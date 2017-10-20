BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)

Name Description

Abilio dos Santos Diniz Mr. Abilio dos Santos Diniz serves as Chairman of the Board and an Independent Director of BRF SA. Within the Company, he is a Member of the Steering Committee. His professional career was devoted to Grupo Pao de Acucar, since the first activities as a Sales Manager, to the position he currently holds. As Executive Chairman, he was responsible for implementing the policies of corporate governance and professionalization of the Group. Mr. Diniz was one of the founders of the Paulista Association of Supermarkets (APAS) and ABRAS. He was also, for about 10 years, a Member of the Brazilian National Monetary Council. He is a Member of the Economic and Social Development of the Federal Government. He gained Bachelors in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and attended Columbia University in New York and the University of Dayton in Ohio.

Renato Proenca Lopes Mr. Renato Proenca Lopes serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of BRF S.A. since August 5, 2015. He joined the Banco do Brasil in 1992. Over the past few years, he has held various positions in the bank as Deputy Manager in New York (2013/ 2015), Managing Director in the USA (2013/2015), Executive Manager - Commercial Department (2010/ 2013) and Corporate General Manager (2006/ 2010). He participated in the initial development of the integration and business prospection involving the wholesale pillar portfolio of the Banco do Brasil and the Banco Patagônia - Argentina (2010). In June 2015, Mr. Lopes was appointed Investments Director for PREVI (the Banco do Brasil employees’ pension fund), a position he currently holds. He has a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering Technology from the Universidade Mackenzie (SP). He has a post-graduate degree in Business Administration from the Universidade Paulista (UNIP) and an MBA in Wholesale Businesses Management from FIPECAFI - Universidade de São Paulo (USP).

Jose Alexandre Carneiro Borges Mr. Jose Alexandre Carneiro Borges serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of BRF S.A. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of the company. He was President and CEO of Cremer SA since 2009. He has worked in the investment area of Tarpon SA, was one of the key executives of the office of Egon Zehnder consultant in Brazil, and served as vice president of Morgan Stanley for Latin America in Sao Paulo. He was also associated with the investment bank Goldman Sachs in New York. He holds a degree in Economics from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and an MBA from Columbia University.

Leonardo Almeida Byrro Mr. Leonardo Almeida Byrro serves as Vice President of Planning and Distribution of BRF S.A. since February 25, 2016. He worked for AmBev from 2004 to 2008 where he worked in areas of sales, distribution and marketing. He also worked in Mckinsey in 2009 during his MBA internship. He joined Cremer S.A. in June 2010 and served as CEO from 2013 to 2016. he has graduated in Electrical Engineering from Escola de Engenharia Maua and MBA from Kellogg School of Management.

Rafael Ivanisk Oliveira Mr. Rafael Ivanisk Oliveira serves as Vice President of Business (General Manager Brazil) of BRF S.A. He was Vice President of Marketing and Innovation of BRF S.A. from February 25, 2016. He worked at Ambev for 18 years occupying various positions in sales, trade marketing and operations and was Regional Director of the State of Rio de Janeiro. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidade Salvador-UNIFACS, with an MBA in Marketing from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM and an MBA in Management from Business School Sao Paulo. In ASQ (American Society for Quality), he completed Black Belt Six Sigma Course and he did a specialization in Marketing from Kellogg school of management.

Helio Rubens Mendes dos Santos Mr. Helio Rubens Mendes dos Santos, Jr. serves as Vice President of Supply Chain at BRF S.A. He served as Vice President of Integrated Planning and Management Control and Member of the Executive Board of BRF SA. He began his career at Sadia in 1988 and gained experience in the areas of production, engineering, industrial excellence, R&D and integrated planning. In 2007, he assumed the Research & Development and Engineering Department and since 2009, he has headed the Industrial Operations Department. He graduated in Chemical and Food Engineering from the Fundacao Universidade Federal do Rio Grande - FURG with specialization in business administration from FGV-SP and UNICAMP.

Artur Paranhos Tacla Mr. Artur Paranhos Tacla serves as Vice President of People of BRF S.A. He graduated in Psychology from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo and specialization in crisis management from International Traumatology Institute – University of South Florida.

Rodrigo Reghini Vieira Mr. Rodrigo Reghini Vieira serves as Vice President of Quality and Management at BRF S.A. He was Vice President of People at BRF S.A. from January 1, 2015. He has 17 years of professional experience having worked as a consultant, executive and entrepreneur. Was an engineer at Ericsson Telecommunications, founding partner of Arremate.com, Director of K2 Achievements and member of the Executive Committee of the BMG Group. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering at Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo, and has an MBA from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Jose Roberto Pernomian Rodrigues Mr. Jose Roberto Pernomian Rodrigues serves as Vice President of Legal and Relationships at BRF S.A. since January 1, 2015. He has a long Legal career, with extensive experience in the field of business law. He was professor of general theory of law, financial law and tax law in various educational institutions. Taxpayer was judge of the Court of Taxes and Duties of the Secretary of the São Paulo State Finance. He worked briefly as a manager in the information technology area. Mr. Rodrigues holds a degree in Law and Doctor of Law by Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP). Member of AASP (Associação dos Advogados de São Paulo) and IASP (Instituto dos Advogados de São Paulo).

Pedro de Andrade Faria Mr. Pedro de Andrade Faria serves as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer - International of BRF SA. He was appointed to this post in November 2013. Prior to this, he acted as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Within the Company, he has acted as Member of the Finance and Risks Policy Committee and the Coordiator of the People, Organization and Culture Committee and of the Steering Committee. He is Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice President of Tarpon Investimentos SA. In addition, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA, Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo - Comgas, Cremer SA and Omega Energia Renovavel SA. He was Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of Brasilagro. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and gained a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

Aldemir Bendine Mr. Aldemir Bendine serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of BRF S.A. He has been the Chairman of Petrobras - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. since February 9, 2015. He is a civil servant, beginning his professional career as a trainee at Banco do Brasil in 1978. He served as Chairman of Banco do Brasil from April 2009 to February 2015. He held several positions at the bank including Vice President for Cards and New Retail Business and Vice President for Retail and Distribution, also serving as Executive Board Secretary, Executive Manager of the Retail Board and Branch Manager. Mr. Bendine has been an Executive Director of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN), CEO of the Brazilian Association of Card Companies and Services (ABECS), Chairman of the Board of Directors of CBSS (Visa Vale), CEO of BB Administrador de Cartôes de Crédito S.A. and BB Administrador de Consorcios S.A. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He also has an MBA for Top Executives from FIPECAFI-USP and in Finance at Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio).

Vicente Falconi Campos Dr. Vicente Falconi Campos serves as Member of the Board of Directors at BRF S.A. Previously, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao SA, from July 8, 2009 until 2010. He obtained a degree in Mining Engineering by Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1963, Master of Science from Colorado School of Mines and a Doctorate degree from Colorado School of Mines in 1972.

Jose Carlos Reis de Magalhes Mr. Jose Carlos Reis de Magalhes, Neto serves as Member of the Board of Directors of BRF S.A. Within the Company, he is the Coordinator of the Strategy and Markets Committee. He is Founder, Chief Executive and Investment Officer, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tarpon Investimentos SA. In addition, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Marisa Lojas SA. He has a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Manoel Cordeiro Silva Mr. Manoel Cordeiro Silva, Filho serves as Independent Director of BRF SA. He worked at Companhia Vale do Rio Doce for over 32 years. Within the Company, he is the Coordinator of the Finance and Risk Policy Committee. He is Director of Finance and Investment of Fundacao Vale do Rio Doce Seguridade Social – VALIA and Coordinator of Comite Nacional de Investimentos – ABRAPP. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Faculdade Moraes Junior Mackenzie Rio, a post graduate degree in Economic Engineering from Universidade Estacio de Sa and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Luiz Fernando Furlan Mr. Luiz Fernando Furlan serves as Independent Director of BRF SA. Within the Company, he is Member of the Best Practices Committee and of the Finance and Risk Policy Committee. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sadia SA. He was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade from 2003 to 2007. Within Sadia, he was Member of the Board of Directors, Investor Relations Officer, Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, a position to which he returned in 2008. He gained a degree in Financial Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Bachelors in Chemical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) and a Bachelors in Business Administration from Santana University.