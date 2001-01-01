Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS)

Name Description

V. Viswanathan Mr. V. K. Viswanathan is Non Executive Chairman of the Board of Bosch Limited,. He is no longer Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of the Company effective December 31, 2012. He is a Bachelor of Commerce from Madras University and a Chartered Accountant. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Group Treasurer & Head of Mergers and Acquisitions with Hindustan Unilever Limited with which group he was associated in various capacities for 17 years. Mr. Viswanathan joined the Company as Chief General Manager in August 1998. After a brief orientation in the Company, he took up an assignment in the Diesel Systems Division of Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany from September 1998. Upon completion of the assignment, he returned to the Company in November 2000. Mr. Viswanathan joined the Board as Additional Director and Joint Managing Director on 01.01.2001, responsible for Finance, Administration and IT Coordination. Upon assuming new responsibilities in Robert Bosch Corporation, Farmington Hills, USA (Robert Bosch North America).

Soumitra Bhattacharya Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya is a Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director and Whole-Time Director of the Company. He is a graduate in Commerce and a Chartered Accountant. He has been associated with the Company since 1995 and has a valuable experience for over 27 years in the areas of Finance, Accounts and entire commercial functions including HR, Legal, Tax, systems etc. He served as a Commercial Director of Robert Bosch, Turkey. Prior to this assignment he served as Vice President responsible for the Commercial and Administration functions at the Company’s Plants at Nashik and Jaipur. He worked in Stuttgart, Germany, during 1998-99 on deputation to parent company Robert Bosch GmbH as General Manager at the Feuerbach Plant. He was Executive Director responsible for Finance and Administration of the Company until 31.12.2012 and became Joint Managing Director of the Company from 01.01.2013. He was also Alternate Director to Dr. B. Bohr during the period from 01.07.2011 to 31.12.2012. Mr. Bhattacharya is Vice Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Karnataka State Council and Chairman of the Consumer Affairs and Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of Automotive Component Manufactures Association of India.

Hema Ravichandar Ms. Hema Ravichandar serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. She is a management professional with about 34 years of industry experience. As a Strategic HR Advisor, she currently consults with and sits on the statutory and advisory Boards of both Indian and multinational corporations. After completion of her management education from IIM, Ahmedabad, Hema started her career at Motor Industries Company Limited (MICO) in 1983. In 1992 she joined Infosys Technologies Limited as the Head of Human Resources. Hema, until 2005, was the Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Human Resources for Infosys Technologies. In this capacity she designed and drove the HR agenda for Infosys globally, as it scaled up from 250 employees in 1992 to 40,000 employees in 2005. Under her HR Leadership, Infosys won several „Best Employer of the Year? awards in India and was placed in Top 100 rankings, overseas. She has won several awards and accolades including three HR Professional of the Year Awards and listings amongst the “25 Most Powerful Women in India” and “Successful Women Professionals in IT”. Hema has held positions in industry bodies and also served on several juries including on the National Executive Board of National HRD Network. Hema is also a Managing Committee Member of the Non-Executive Directors in Conversation Trust (NEDICT).

Bhaskar Bhat Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Bhat is a B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) from IIT Madras (1976) and has the Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Ahmedabad (1978). He started working as a Management Trainee at Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Private Limited in 1978. After spending five years in Godrej, he joined the Tata Watch Project which was initiated at Tata Press Limited. Since 1983 he has been associated with the Tata Watch Project which later became Titan Watches Limited and is now Titan Industries Limited. Presently, Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is the Managing Director of Titan Industries Limited and is responsible for Sales & Marketing, Human Resources, International Business and general managerial assignments of the company. Mr. Bhat is a member of the Governing Council at the T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal and the SDM Institute of Management and Development, Mysore. He was appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors at the new National Institute of Technology established at Uttarakhand. He received Distinguished Alumnus Award in IIT Madras in 2008. He was conferred the Qimpro Gold Standard Award for Business in February 2010. He won the Most Admired Retail Professional of the year 2011 at the India Retail Forum 2011 and distinguished Alumnus Award in IIM Ahmedabad in November 2011. He was ranked as the 4th CEO in a survey conducted by the Business Today, INSEAD and Harvard Business Review.

Renu Karnad Ms. Renu Sud Karnad is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Bosch Limited. Ms. Karnad holds a Bachelor Degree in Law from the University of Bombay and Masters Degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics. She joined HDFC Ltd in 1978 in the legal and credit department and grew to become the head of lending business of HDFC Ltd. She is responsible for the lending operations of HDFC, both retail as well as corporate, framing policies and strategies for mortgage lending by HDFC, development of new retail products, expansion of branch network and other channels of distribution, budgeting and management information system, for setting goals and targets at the national, regional and branch levels, monitoring performance vis-à-vis the budgets, development of new asset and liability products, introduction of innovative and structured products, coordinating resource raising from domestic and international markets, negotiating and finalizing financing facilities from multilateral agencies such as World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) and KfW, communicating with equity analysts and international investors besides also coordinating with regulators such as the National Housing Bank and liaising on behalf of HDFC with the Government of India and the State Governments and Housing Industry etc. As a member of the Investment Committee of HDFC, she partakes in the decision making for investments by HDFC in debt, equity and other related treasury products. She is currently functioning as Managing Director in HDFC Ltd.