker Iyer
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajeev Bhatia
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Chaitanya Chintapalli
|57
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Neelam Damodaran
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Atanu Das
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Sanjiv Arora
|53
|2014
|Shareholder Director
|
Neeraj Bhatia
|45
|2014
|Shareholder Director
|
Girish Murmu
|56
|2016
|Director - Nominee of Central Government
|
R. Sebastian
|2016
|Director - Nominee of Reserve Bank of India
|
Veni Thapar
|2016
|Part -Time Non - Official Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Atanu Das
|Shri. Atanu Kumar Dad is Executive Director of the company. He is a post graduate in Applied Economics and NET holder from UGC. While pursuing a doctoral degree at IIT, Kharagpur, Shri Das joined the Banking Industry as Economist in the year 1994. In his 23 years of banking experience, he has been involved at both policy and operational levels. Prior to assuming charge as Delhi Regional Head in January 2015, he was heading Vijaya Bank's Lucknow Region for more than 3 years. While at a Vijaya Bank's Corporate Office, Shri Das has handled key Departments as Planning & Development & also was posted as Executive Secretary to C&MD for more than 2 years. He has been part of several important training programs/ workshops conducted at premier institutions like IIM (Kozhikode), IIM (Ahmedabad), ASCI, NIBM, BTC and Frankfurt School of Business Management. He has taken charge as Executive Director of Bank of India on 17.02.2017.
|Shri. Sanjiv Kumar Arora serves as the Shareholder Director of the company. He is a Commerce Graduate and Chartered Accountant by profession. He was earlier appointed by DFS, Ministry of Finance as Director on another Public Sector Bank.
|Shri. Neeraj Bhatia serves as the Shareholder Director of the company. He was the Part-Time Non-Official Director - Nominee of Government of Bank Of India Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and also holds a degree in Science. He is a partner in M/s Samsand & Associates and the firm has been handling concurrent/stock/ revenue audit of all Public Sector Banks. The firm has handled audits allotted by CAG for PSUs.
|Shri. Girish Chandra Murmu is Director - Nominee of Central Government of the company. He is an MA and MBA. He is a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of Gujarat cadre and was Principal Secretary to CM of Gujarat. Shri Murmu held key administrative positions in the State Government. Subsequently, with his posting in Central Government, he was appointed Joint Secretary in Department of Expenditure in Ministry of Finance. Presently, Shri Murmu is holding the charge as Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Shri Girish Murmu has been appointed as Government Nominee Director on the Board of Bank of India w.e.f. 14th June, 2016 or until further orders.
|Smt. R. Sebastian is Director - Nominee of Reserve Bank of India of the company. the Chief General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India at its Central Office in Mumbai. In her career with the Reserve Bank of India, spanning over three decades, she has worked in various capacities in the functional areas of Banking Supervision, Internal Debt Management, Foreign Exchange regulation, Rural Credit, Government and Bank Accounts and Consumer Protection. She was a member of several Committees appointed by the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India. She served as the Banking Ombudsman for Maharashtra and Goa from May 2012 to February 2016. Smt. R. Sebastian is a post graduate from Osmania University and has a Diploma in Treasury Investment and Risk Management (DTIRM). She is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neelam Damodaran
|264,063
|
Atanu Das
|257,623
|
|
|
|
|
As Of 30 Mar 2017
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
