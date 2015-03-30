Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)
BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
508.15INR
19 Oct 2017
508.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.45 (-1.06%)
Rs-5.45 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs513.60
Rs513.60
Open
Rs516.45
Rs516.45
Day's High
Rs516.45
Rs516.45
Day's Low
Rs504.80
Rs504.80
Volume
206,300
206,300
Avg. Vol
4,390,210
4,390,210
52-wk High
Rs546.10
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77
Rs398.77
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajkumar Duraiswamy
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sivakumar Krishnamurthy
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
M. Venugopal
|57
|2017
|Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance (Retail), Company Secretary
|
Suresh Nair
|2016
|General Manager - Sales (LPG) HQ
|
V. Anand
|2015
|General Manager - Planning & Infrastructure
|
G. Ananthakrishnan
|2016
|General Manager - (Taxation), CO
|
S. Bhargava
|2016
|General Manager - (Corporate R&D Centre)
|
Sujata Chogle
|2014
|General Manager - (HR), Mumbai Refinery
|
S. Desai
|2016
|General Manager - (E&AS) I/C, Mumbai Refinery
|
Vijay Duggal
|2014
|General Manager - (Gas) Delhi
|
Ashim Dutta
|2016
|General Manager - (Engineering Services), Marketing
|
A. Gidwani
|2016
|General Manager - Network, Security & Projects) IS
|
C. Iyer
|2016
|General Manager - I/C, Mumbai Refinery
|
V. Jacob
|2016
|General Manager - (Quality Control Cell)
|
L. Jain
|2016
|General Manager - GM Pipelines (Ops.& Projects), Mumbai
|
S. Jalali
|2016
|General Manager - (Special Assignment)
|
A. Kaushik
|2016
|General Manager - (IT & BI), Retail HQ
|
S. Krishnan
|2016
|General Manager - (HSSE)
|
A. Krishnaswamy
|2016
|General Manager - Strategy
|
B. Anil Kumar
|2016
|General Manager - (IS) Infrastructure, CO
|
M. Prasanna Kumar
|2011
|General Manager - Planning & Project Coordination
|
P. Kumar
|58
|2014
|General Manager - Gas
|
P. Murali Madhavan
|2016
|General Manager - (OM & S), Kochi Refinery
|
Sudip Mallick
|2013
|General Manager - Logistics (LPG), HQ
|
Indranil Mitra
|2016
|General Manager - Finance (International Trade)
|
Gautam Mukerji
|2014
|General Manager - (Operations & Logistics) Aviation
|
R. Nair
|2014
|General Manager - HRS
|
R. Narayanan
|2014
|General Manager - IS Applications
|
R. Panda
|2016
|General Manager - Sales Coordination (Retail) HQ
|
H. Paranjape
|2013
|General Manager - (Finance), Mumbai Refinery
|
B. Parmar
|2016
|General Manager - (Vigilance)
|
M. Pimpale
|2016
|General Manager - (Projects), Mumbai Refinery
|
M. Prabhakaran
|2016
|General Manager - (HR) Kochi Refinery
|
P. Ramachandran
|2013
|General Manager - (Projects-Units), Kochi Refinery
|
N. Manohar Rao
|2013
|General Manager - (Operations) Retail HQ
|
P. Ravitej
|2016
|General Manager - (Operations) Mumbai Refinery
|
Madhu Sagar
|2016
|General Manager - (Internal Coaching)
|
J. Shah
|2014
|General Manager - (HR), Retail HQ
|
Ravi Singh
|2016
|General Manager - (Engineering & Projects) HQ
|
C. Soman
|2016
|General Manager - (Operations) I/C, Kochi Refinery
|
S. Somasekhar
|2016
|General Manager - (Advisory Engineering) Kochi Refinery
|
P. Suresh
|2013
|General Manager - (Finance), Kochi Refinery
|
P. Thampi
|2016
|General Manager - (Technical), Kochi Refinery
|
R. Wadhawan
|2016
|General Manager - (E & C) Mumbai Refinery
|
N. Prabhakar
|2016
|Deputy General Manager - (Brand & PR)
|
Ramesh Srinivasan
|58
|2016
|Executive Director, Director (Marketing)
|
Shrikant Gathoo
|59
|2011
|Director - Human Resources, Whole-Time Director
|
S. Agrawal
|54
|2015
|Executive Director - Corporate Affairs
|
Ramamoorthy Ramachandran
|56
|2016
|Additional Director & Director (Refineries)
|
Sharad Sharma
|2014
|Executive Director - Supply Chain Optimization
|
Anant Singh
|58
|2016
|Government Nominee Director, ED (LPG)
|
J. Akut
|54
|2016
|Executive Directore - (IS)Group Refineries
|
A. Ambasht
|2016
|Chief Vigilance Officer
|
Y. Apte
|2016
|Chief Procurement Officer (Refineries)
|
K. Chandy
|57
|2013
|Executive Director - Lubes
|
M. Chawla
|2016
|Executive Director - Engineering Services), Marketing
|
J. Dinaker
|56
|2014
|Executive Director - Audit
|
Ashok Gupta
|2014
|Chief Procurement Officer - Marketing
|
S. Kelkar
|2014
|Chief Manager (Employee Satisfaction Enhancement)
|
P. Kumaraswamy
|2016
|Executive Director - (Projects), Kochi Refinery
|
D Mathur
|2014
|Regional LPG Manager - North
|
K. Narayanan
|2013
|Executive Director - Information Systems
|
R. Natekar
|2013
|Executive Director - (I & C)
|
K. Padmakar
|2016
|Executive Director - HRD
|
Prasad Panicker
|2016
|Executive Director - I/C (Kochi Refinery)
|
George Paul
|2015
|Executive Director - Retail
|
T. Peethambaran
|2016
|Head (Retail) North
|
R. Rajamani
|2016
|Executive Director - Corporate Treasury
|
I. Srinivas Rao
|2011
|Executive Director - Gas
|
P. Ravi
|2016
|Head (Retail) West
|
Dipti Sanzgiri
|53
|2014
|Executive Director - International Trade
|
Pramod Sharma
|2015
|Executive Director - New Business Initiatives
|
M. Somaya
|2014
|Executive Director - Aviation
|
S. Vijayakumar
|2014
|Executive Director - Legal
|
E. Vimalnathan
|2016
|Executive Director - Marketing Corporate
|
Monica Widhani
|2013
|Executive Director - Coordination
|
Paul Antony
|58
|2017
|Government Nominee Director
|
Vinay Oberoi
|60
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Vishal Sharma
|42
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Tamilsai Soundararajan
|56
|2017
|Independent Director
|
J.M. Sundharam
|63
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Deepak Bhojwani
|64
|2015
|Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
|
Rajesh Mangal
|50
|2015
|Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
|
Gopal Nanda
|68
|2015
|Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Rajkumar Duraiswamy
|
Sivakumar Krishnamurthy
|
M. Venugopal
|Shri. M. Venugopal serves as Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance (Retail), Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Earlier, he held post of Dy. Company Secretary in the Company. He joined the Company in August 1987 and has served in various positions in the Finance Dept of the Company.
|
Suresh Nair
|
V. Anand
|
G. Ananthakrishnan
|
S. Bhargava
|
Sujata Chogle
|
S. Desai
|
Vijay Duggal
|
Ashim Dutta
|
A. Gidwani
|
C. Iyer
|
V. Jacob
|
L. Jain
|
S. Jalali
|
A. Kaushik
|
S. Krishnan
|
A. Krishnaswamy
|
B. Anil Kumar
|
M. Prasanna Kumar
|
P. Kumar
|
P. Murali Madhavan
|
Sudip Mallick
|
Indranil Mitra
|
Gautam Mukerji
|
R. Nair
|
R. Narayanan
|
R. Panda
|
H. Paranjape
|
B. Parmar
|
M. Pimpale
|
M. Prabhakaran
|
P. Ramachandran
|
N. Manohar Rao
|
P. Ravitej
|
Madhu Sagar
|
J. Shah
|
Ravi Singh
|
C. Soman
|
S. Somasekhar
|
P. Suresh
|
P. Thampi
|
R. Wadhawan
|
N. Prabhakar
|
Ramesh Srinivasan
|Shri. Ramesh Srinivasan is Executive Director, Director (Marketing) of the Company. Shri Ramesh Srinivasan, being an Additional Director, holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received a notice in writing along with the deposit of requisite amount under Section 160 of the Act proposing his candidature. Shri Ramesh Srinivasan is B.Sc.(Honors) and M.B.A. He joined BPCL in the year 1980 & has the distinction of heading three major Business Units, viz., Retail, Lubes & LPG. He joined BPCL in the year 1980 & has the distinction of heading three major Business Units, viz, Retail, Lubes & LPG. He introduced concepts like Pure for Sure, branded fuels like “SPEED”, and provided low cost Retail Automation. He was also instrumental in launch of In & Out convenience stores, loyalty program, involved in implementation of PAHAL, online booking for new LPG Connection (SAHAJ), conceptualizing & launching of “Project Nishchay etc.
|
Shrikant Gathoo
|Shri. Shrikant Prakash Gathoo is Director - Human Resources, Whole-Time Director of Bharat Petroleum Corp Limited. He has a Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Management from the University of Pune and is a Fellow of LEAD International Institute. He is with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. since 1986. Before joining BPCL, he was with BHEL and NTPC. Prior to his appointment to the Board of BPCL, he was Executive Director, Human Resources Services (HRS), the Head of Integrated Information Systems and Lubes Business of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. He was also a part of the Project Team which implemented SAP. Shri. S P Gathoo was also Head of Human Resources Development (HRD) in BPCL responsible for Human Resource Development, Change Management and Organisation Development.
|
S. Agrawal
|
Ramamoorthy Ramachandran
|Shri. Ramamoorthy Ramachandran is Additional Director & Director (Refineries) of the Company. He joined BPCL in the year 1982 as a Graduate Engineer Trainee & has 34 years of experience in the Refining Sector. He has worked in Refinery Operations, Tech Services, Production Planning, Projects, Process Technology, Project Financing etc. In the past he w as actively involved in the design of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. and in the concept to commissioning of Mumbai Refinery Modernisation projects. Subsequently, he was involved in setting up of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited 6 MMTPA grass root refinery & its stabilisation & post operations. Prior to his appointment, he held the post of Managing Director of Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd.
|
Sharad Sharma
|
Anant Singh
|Shri. Anant Kumar Singh is Government Nominee Director, ED (LPG) of the Company. He joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1984. Presently, he is serving as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.
|
J. Akut
|
A. Ambasht
|
Y. Apte
|
K. Chandy
|
M. Chawla
|
J. Dinaker
|
Ashok Gupta
|
S. Kelkar
|
P. Kumaraswamy
|
D Mathur
|
K. Narayanan
|
R. Natekar
|
K. Padmakar
|
Prasad Panicker
|
George Paul
|
T. Peethambaran
|
R. Rajamani
|
I. Srinivas Rao
|
P. Ravi
|
Dipti Sanzgiri
|
Pramod Sharma
|
M. Somaya
|
S. Vijayakumar
|
E. Vimalnathan
|
Monica Widhani
|
Paul Antony
|
Vinay Oberoi
|Shri. Vinay Sheel Oberoi serves as Independent Director of the Company. He also represent India UNESCO during the year 2010 to 2014.
|
Vishal Sharma
|
Tamilsai Soundararajan
|
J.M. Sundharam
|Smt. J.M. Shanti Sundharam serves as Independent Director of the Company. She holds MA in English literature and M.Phil in Public Administration.
|
Deepak Bhojwani
|Shri. Deepak Bhojwani is Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1978. Since then, he has served in three Continents - Asia, Europe and South America - as well as the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. During his career, he was accredited as Ambassador in seven Latin American countries. He became a Joint Secretary in the Government of India in October, 1997.
|
Rajesh Mangal
|Shri. Rajesh Kumar Mangal serves as Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant. He is a Chartered Accountant in practice by profession since the year 1992. He is a Senior Partner of M/s. B. Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants based at Jaipur. He has experience in Audit, Taxation, Company Law matters and Finance Consultancy.
|
Gopal Nanda
|Shri. Gopal Chandra Nanda is Additional Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He is a 1974 batch IPS officer in Odisha cadre. He has served as Orissa DGP and superannuated in the year 2008. He had earlier served in the Vigilance Department.
Basic Compensation
As Of 30 Mar 2015