Birla Corporation Ltd (BRLC.NS)

Harsh Lodha Shri. Harsh Vardhan Lodha is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Birla Corporation Limited. He is an eminent Chartered Accountant, is on the Boards of several reputed companies. He has served as Chairman of Corporate Laws & Governance Committee and Co-Chairman of Young Leaders Forum of FICCI besides being Member of its Executive Committee. He has also served as Member of the Accounting Standards Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Member of the Working group on Corporate Governance, set up by the Department of Company Affairs, Government of India. He had been Vice-President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata, and Chairman of its Economic Affairs Committee, Banking and Finance and Direct Tax Committees.

G. Jayaraman Shri. G. Jayaraman is Executive President of Birla Corporation Limited. He is an important name in the cement industry. He had long association with ACC, Gujarat Siddhi Cement, Indian Rayon and Grasim Industries Ltd. He was Head of the Technical Consultancy Division of PriceWaterhouse Coopers and Director of Renco Technologies Pvt Ltd, a renewable energy intervention services company at Chennai. He was the main architect in institutionalizing the National Award Scheme of CII for excellence in energy management.

Aditya Saraogi Shri. Aditya Saraogi is Chief Financial Officer of Birla Corporation Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). Prior to joining BCL, he was with the Indian associate firms of Ernst & Young and BDO. He also served several companies, including ITC, Bharti Airtel, Lafarge India, Peerless, iGate and Reliance Communications.

D. Ghosh Dr. D. Ghosh is Joint President - New Projects and R&D of Birla Corporation Limited. He was formerly Managing Director of Damodar Cement & Slag Ltd, an ACC subsidiary. He is a member of the Technical Committee of Cement Manufacturers Association, Academic Adviser to the Institute of Integrate Management and member of the Technical Committee (Cement Sector), Bureau of Energy Efficiency. He is a qualified Lead Assessor from Quality Management International, UK, and Certified Examiner for Quality Improvement from Quimpro College. He was on the Advisory Board for Advanced Centre of Testing, IIT, Mumbai and member of Cement & Concrete Sectional CED 2 & 2.1 of Bureau of Indian Standards. He has to his credit about 40 research papers, published by national and international journals.

V. Hamirwasia Shri. V.K.Hamirwasia is President - Birla Cement Works, Chanderia Cement Works of Birla Corporation Limited. Mr. Hamirwasia, BE (Mechanical), has experience of more than three decades in the cement industry. He has exposure to cement and power plant project management. Before joining Birla Corporation Limited in 1983, he was with Mysore Cements Ltd (eight years).

P. Marwah Shri. P. S. Marwah is President - Satna Cement Work, Birla Vikas Cement, Raebareli Cement Works, Vindhyachal Steel Foundry of Birla Corporation Limited. He has experience of more than three decades. A technologist of repute, he is a post-graduate in Industrial Engineering as well as a graduate in Business Administration. He is a fellow of the Institution of Engineers.

P. Mathur Shri. P. C. Mathur is Joint President - Durgapur Cement Works and Durga Hitech Cement of Birla Corporation Limited. Mr. Mathur is a Mechanical Engineer with 35 years of experience in the cement industry. The range of his experience includes project planning and execution, plant erection, operation and maintenance. After about 7½ years each with the M P Birla Group’s cement plants at Chanderia and with CCI at Bhutan, Akaltara and Neemuch, he was with the Aditya Birla Group for two decades.

K. Sharma Shri. K. K. Sharma is President- Corporate Social Responsibilty of Birla Corporation Limited. Mr. Sharma possesses more than 45 years’ experience of working at senior levels in cement industry. He has thorough knowledge of matters relating to marketing, finance and commercial laws and has specialized in areas, e.g., cost control, cost reduction and profit improvement.

G. Verma Shri. G. R. Verma is Joint President - Birla Jute Mills of Birla Corporation Limited. Mr. Verma, with more than a decade’s experience in the jute industry, has professional experience of more than 19 years in diverse industrial fields. A bright student of Chartered Accountancy, he was with Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd earlier.

Girish Sharma Shri. Girish Sharma is Senior Vice President - Indirect Taxes, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of Birla Corporation Limited. Mr. Sharma, a Law graduate and Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, is heading the Secretarial & Company Law Department of the Company. He manages the Indirect Taxes and Foreign Trade Policy matters also. He is also member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India, Regional Advisory & Public Grievances Committee of the Commissioner of Central Excise, Kolkata, and the Committee on Taxation and Economic Affairs of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Bachh Nahar Shri. Bachh Raj Nahar is Managing Director, Executive Director of Birla Corporation Limited. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, possesses professional experience of more than 33 years. He has served in diverse fields, at senior positions, in various corporate houses. The prestigious Businessworld magazine has identified him as one of India’s “Most ‘Value’able CEOs” in its issue dated 29 November 2010.

Pracheta Majumdar Shri. Pracheta Majumdar is Chief Management Advisor, Whole-time Director of Birla Corporation Limited., since May 20, 2013. He is a Mechanical Engineer and a Management Advisor by profession. He possesses more than 40 years of experience in diverse fields. He has worked in the fields of design and project management of Chemicals, Petrochemical and Fertilizer plants. He has worked with Hindustan Lever Limited for 12 years. He was the Managing Director of CEAT Tyres Limited. Shri Majumdar has attended various international management seminars across the world. Shri Pracheta Majumdar is on the Board of the following Companies: M/s. Vindhya Telelinks Limited and M/s. East India Investment Co. Private Limited. He is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee and the Share Transfer Committee of M/s. Vindhya Telelinks Limited.

Anand Bordia Shri. Anand Bordia is Independent Non-Executive Director of Birla Corporation Limited. He held several senior positions in the Central Government. He was First Secretary, Trade High Commission of India, in London. He served the Secretariat of the World Customs Organization, Brussels, Belgium. He was also a Member of the Indian Revenue Service and Member (Finance) of the National Highways Authority of India. He has been consultant to the Asian Development Bank. He has conducted several technical assistance programmes on tariffs and trade matter, border control and tax modernisation in Asia, Africa and South American countries for the Harvard Institute for International Development, UNCTAD, and the World Customs Organization.

D. Ghosh Shri. D. N. Ghosh is Independent Non-Executive Director of Birla Corporation Limited. He is former Chairman of the State Bank of India and the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, was Founder-Chairman of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. Presently, he is the Chairman of ICRA Limited, ICRA Management Consulting Services Limited and Sundaram BNP Paribas Asset Management Company Limited and is on the Board of the Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He has served as Chairman in several companies, including Larsen & Toubro Limited and Phillips (India) Limited. Mr. Ghosh also served various Central and State Government departments in various capacities such as Financial Advisor, Additional Secretary and Secretary.

Deepak Nayyar Shri. Deepak Nayyar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Birla Corporation Limited. He is Professor of Economics at JNU at New Delhi, is also distinguished University Professor of Economics at the New School for Social Research, New York. He is Honorary Fellow of the Balliol College, Oxford. He has authored a number of books on a wide range of subjects. He was on the Boards of several companies, including SBI, Exim Bank, Maruti Udyog and SAIL.

Vikram Swarup Shri. Vikram Swarup is Independent Non-Executive Director of Birla Corporation Limited. He is a Mechanical Engineer, having obtained First division with honours, is acknowledged as an authority on thermal design of cooling towers in India. He has experience in Marketing, Engineering and other General Management functions. He is the Managing Director of M/s. Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited and is also on the Board of following Companies: Doypack Private Limited, Hastera Private Limited, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Limited, L&T Infocity Infrastructure Limited, Melvin Powell Vanaspati & Engineering Industries Limited, Selecto Pac Private Limited and ThyssenKrupp Industries India Private Limited.