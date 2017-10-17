Edition:
Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS (BOYP.IS)

BOYP.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.65TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.06TL (-0.69%)
Prev Close
8.71TL
Open
8.71TL
Day's High
8.78TL
Day's Low
8.60TL
Volume
186,816
Avg. Vol
188,868
52-wk High
19.69TL
52-wk Low
8.18TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hasan Boyner

37 2012 Chairman of the Board

Lerzan Boyner

2010 Vice Chairman of the Board

Nur Inal

2014 General Manager, Member of the Board

Mustafa Tatar

2014 Member of the Board

Nazli Boyner

Non-Executive Member of the Board

Serdar Sunay

59 2010 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Tuncay Toros

Non-Executive Member of the Board

Tayfun Bayazit

60 Independent Member of the Board

Elif Ozpak

Independent Member of the Board

Taliye Yesilurdu

Investor Relations, Capital Markets Compliance and Corporate Management Manager
