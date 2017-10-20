Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF_u.TO)

Name Description

William Brown Mr. William C. Brown serves as an Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund. Mr. Brown served as Vice President of BC Sugar Refinery Ltd. from 1976 to 1988, President from 1988 to 1997, and Chief Executive Officer from 1990 to 1997. Mr. Brown was Chairman of BC Sugar Refinery Ltd. from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Brown has also acquired significant experience and exposure to accounting and financial reporting issues through his board appointments and serving on the Audit Committee at Union Gas Ltd. from 2002 to 2007, Harmac Pacific Inc. from 1998 to 1999, Westcoast Energy Inc. from 1995 to 2007, TimberWest Forest Corp. from 1993 to 2009, Duke Seabridge Ltd. from 1992 to 2002, Coast Tractor & Equipment Ltd. from 1992 to 2002 and Pacific Northern Gas Ltd. from 1985 to 1995. Mr. Brown has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New Brunswick.

David Merrell Mr. David L. Merrell, FCA is an Trustee of the Company. Mr. Merrell was managing partner of the Vancouver office of the accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP until his retirement from active practice in 2009.