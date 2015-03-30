Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)

Name Description

M. Venugopal Shri. M. Venugopal serves as Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance (Retail), Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Earlier, he held post of Dy. Company Secretary in the Company. He joined the Company in August 1987 and has served in various positions in the Finance Dept of the Company.

Ramesh Srinivasan Shri. Ramesh Srinivasan is Executive Director, Director (Marketing) of the Company. Shri Ramesh Srinivasan, being an Additional Director, holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received a notice in writing along with the deposit of requisite amount under Section 160 of the Act proposing his candidature. Shri Ramesh Srinivasan is B.Sc.(Honors) and M.B.A. He joined BPCL in the year 1980 & has the distinction of heading three major Business Units, viz., Retail, Lubes & LPG. He joined BPCL in the year 1980 & has the distinction of heading three major Business Units, viz, Retail, Lubes & LPG. He introduced concepts like Pure for Sure, branded fuels like “SPEED”, and provided low cost Retail Automation. He was also instrumental in launch of In & Out convenience stores, loyalty program, involved in implementation of PAHAL, online booking for new LPG Connection (SAHAJ), conceptualizing & launching of “Project Nishchay etc.

Shrikant Gathoo Shri. Shrikant Prakash Gathoo is Director - Human Resources, Whole-Time Director of Bharat Petroleum Corp Limited. He has a Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Management from the University of Pune and is a Fellow of LEAD International Institute. He is with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. since 1986. Before joining BPCL, he was with BHEL and NTPC. Prior to his appointment to the Board of BPCL, he was Executive Director, Human Resources Services (HRS), the Head of Integrated Information Systems and Lubes Business of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. He was also a part of the Project Team which implemented SAP. Shri. S P Gathoo was also Head of Human Resources Development (HRD) in BPCL responsible for Human Resource Development, Change Management and Organisation Development.

Ramamoorthy Ramachandran Shri. Ramamoorthy Ramachandran is Additional Director & Director (Refineries) of the Company. He joined BPCL in the year 1982 as a Graduate Engineer Trainee & has 34 years of experience in the Refining Sector. He has worked in Refinery Operations, Tech Services, Production Planning, Projects, Process Technology, Project Financing etc. In the past he w as actively involved in the design of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. and in the concept to commissioning of Mumbai Refinery Modernisation projects. Subsequently, he was involved in setting up of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited 6 MMTPA grass root refinery & its stabilisation & post operations. Prior to his appointment, he held the post of Managing Director of Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd.

Anant Singh Shri. Anant Kumar Singh is Government Nominee Director, ED (LPG) of the Company. He joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1984. Presently, he is serving as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Vinay Oberoi Shri. Vinay Sheel Oberoi serves as Independent Director of the Company. He also represent India UNESCO during the year 2010 to 2014.

J.M. Sundharam Smt. J.M. Shanti Sundharam serves as Independent Director of the Company. She holds MA in English literature and M.Phil in Public Administration.

Deepak Bhojwani Shri. Deepak Bhojwani is Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1978. Since then, he has served in three Continents - Asia, Europe and South America - as well as the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. During his career, he was accredited as Ambassador in seven Latin American countries. He became a Joint Secretary in the Government of India in October, 1997.

Rajesh Mangal Shri. Rajesh Kumar Mangal serves as Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant. He is a Chartered Accountant in practice by profession since the year 1992. He is a Senior Partner of M/s. B. Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants based at Jaipur. He has experience in Audit, Taxation, Company Law matters and Finance Consultancy.