Boiron SA (BOIR.PA)

Name Description

Thierry Boiron Mr. Thierry Boiron serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director at Boiron SA since July 1, 2011. Prior to that he worked at the Company as Chief Executive Officer and Director since July 1, 2011. He was first appointed as the Company's Director on September 18, 1996. He currently also holds several other posts, including Director of Sodeva, Director of Boiron Canada Inc. and Permanent Representative of Boiron SA on the Board of Directors of Boiron Sociedad Iberica de Homeopatia and UNDA, among others.

Christian Boiron Mr. Christian Boiron serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Boiron SA as of July 1, 2011. Prior to that he worked as Chairman of the Board of the Company since December 15, 2004 and the Company's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer from June 16, 1983 to December 15, 2004. He was first appointed as the Company's Director on December 12, 1973. He currently also holds several other posts, including Director of Universite Claude Bernard Lyon 1, Director and Chief Executive Officer of SODEVA and Director and Chairman of CHR, among others.

Philippe Montant Mr. Philippe Montant serves at Boiron SA as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Administration and Finance since July 1, 2011. He also works as Manager at Boiron GmbH and Director of Laboratoires BOIRON Srl.

Valerie Poinsot Ms. Valerie Poinsot serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Development at Boiron SA since July 1, 2011. She also works as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Editions Similia, Director of Boiron USA Inc and of Boiron Inc.

Jacky Abecassis Mr. Jacky Abecassis serves as Director of Boiron SA since May 6, 1987. He also serves as Director of Laboratoires Boiron Srl and in the last five years served as Deputy Chairman of the Association Francaise pour la Recherche en Homeopathie (AFRH).

Michele Boiron Ms. Michele Boiron serves as Director of Boiron SA since September 18, 1996. She currently also works as Director of Sodeva and Boiron SA/AG/SpA (Switzerland).

Jean-Pierre Boyer Mr. Jean-Pierre Boyer serves as Director of Boiron SA since May 18, 2000 and is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He currently serves as well as Director of Societe Henri Boiron.

Christine Boyer-Boiron Ms. Christine Boyer-Boiron serves as Director of Boiron SA since May 22, 2003. She currently also works as Director of Societe Henri Boiron.

Stephanie Chesnot Ms. Stephanie Chesnot serves as Director of Boiron SA since March 10, 2010 and is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She is a management and administration advisor. She currently also holds the post of Director of Sodeva and of CHR. She was previously Co-Manager of SARL JAG SBC CONCEPT FORME.

Bruno Grange Mr. Bruno Grange serves as Director of Boiron SA since May 23, 2002 and is Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee as well. Within the Company, he is also in charge of the management control. Mr. Grange currently also works as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FCPE Boiron.

Michel Bouissou Mr. Michel Bouissou serves as Independent Director of Boiron SA since May 20, 2010 and is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee. He previously worked at the Company as Director - Representative of F & MB Conseil since May 23, 2002. He currently also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Cita S.A. In the last five years he has been serving as Member of the Supervisory Board of Naxicap, Chief Executive Officer of Natexis Investissement, Chairman of Euromezzanine Conseil, Director of Sodeva, Director of Cita Gestion and Member of the Supervisory Board of Natexis Equity Management.