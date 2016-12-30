Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA)

Name Description

Martin Bouygues Mr. Martin Bouygues serves as the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Bouygues S.A. since September 5, 1989. He joined the Group in 1974 as Site Supervisor for the construction of the Parisian shopping complex, Les Halles, before moving over to the commercial arm of the company. In 1978, he founded Maison Bouygues, an entity specializing in the sale of single-family homes by catalogue. He started developing diversification activities at Maison Bouygues in 1974 and, with the Bouygues group, acquired water treatment and supply company Saur, of which he was appointed Chairman and CEO two years later. In 1987, Mr. Bouygues was appointed Vice Chairman of Bouygues Board of Directors, on which he had served since January 21, 1982. On September 5, 1989, he took over from Mr. Francis Bouygues as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, he also holds other mandates, including Director of TF1, Member of the Supervisory Board of Paris-Orleans and President of Actiby, SCDM Participations and SCDM Invest-3.

Philippe Marien Mr. Philippe Marien serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President Human Resources, Information Systems and Innovation at Bouygues S.A. As of February 18, 2009, he is also the Chairman of Bouygues Telecom. He joined the Company in 1980 as International Finance Manager. He was Special Advisor in 1984 for the takeover of the AMREP oil services group before being named Finance Director of Technigaz, a liquefied gas engineering contractor, in 1985. In 1986, he joined the Company's finance department to take responsibility for the financial aspects of the takeover of Screg. He was successively Head of Finance and Cash management of Screg in 1987 and Finance Director of Bouygues Offshore in 1991. He was appointed Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration of Bouygues Offshore in 1998, then moved to Bouygues Batiment in 2000 as Financial Director. In March 2003, Mr. Marien became Financial Director of the Saur group. He managed the sale of Saur by Bouygues SA to PAI partners, then by PAI partners to a new group of shareholders led by Caisse des Depots et Consignation. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Olivier Bouygues Mr. Olivier Bouygues serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Bouygues S.A. since April 21, 2016. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director - Standing representative of SCDM at Bouygues S.A. from 2002 to April 21, 2016. He joined Bouygues SA in 1974 in the civil works branch. From 1983 to 1988, he worked at Bouygues Offshore as Director of the Cameroon subsidiary, Boscam, and then Director for the France Works and Special Projects division. From 1988 to 1992, he held the post of Chairman and CEO of Maison Bouygues catalogue homes unit. In 1992, he was appointed Group Executive Vice President for Utilities Management, a division covering the French and international activities of Saur. In 1997, Bouygues and Saur acquired Cise from Saint-Gobain. Saur was sold to PAI partners on November 19, 2004. Mr. Olivier Bouygues has served on the Group's Board of Directors since June 5, 1984. In addition to his duties at the Company, he also holds other mandates, including CEO of SCDM, Chairman and CEO of Seci, Director of TF1, Bouygues Telecom, Colas, Bouygues Construction, Eurosport, Sodeci, CIE, Senegalaise des Eaux, Alstom and Finagestion, and Chairman of Sagri-E and Sagri-F. He is also President of SCDM Energie and Manager of SIR and SIB. He is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole et des Moteurs engineering school.

Francois Bertiere Mr. Francois Bertiere serves as a Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Immobilier, Director at Bouygues S.A. since April 27, 2006. He started his career at the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure in 1974. In 1977, he was appointed Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Education, then Deputy Director at the Regional Infrastructure Department of Upper Corsica in 1978. In 1981, he went on to become Urban Development Director at the EPA of Cergy-Pontoise (a government-run entity) in northwest Paris. He joined the Company in 1985 as Deputy CEO of France Construction. In 1988, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of France Construction, Vice Chairman and CEO of Bouygues Immobilier in 1997, then Chairman and CEO of Bouygues Immobilier in 2001. Mr. Bertiere has been a Member of Bouygues Immobilier's Board of Directors since 1991. He also holds other mandates, including Director of Colas.

Herve Le Bouc Mr. Herve Le Bouc serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Colas, Director at Bouygues S.A. since April 24, 2008. He began his career at Screg, today a Colas subsidiary, as a site engineer. After working as an area supervisor, he was appointed Regional Manager. In 1989, he was named Director in charge of commercial development of Bouygues Offshore for Europe, French overseas departments and territories, and Australia. His responsibilities were later extended to South-East Asia and Mexico. Mr. Le Bouc became Director of Operations of Bouygues Offshore in 1994, then CEO in 1996 and Chairman and CEO in 1999. From November 2001 to September 2002, he also served as Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction, Chairman of the Board of Bouygues Offshore and Chairman of the Board of ETDE. He was then CEO of Saur between September 2002 and February 2005, then Chairman and CEO from February 2005 to April 2007.

Philippe Bonnave Mr. Philippe Bonnave serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Bouygues Construction of BOUYGUES S.A. since 3 March 2015. He is an Engineering graduate of Ecole Centrale Lille. He started his career in 1977 as a works engineer at Entreprises Nord-France, where he later became head of International and Overseas Operations. He joined the Bouygues group in 1988 as Senior Vice-President of GCA, the group’s subsidiary in Bordeaux. In 1997, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the division spanning the group’s operations in central and south-west France, which he transformed into DV Construction in 1998. In 1999, he was appointed Senior Vice-President for Central and South-Western Europe and, in 2003, Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Entreprises France-Europe, the division of Bouygues Construction which encompasses its regional subsidiaries in France and Western Europe. He was also appointed Chairman of the Board of the Directors of Bouygues Travaux Publics in June 2010. In August 2010, he was appointed Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction with particular responsibility for Bouygues Entreprises France-Europe, Bouygues Travaux Publics and the Concessions division.

Olivier Roussat Mr. Olivier Roussat serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Telecom, a subsidiary of Bouygues S.A. since November 29, 2007. He started his career at IBM, where he held various roles in data network services, production and pre-sales. In 1995, he joined Bouygues Telecom and became head of network operations and then head of production of telecom and IT services. In May 2003, Mr. Roussat was appointed Network Director and Member of the Management Committee. Since January 2007, he had been in charge of the performance and technology division and was named Appointed Managing Director of Bouygues Telecom on February 20, 2007. He is graduate of INSA (Institut National des Sciences Appliques) in Lyon.

Jean-Francois Guillemin Mr. Jean-Francois Guillemin serves as General Counsel of Bouygues S.A. He was General Secretary of Bouygues S.A. from March 1998. He started his career as Lecturer of law of obligations and commercial law at Paris II University. He also headed the Centre Interprofessionnel de la Formation a la Fonction Personnel (CIFFOP) at the same time. He joined the Company in February 1986 as Senior Manager of the Group’s legal department, which he went on to head in 1988. In 1991, Mr. Guillemin was appointed Director of Legal Affairs. He has been handling legal issues for the Group since then. He has been General Secretary since March 1998. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Law.

Cyril Bouygues Mr. Cyril Bouygues serves as Director-standing representative of SCDM Participations of BOUYGUES S.A. since April 21, 2016. He held the post of works supervisor at Bouygues Construction, then Head of Projects at Bouygues Immobilier, before becoming Strategy and Development Manager at SCDM Energy Limited in October 2014. He is a graduate of Institut Superieur de Gestion (ISG) and holds a Harvard Master in Public Administration. He is Strategy and Development Manager at SCDM Energy Limited (United Kingdom).

Edward Bouygues Mr. Edward Bouygues serves as Director-standing representative of SCDM of BOUYGUES S.A. since April 21, 2016. After having spent five years as a works supervisor, and in marketing at Bouygues Construction, he joined Bouygues Telecom in February 2014 as Head of Marketing. He is currently Director of Marketing, with responsibility for services, content and product design. He is a graduate of Ecole Superieure des Sciences Commerciale d'Angers (ESSCA) and holds an MBA from the London Business School. He is Director of Marketing, with responsibility for services, content and product design at Bouygues Telecom.

Francis Castagne Mr. Francis Castagne serves as Director-representing employees of BOUYGUES S.A. since April 27, 2016. He has spent all his career with the Bouygues group, in the construction businesses. Between 1987 and 1990, he was works supervisor at Screg EPI, before taking responsibility for main contractor operations at Screg Bâtiment until 1997. In 1997, he was appointed head of main contractor production at SB Ballestrero until 2000. From 2000 to 2007, he was head of projects at Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France. Since 2008, he has been Works Director at Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de- France – Construction Privée. He is Director at Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France – Construction Privée.

Raphaelle Deflesselle Ms. Raphaelle Deflesselle serves as a Director - Employee Representative at Bouygues S.A. since May 20, 2014. She is currently Deputy Director, IT Governance, Research and Transformation within the Information Systems Division at Bouygues Telecom. Raphaëlle Deflesselle is an engineering graduate of École Polytechnique Féminine (EFP). She joined Bouygues Telecom in 1996. She took part in implementing network oversight tools in the network operations department. She then held various managerial positions in the Technical departments from 1999 to 2009. In 2010, she was appointed head of the Performance department within the Information Systems Division, before becoming head of IT infrastructures in 2013.

Patrick Kron Mr. Patrick Kron serves as a Director of Bouygues S.A. since December 6, 2006. He started his professional career at the French Ministry of Industry between 1979 and 1984, before he joined Pechiney. From 1984 and 1993, he held various management and financial positions at Pechiney, including the position of Chairman and CEO of Pechiney Electrometallurgie. In 1993, he became Member of the Executive Committee of Pechiney and Chairman and Managing Director of Carbone Lorraine from 1983 to 1997. From 1995 to 1997 he was responsible for loading activities of Pechiney and was Chief Operating Officer of American National Can Company. Between 1998 and 2002, Mr. Kron served as Chairman of the Management Board at Imerys, prior to joining Alstom. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Alstom as of January 1, 2003 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alstom as of March 11, 2003. He has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Alstom since July 24, 2001. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and is an Engineer from Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Sandra Nombret Ms. Sandra Nombret has been a Director - Representative of Employee Shareholders of Bouygues S.A. since April 29, 2010. She has a DESS postgraduate diploma in foreign trade law. She joined the Bouygues group in 1997 and is currently a department head with Bouygues Batiment International, where she is Senior Legal Officer for the Middle East, Africa, Canada and Cyprus. She is Member of the Ethics, CSR and Patronage Committee of the Company.

Rose-Marie Van Lerberghe Ms. Rose-Marie Van Lerberghe has been a Director of Bouygues S.A. since April 25, 2013. She is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure and Ecole Nationale d’Administration, and holds the rank of teacher in philosophy. She is also a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (IEP). After holding various positions at the Labour Ministry, in 1986 Ms. Van Lerberghe joined the Danone group, where she was Group Director of Human Resources. In 1996, she became Delegate General for Employment and Vocational Training, then Chief Executive Officer of Altedia in 2000. From 2002 to 2006, she was the Director General of Assistance Publique des Hopitaux de Paris. From 2006 to 2011, she chaired the Korian management board. Ms. Van Lerberghe is also a Director at Air France and Casino. She is a member of the Conseil Superieur de la Magistrature. She is Member of the Ethics, CSR and Patronage Committee of the Company.

Michele Vilain Ms. Michele Vilain has been a Director - Representative of Employee Shareholders of Bouygues S.A. since April 29, 2010. She joined Bouygues Immobilier in 1989, holding various positions in the IT and Office Automation department, including responsibility for customer services. She is currently department head at the Residential Property France division, where she is responsible for customer mediation. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Clara Gaymard Ms. Clara Gaymard serves as Independent Director of BOUYGUES S.A. since April 21, 2016. She was an administrative officer at the office of the mayor of Paris from 1982 to 1984, before joining École Nationale d’Administration (ENA). She she joined the Cour des Comptes state audit office as an auditor and in 1990 was promoted to public auditor. She was then appointed head of the European Union office at the External Economic Relations department (DREE) of the French Ministry of Finance. In 1995, she was named chief of staff at the Ministry of Intergenerational Solidarity. From 1996 to 1999, she served as deputy head in charge of support for small- and medium-sized businesses and regional initiatives at DREE. In February 2003, she became Ambassador for International Investment and Chair of the French Agency for International Investments (AFII). She joined the General Electric group in 2006, where she was appointed Chair and CEO of GE France, then GE Northwest Europe in 2008. In 2009, she was appointed Vice-Chair of GE International responsible for key public accounts and in 2010 as Vice-Chair responsible for governments and cities. She left the General Electric group in January 2016. She is Co-founder of Raise; CEO of Raise Conseil. She is Chair of the Women’s Forum; director of Veolia Environnement, LVMH, Danone and Sages. She graduated in Law from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and also graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1986.

Anne-Marie Idrac Ms. Anne-Marie Idrac serves as an Independent Director of Bouygues S.A. since April 26, 2012. Ms. Idrac, a graduate of both the Institut d'Etudes Politiques of Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration, has spent most of her career in the fields of the environment, housing, urban planning and transport. She was previously Secretary of State for Transport, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the RATP (the Paris public transport authority), Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the SNCF (French state railways) as well as Secretary of State for Foreign Trade. Ms. Idrac holds other mandates, including Director of Vallourec, Total and Saint-Gobain. She is Member of the Audit and Chairman of the Ethics, CSR and Patronage Committee of the Company.

Helman le Pas de Secheval Mr. Helman le Pas de Secheval serves as an Independent Director of Bouygues S.A. since April 24, 2008. He is also the Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee. He began his career in 1991 as project manager in the financial engineering department at Banexi. From 1993 to 1997 he was seconded as Deputy Inspector General of quarries by the city of Paris. In July 1997, he was appointed deputy-head of the corporate finance department of the COB. In 1998, he was promoted to departmental head. From November 2001 to December 2009, Mr. le Pas de Secheval was Group Chief Financial Officer of Groupama, with responsibility for the group's financing, investing, reinsurance and accounting divisions and oversight of the group's financial subsidiaries: Groupama Banque, Banque Finama (which merged with Groupama Banque on October 1, 2009), Groupama Asset Management, Groupama Immobilier, Groupama Private Equity and GIE Groupama Systemes d’Information. From January 2010 to December 2011, he was Managing Director of Groupama Centre-Atlantique. In September 2012, he was appointed Senior Executive Vice-President, General Counsel of Veolia Environnement. Mr. le Pas De Secheval graduated from Ecole Normale Superieure and holds a Doctorate in Physical Sciences and an Engineering degree from Ecole des Mines de Paris.