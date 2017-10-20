BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA)

Name Description

Rubens Mario Marques de Freitas Mr. Rubens Mario Marques de Freitas serves as Chairman of the Board of BR Properties S.A. from April 29, 2016. He joined GP Investments in 2006 as an Associate, and became an Officer in June 2011 and Managing Director in 2014. Over the past ten years at GP, Mr. Freitas has participated in transactions totaling more than USD1 billion in numerous sectors, including the real estate, consumer goods and healthcare sector. In 2009 and 2010, he worked as the Sales Officer and Financial Officer of Leitbom, a company part of GP portfolio. Currently, Mr. Freitas is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of BHG - Brazil Hospitality Group and member of the Boards of Magnesita and EBAM. Previously, he was a member of the Board of Directors of BR Properties and companies such as Gafisa, Telemar, Contax and Tempo Assist. In the Private Equity area of GP, Mr. Freitas is the responsible for the real estate sector. Before joining GP, Mr. Freitas was a consultant at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants during five years. He is a Mechanical-Aeronautics Engineer, graduated from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Martin Andres Jaco Mr. Martin Andres Jaco serves as Chief Executive Officer of BR Properties SA since March 1, 2016. Prior to this, he served as a Member of the Executive Board of the company. Mr. Jaco began his career with Andrade e Gutierrez and subsequently worked for Metodo Engenharia. In 1996, he joined CBRE as an investment consultant for Brazil. As the head of the investment, development and asset management departments of CBRE, and as Director of Investments, Mr. Jaco had direct responsibility for and involvement in all the activities related to investments in Brazil over the last 10 years. Under his management, CBRE became the Head of real estate transactions in 2006. Mr. Jaco gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo. He has a Masters of Business Administration from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and a postgraduate degree in Project Management from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (UK).

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano Mr. Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of BR Properties S.A. He is CEO of GP Investments. He joined GP Investments in 1993 and has been a Managing Director since 1995. Prior to joining GP Investments, Mr. Bonchristiano was a Partner at Johnston Associates Inc., a finance consultancy based in London, and worked for Salomon Brothers Inc. in London and New York. Currently, he serves as a member of the boards of directors of AMBEV, San Antonio International, GP Advisors, Spice Private Equity and GP Investments Acquisition Corp. Mr. Bonchristiano is also on the board of several non-profit organizations, including: Fundação Bienal and Fundação Estudar in São Paulo, Brazil and John Carter Brown Library in Providence, RI, USA. Previously, he served as a member of the boards of directors of Allis, BHG, Estácio, BR Properties, LAHotels, Sé Supermercados, ALL, Kuala, CEMAR, ABC Supermercados, Gafisa, Hopi Hari, Submarino, Equatorial, Geodex Commumication, Trio Assessoria (holding Sascar), BR Malls, Tempo, Magnesita Refratários, and Playcenter. He was also previously the Chief Financial Officer of SuperMar Supermercados and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Submarino. He was further vice-chairman of the board of directors of BR Properties, director of Geodex Communication, Contax Participações and IRO of ABC Supermarkets and GP Investments, Ltd. Mr. Bonchristiano holds a bachelor’s degree in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from the University of Oxford.

Andre Fernandes Berenguer Mr. Andre Fernandes Berenguer serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of BR Properties S.A. since Aug 7, 2015. He has over 27 years of professional experience, having worked in several financial institutions in Brazil and abroad, in the areas of Corporate and Investment Banking. He was Executive Director of the Banco Santander in Brazil for six years, between 2007 and 2012 and in this period, was responsible for origination and execution of several transactions of issuance of Shares and Fixed Income, Structuring Finance for Projects and operations of mergers and acquisitions in sectors such as construction and infrastructure, Real Estate and Logistics, energy, agribusiness, Oil and Gas, Technology and Finance. Before Santander, he worked at ING Bank in Brazil between 2001 and 2007 and Banco BBA in Brazil and the United States between 1996 and 2001. He worked for eight years at the Odebrecht Group at various positions within the financial area, and was Vice President of Board of Directors of Light SA between 2011 and 2013 and an alternate member of the Board of Directors of Santo Antonio Energia SA from 2007 to 2009. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas and also did several courses in schools abroad, such as Wharton, IESE and Chicago Booth.

Thiago Coelho Rocha Mr. Thiago Coelho Rocha serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of BR Properties S.A. since June 15, 2016. He joined GP Investments in 2013 as member of the investment team. Since then, he has participated in transactions involving more than R$ 2.5 billion in different segments, including the real estate segment and specialized assistance services. Currently, Thiago is a member of the Board of Directors of EBAM - Empresa Brasileira de Agregados Minerais and also served as a member of the Commercial and Financial Committees of Tempo Participações. Before joining GP, Thiago was Head of M&A and New Business of Globalbev (2011 to 2013). Thiago has also around 9 years of experience acting as financial advisor and he has worked at the Investment Banking department of Credit Suisse, UBS Pactual and ING Bank. He is a Business Manager, graduated from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Charles Lagana Putz Mr. Charles Lagana Putz is an Independent Director of BR Properties S.A. since April 29, 2016. He is a key member and member of the Investment Committee of Fundo Rio Bravo Energia I, and member of the Board of Directors of Eólicas do Sul, RBO Energia, and Bons Ventos da Serra. He is an independent member of the Board of Directors of MLog (former Manabi) since 2011, and was the Chairman of the Board in 2015. In 2011 he founded Verena Ventures, a financial advisory and strategy company, previously, he was an officer of CSN from 2007 to 2011, and president of NAMISA from 2009 to 2010. From 2005 to 2007 he was the vice-president and investor relations officer of Brasil Telecom S.A. and Brasil Telecom Participações S.A. He was an Officer of Telefonica and CEO of Crown Brasil and Petropar Embalagens and member of the Board of Directors of other companies. He graduated and post-graduated in Business Administration from EAESP-FGV, where he was a Professor during 15 years. He has an MBA in International Affairs from IMD Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland and participated in the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School.