Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV (BOLSAA.MX)

Name Description

Jaime Ruiz Sacristan Mr. Jaime Ruiz Sacristan serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mexican Stock Exchange since January 1, 2015. He has experience in the financial and banking sector, where he has held management positions of high responsibility. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from Northwestern University, Evanston.

Jose Oriol Bosch Par Mr. Jose Oriol Bosch Par serves as Chief Executive Officer of Mexican Stock Exchange since January 1, 2015. He has experience in the financial and banking sector and held executive positions in Mexico as well as in the United States. He holds a degree in Administration and Finance from the Universidad Panamericana.

Luis Carballo Arevalo Mr. Luis Carballo Arevalo serves as Deputy General Director of Technology of Mexican Stock Exchange since 2006. previously, he served as Director of development of systems for the direction of markets. Before joining the BMV, has served in various positions in the area of in several companies and consulting for the financial sector, and telecommunications systems. He holds a Bachelor's degree in electronic engineering from the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana and a master's degree in information technology and management for the technological autonomous Institute of Mexico (ITAM)

Luis Rodriguez Mena Mr. Luis Rodriguez Mena serves as Deputy General Director of Technology of Mexican Stock Exchange since November 17, 2016. He has more than 30 years of experience in the area of technology in companies in the financial sector where its main strength has been technological innovation as axis of transformation in the achievement of objectives of the companies in which he has collaborated, among others, stands out its stake more of 25 years in the financial Citibanamex group. He graduated in systems from Universidad Iberoamericana and holds masters in business administration, from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Clementina Ramirez de Arellano Moreno Ms. Clementina Ramirez de Arellano Moreno serves as appointed Director of Legal Affairs of Mexican Stock Exchange effective March 1, 2015.

Jose Manuel Allende Zubiri Mr. Jose Manuel Allende Zubiri serves as Deputy General Director of Strategic Planning and Promotion of Mexican Stock Exchange since June 20, 2012. He also completed High Management Program in Innovation and Technology from IPADE. He has occupied several positions in BMV since June 2000. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Master of Arts degree in Finance from Universidad Anahuac.

Roberto Gonzalez Barrera Mr. Roberto Gonzalez Barrera serves as Deputy General Director of Deposits, Compensation and Liquidation of Mexican Stock Exchange since January 1, 2015. He has also been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V and Contraparte Central de Valores de México, S.A. de C.V. effective from the first day of January 2015. He worked as Director for various others companies such as Banamex, Citibank Mexico, Accival Casa de Bolsa Bancomer and ING-Barings, highlighting its solid experience in corporate finance, operations and technology, custody and settlement of securities for transaction banking (cash management and credit products) for foreign investors and institutional investors and trust.

Pedro Zorrilla Velasco Mr. Pedro M. Zorrilla Velasco serves as Deputy General Director of Corporate Services and Institutional Relations of Mexican Stock Exchange. He has been with the Company for 11 years. Before he joined the Company, he served at Asociacion de Bancos de Mexico AC from 1995 to 2001 and held different administrative positions within CNBV from 1990 to 1995. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a Masters degree in Public Administration from John F. Kennedy School of Government at the Harvard University.

Eduardo Cepeda Fernandez Mr. Eduardo Cepeda Fernandez serves as Director of Mexican Stock Exchange. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Banco J P Morgan SA. He acts as Vice President of Asociacion de Bancos de Mexico, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Nadro Servicios S de RL de CV, Instituto Mexico del Woodrow Wilson Internacional Center for Scholars and USC Marshall School of Business of the University of Southern Carolina. In addition, he is Member of the Advisory Board of Centro de Estudios Economicos del Sector Privado and Fomento de Investigación y Cultura Superior AC, and Treasurer of Patronato del Museo Nacional de Arte AC and Centro de Cancer del Hospital ABC.In the past, he acted as President of Asociacion de Instituciones Financieras Internacionales AC and Asociacion de Banqueros Extranjeros en Mexico, and Director of Capital Markets Unit of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya. He obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles in 1982 and a Bachelors degree in Economics and Administration from Universidad de Deusto in 1979.

Tomas Christian Ehrenberg Aldford Mr. Tomas Christian Ehrenberg Aldford serves as Director of Mexican Stock Exchange. He has served as Director more than six in Banamex and 16 years in various positions inside of BBVA Bancomer.

Carlos Hank Gonzalez Mr. Carlos Hank Gonzalez serves as Director of Mexican Stock Exchange. He has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero Interacciones since 2001. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Hermes. Before that, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Banco Interacciones SA Institucion de Banca Multiple and Casa de Bolsa Interacciones SA de CV, where he initiated his career in 1992. In addition, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Automotriz Hermer SA de CV. He acts as Chairman of the Board of Automotriz Hermer SA de CV, Cerrey SA de CV, Controladora Cerrey SA de CV, Hermer Edificaciones y Construccion SA de CV, La Nacional Compania Constructora SA de CV, La Peninsular Compania Constructora SA de CV, Operadora y Administracion Tecnica SA de CV and Consorcio de Obras y Dragados Maritimos SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Marcos Alejandro Martinez Gavica Mr. Marcos Alejandro Martinez Gavica serves as Director of Mexican Stock Exchange. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2016. He has served as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company till December 1, 2015. He joined the Company on April 1, 1997. Moreover, he is Member of the Company's Integral Risk Management Committee and Remuneration Committee. He also has been Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Mexico), as well as Board Member of Casa de Bolsa Santander, Gestion Santander, Santander Consumo and Santander Hipotecario. He started his professional career in 1978. He has worked at Banco Nacional de Mexico SA (BANAMEX) as Securities and Exchange Delegate in 1996; Co-General Manager of Corporate and Commercial Banking from 1991 to 1996; General Manager of Corporate Banking from 1989 to 1991, and occupied the posts of Director, Alternate Director, Account Executive and Analyst between 1978 and 1989. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in Administration, with specialization in Financial Planning, from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresas (IPADE).

Ernesto Ortega Arellano Mr. Ernesto Ortega Arellano serves as Director of Mexican Stock Exchange since February 18, 2016. He has 27 years experience in group financial Inbursa, also is member of the Council of administration of the funds of investment of said group, as well as of driving of the Fund Mexico. He holds a degree in Accounting from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Luis Robles Miaja Mr. Luis Robles Miaja serves as Director of Mexican Stock Exchange. He has also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer. He has held different managerial positions within Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer since 1993, mostly in the Legal area. In 1998, he acted as General Director of Legal Affairs for Latin America of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. In 2002, he was named Secretary of the Board of BBVA Bancomer. In 2007, he was appointed General Director of Communication and Institutional Relations, as well as Board Member and Vice Chairman of the same institution. In addition, he acted as President of Mexican Banks Association (Asociacion de Bancos de Mexico). He is Law graduated from Escuela Libre de Derecho.

Francisco Gil Diaz Mr. Francisco Gil Diaz serves as Independent Director of Mexican Stock Exchange He acts as President of Telefonica Movistar Mexico. Moreover, he served as Secretary of the Treasury and Public Credit between 2000 and 2006. He held the position of Deputy Governor of Banco de Mexico and General Director of Avantel. In addition, he acted as Board Member of Grupo Financiero Banamex Accival. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto de Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM), a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Chicago and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the same academic institution.

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte Mr. Claudio X. Gonzalez Laporte serves as Independent Director of Mexican Stock Exchange He also acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a degree from the Stanford University.

Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya Eng. Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya serves as Independent Director of Mexican Stock Exchange. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Industrial Saltillo. He previously served as Director of Finance for nine years and as General Director of the Chemical Division for eight years at Grupo Cydsa. For two years, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero Bancomer. In addition, he acted as Corporate Director of Grupo Alfa for 10 years. He is Board Member of Coca-Cola Femsa and Femsa, Grupo Industrial Saltillo, Banco Regional de Monterrey and Berel. He is Mechanical and Electrical Engineer graduated from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) and received a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University in 1969.

Ricardo Guitierrez Munoz Mr. Ricardo Guitierrez Munoz serves as Independent Director of Mexican Stock Exchange. He is a member of the Board of Directors of several companies, including Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V., Bank sees more, S.A. Institución de Banca múltiple, financial group sees more, House of bag looks for more, S.A. de C.V., financial group sees more, and Grupo Pochteca, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Accounting.

Alberto Navarro Rodriguez Mr. Alberto Navarro Rodriguez serves as Independent Director of Mexican Stock Exchange. He has been also Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committees of the Company. He acts as Partner of Asesores del Milenio S.C. Prior to this, he held various administrative positions at Grupo Financiero Banamex-Accival. Moreover, he served as Member of Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa y Cia. S.C. and acted as Board Member of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, Colegio de Contadores de Mexico AC, Academia de Estudios Fiscales de la Contaduria Publica AC and Instituto Mexicano de Ejecutivos de Finanzas AC. In addition, he served at SHCP, holding different positions such as General Director of Revenue Policy, Audit and Fiscal Management, as well as of Income Tax Management. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a postgraduate degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresas.

John Pietrowhicz Mr. John W. Pietrowhicz serves as Independent Director of Mexican Stock Exchange since August 15, 2012. He also acts as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Corporate Development and Finance of CME Group. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from the Loyola University.

Fernando Ruiz Sahagun Mr. Fernando Ruiz Sahagun serves as Independent Director of Mexican Stock Exchange. Moreover, he is Founding Member, Director and Advisor of Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa y Cia. SC. Currently, he is Chairman of the Fiscal Committee of Consejo Coordinador Empresarial and Advisor of the Mexican Council of Businessmen. He is Member of several boards of stock exchanges, as well as Chairman of Audit and Corporate Practices Committees of various stock corporations. He is Public Accountant from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).