Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)

BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

897.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.15 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs892.85
Open
Rs895.30
Day's High
Rs910.00
Day's Low
Rs895.30
Volume
7,385
Avg. Vol
23,339
52-wk High
Rs1,018.80
52-wk Low
Rs541.86

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Bajrang Kheruka

83 2010 Executive Chairman of the Board

P. Kheruka

63 2011 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Swadhin Padia

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Gita Yadav

2015 Chief Investor Relations Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Shreevar Kheruka

32 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

V. Ramaswami

56 2006 Whole-time Director

Naveen Kshatriya

65 2013 Independent Director

Anupa Sahney

46 2014 Additional Independent Director

S. Bagai

58 Independent Non-Executive Director

Utpal Mukhopadhyay

70 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Bajrang Kheruka

Mr. B. L. Kheruka is Executive Chairman of the Board of Borosil Glass Works Limited. He is B. Com. He is Industrialist having 58 years of experience in various functional areas of business/industry. His other directorships includes: Window Glass Ltd., Gujarat Fusion Glass Ltd., General Magnets Ltd., Gujarat Borosil Ltd., Borosil International Ltd., Borosil Glass Ltd.

P. Kheruka

Mr. P. K. Kheruka is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Borosil Glass Works Limited., with effect from July 31, 2011. He served as Managing Director of the Company till 31st July, 2011. He is B. Com and is responsible for General Management and business acquisitions. He has Over 39 years of experience in industry. He also served in Gujarat Fusion Glass Limited as Managing Director.

Swadhin Padia

Mr. Swadhin Padia is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is Chartered Accountant and has 13 years of experience in corporate accounting, budgeting, MIS and Finance.

Gita Yadav

Shreevar Kheruka

Mr. Shreevar Kheruka is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Borosil Glass Works Limited. He was Whole-Time Director of Borosil Glass Works Ltd with effect from October 22, 2010. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has 5 years of Corporate experience. He was also associated with a US based multinational group and presently is Wholetime Director in another Company. He hold B. Sc in Economics and B. A. in International Relations from University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. He has overall in-charge of glass trading business and part of investment team.

V. Ramaswami

Mr. V. Ramaswami is Whole-time Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited., since 1st September 2006. He has over 28 years experience in various industries.

Naveen Kshatriya

Mr. Naveen Kumar Kshatriya is Independent Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited. He is an IIT graduate. He has 40 years of experience in industry including assignment at the top level of Multinational Companies.

Anupa Sahney

Mrs. Anupa R. Sahney is Additional Independent Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited. She is Associate CA, Institute of England & Wales, Bachelors Degree (Double Honours) in Economics, Finance & Accounting.

S. Bagai

Mr. S. Bagai is an Independent Non-Executive Director Borosil Glass Works Limited. He is B.Com, L.L.B. He has over 28 years’ experience in legal and taxation matters.

Utpal Mukhopadhyay

Mr. Utpal Kumar Mukhopadhyay is Independent Non-Executive Director of Borosil Glass Works Limited. Mr. Mukhopadhyay has experience in administrative as well as in Corporate Sector. After holding various positions in Govt: of Maharashtra, he retired as Additional Chief Secretary - Home. Later, he was also Managing Director Of Tata Housing Development Company Ltd. He is Director of Octaga Green Power and Sugar Co. Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Bajrang Kheruka

11,923,700

P. Kheruka

5,416,160

Swadhin Padia

--

Gita Yadav

--

Shreevar Kheruka

11,508,900

V. Ramaswami

5,089,300

Naveen Kshatriya

--

Anupa Sahney

--

S. Bagai

--

Utpal Mukhopadhyay

--
As Of  30 Mar 2014

