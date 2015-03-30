Britannia Industries Ltd (BRIT.NS)

Name Description

Nusli Wadia Mr. Nusli Neville Wadia serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Britannia Industries Limited. He served on the board of Britannia Industries Limited on 5th September 1993 and has been the Chairman of the Company since 8th September 1993. He has contributed actively in the deliberations of various organisations like Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India, Mill Owners Association, etc. He was appointed on the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade and Industry in 1998, 1999 and 2000. He was the Convener of the Special Group Task Force on Food and Agro Industries Management Policy in September, 1998. Mr. Wadia is actively engaged in public affairs and is deeply involved with charitable institutions. He is also on the Managing Committee of the Nehru Centre, Mumbai. Further, he is a member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), National Executive Council.

Varun Berry Mr. Varun Berry serves as Managing Director, Director of the Company. Mr. Varun Berry has an experience of over 27 years with premier companies like Hindustan Unilever and Pepsico, both in India and overseas and a successful track record in leading start ups, turnarounds, joint ventures and growth businesses. and he holds a graduate degree in BE Mechanical from the Punjab University.

Jehangir Wadia Mr. Jehangir N. Wadia serves as Non-Executive Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He joined the Board of Britannia Industries Limited on 14th September 2005 as director. He holds a MS in Engineering Management from Warwick University, England. He has had training with The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited in various areas of management, production planning and control. He has been associated with the Wadia Group for over 12 years and has taken lead to put the Group in the field of IT. His vision is to create value through innovation, sustainable execution plan and maintenance strategies. He is also the founder of Go Air, a low cost airline in India. He holds the following directorships in various companies in India: Citurgia Biochemicals Limited, Nowrosjee Wadia & Sons Ltd., Gherzi Eastern Limited, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corpn Ltd, Integrated Clinical Research Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Virtual Education Network Pvt. Ltd., Go Airlines (India) Pvt. Ltd., Go Airways Pvt. Ltd. and Go Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

Keki Dadiseth Mr. Keki Bomi Dadiseth serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales. Mr. Dadiseth joined Hindustan Lever Ltd in India in 1973 as a Manager in the Audit Department. His tenure in the company included a three-year secondment to Unilever PLC, in London (1984- 87), where he held senior financial and commercial positions. On his return to India in 1987, he joined the Board of Hindustan Lever, and, until he became Chairman in 1996, headed several businesses (Detergents & Personal Products) and functions (Personnel, and Acquisitions & Mergers activities), for the Group in India. Mr. Dadiseth was appointed Director on the Board of Unilever PLC and Unilever NV in May 2000 and a Member of the Executive Committee. On Ist January 2001, he took as Director, Home and Personal Care, responsible for the HPC Business of Unilever world-wide. He retired from Unilever in May 2005. In India, Mr. Dadiseth was closely associated with various industry, educational, management and medical bodies. He is a Trustee of the Ratan Tata Trust and a member of the International Advisory Board of the DaimlerChrysler Group. He is a Director of the Indian School of Business (a venture between industry and the Business Schools at Wharton, Kellogg and LBS). He is a member of the International Advisory Board of March & McLennan Companies Inc and is a Non-Executive Director of Prudential plc. The Board appointed Mr. Keki Dadiseth as an Additional Director of Britannia Industries Limited at its meeting held on 31 May 2006. Mr. Keki Dadiseth is the Chairman of the Remuneration/Compensation Committee of the Company. His other Directorships include: Siemens Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd and Nicholas Piramal India Ltd.

Avijit Deb Mr. Avijit Deb serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Britannia Industries Limited. He is a solicitor and an enrolled Advocate of the High Court of Calcutta. He maintains own firm of Solicitors in Kolkata and has over 35 years of experience in the Legal field. He has been associated with the Company since 1993.

Keki Elavia Mr. Keki Manchersha Elavia serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company He holds B.com(Hons) With FCA.